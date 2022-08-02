Delhi News Live: Liquor shops reopen after govt’s license extension; Nigerian national is Delhi’s second monkeypox case

Delhi Live News: After several liquor stores in Delhi shut shops on Monday, they reopened on Tuesday as the Delhi government extended their licenses for a month. Several liquor shops and bars in Delhi remained shut on Monday even as the Delhi government allowed them a month-long extension to clear stocks and to make the transition from private shops to government ones smoother. While the decision to give the extension to licenses was passed in the Delhi Cabinet on Sunday night, and by the L-G’s office on Monday afternoon, the notification was issued only in the evening.
A 35-year-old Nigerian national, living and working in Delhi for more than a year, tested positive for monkeypox Monday. He was admitted to Delhi’s nodal Lok Nayak hospital on Sunday and his samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for testing.
Tihar Jail authorities have told a Delhi court that a wristwatch was recovered from JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who is in judicial custody in connection with the February 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, during a search carried out in his cell.
The Supreme Court on Monday imposed “exemplary cost” of Rs 5 lakh on a petitioner for filing a PIL seeking directions not to demolish the twin towers of realty major Supertech Ltd in Noida and instead utilise it for some “national cause”.
A bench of Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia asked the petitioner, ‘Centre for Law and Good Governance’, to deposit the amount with the SC Registry within four weeks so that it can be transferred to the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to be utilised for the welfare of preferably Covid-19 affected dependents of SCBA members. Read more
There have been 76 fire calls from the three landfill sites in Delhi in four years, according to data submitted by the Delhi Fire Services to a joint committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) earlier this year to suggest further course of action for the Ghazipur landfill.
The Bhalswa and Ghazipur landfills have seen three fire calls each till April 30 this year, while there were two such calls from the landfill at Tughlaqabad. There were 12 such fire calls from Bhalswa and four from Ghazipur last year. These fires are mostly seen in the summer and tend to last for days. Read more
Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) is conducting an online survey, starting Monday, to receive feedback from riders on the services and facilities it offers.
According to an official release, the 8th edition of the online customer satisfaction Survey seeks inputs from commuters under seven categories which are availability and accessibility, facilities offered to customers, information, quality of services, customer service, outside metro area and security, safety and comfort. Read more