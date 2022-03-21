scorecardresearch
Monday, March 21, 2022
Delhi News Live: Uncertainty over MCD polls leave aspirants in fix; city records highest temperature this season

Delhi News Live: The State Election Commission had postponed the announcement of dates for the MCD polls, following a communication from the Centre regarding unification of the civic bodies.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 21, 2022 10:40:44 am
Several aspirants from the AAP, BJP and Congress said that they were in a fix on whether they should spend more on campaigning or wait and watch. (File)

Delhi News Live: The uncertainty over civic body elections following the Centre’s MCD unification plan has thrown fresh challenges for ticket aspirants across political parties.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had postponed the announcement of dates for the MCD polls, following a communication from the Centre regarding unification of the civic bodies. The Centre is likely to take up unification in the ongoing budget session of Parliament, a senior BJP leader had said earlier. The Centre will have to make an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act to unify the South, North and East MCDs.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 38.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a full eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather observatory. This is the highest maximum temperature that the city has witnessed so far this season.

Delhi News Live: The Centre is likely to take up unification of Delhi's civic bodies in the ongoing budget session of Parliament, a senior BJP leader had said.

10:40 (IST)21 Mar 2022
Uncertainty over MCD polls leaves ticket aspirants in a fix

The uncertainty over civic body elections following the Centre’s MCD unification plan has thrown fresh challenges for ticket aspirants across political parties.

Several aspirants from the AAP, BJP and Congress said that they were in a fix on whether they should spend more on campaigning or wait and watch. Said a senior BJP leader seeking a ticket, “Several aspirants have already spent large sums of money on pasting campaign posters in their localities, hoping to impress both the leaders as well as people.” Read more

10:36 (IST)21 Mar 2022
Delhi sizzles at 38°C, highest maximum temperature so far this season

The maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 38.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a full eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather observatory.

This is the highest maximum temperature that the city has witnessed so far this season. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 21.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal. Read more

10:35 (IST)21 Mar 2022
President inaugurates Mughal-era inspired ‘Heritage Park’ in Old Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday inaugurated a ‘Heritage Park’, located opposite Parade Ground parking between two historical monuments — the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid. The project, executed by the North MCD, is spread across 8,650 sqm. Former Union minister Vijay Goel said the park’s theme is inspired by Mughal-era architecture, typical of Shahjahanabad (Walled City).

The park is expected to be one of the major tourist spots and a cultural hub in the Walled City. Tourists will be able to find delicacies of Chandni Chowk being served here as well as handicrafts, the official said.

Taking its flagship ‘Happiness Curriculum’ a step further, the Delhi government is coming out with an English version of the updated happiness curriculum handbook for teachers which will be ready for dissemination on April 1. Also starting next Friday is the survey on the socio-emotional status of children after the pandemic across Delhi government schools.

President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady of India Savita Kovind at the park Sunday (ANI)

Endowed with a Mughal-style 'baradari' and rich stocks of flowers, the park was opened amid colourful cultural performances, strains of classical music and traditional dance by a troupe of artists.

