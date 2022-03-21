Delhi News Live: Uncertainty over MCD polls leave aspirants in fix; city records highest temperature this season

Delhi News Live: The uncertainty over civic body elections following the Centre’s MCD unification plan has thrown fresh challenges for ticket aspirants across political parties.
The State Election Commission (SEC) had postponed the announcement of dates for the MCD polls, following a communication from the Centre regarding unification of the civic bodies. The Centre is likely to take up unification in the ongoing budget session of Parliament, a senior BJP leader had said earlier. The Centre will have to make an amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act to unify the South, North and East MCDs.
Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Delhi soared to hit 38.3 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a full eight degrees above the normal for this time of the year at the Safdarjung weather observatory. This is the highest maximum temperature that the city has witnessed so far this season.
Several aspirants from the AAP, BJP and Congress said that they were in a fix on whether they should spend more on campaigning or wait and watch. Said a senior BJP leader seeking a ticket, “Several aspirants have already spent large sums of money on pasting campaign posters in their localities, hoping to impress both the leaders as well as people.” Read more
This is the highest maximum temperature that the city has witnessed so far this season. The minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 21.2 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal. Read more
President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday inaugurated a ‘Heritage Park’, located opposite Parade Ground parking between two historical monuments — the Red Fort and the Jama Masjid. The project, executed by the North MCD, is spread across 8,650 sqm. Former Union minister Vijay Goel said the park’s theme is inspired by Mughal-era architecture, typical of Shahjahanabad (Walled City).
The park is expected to be one of the major tourist spots and a cultural hub in the Walled City. Tourists will be able to find delicacies of Chandni Chowk being served here as well as handicrafts, the official said.