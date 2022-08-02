Delhi News Live: Liquor shops reopen after govt’s license extension; Nigerian national is Delhi’s second monkeypox case

Customers buy liquor at a store in Lajpat Nagar on Tuesday. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: After several liquor stores in Delhi shut shops on Monday, they reopened on Tuesday as the Delhi government extended their licenses for a month. Several liquor shops and bars in Delhi remained shut on Monday even as the Delhi government allowed them a month-long extension to clear stocks and to make the transition from private shops to government ones smoother. While the decision to give the extension to licenses was passed in the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday night, and by the L-G’s office on Monday afternoon, the notification was issued only in the evening.