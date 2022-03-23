Delhi News Live: SEC likely to decide on Delhi civic body polls in second week of April, say sources

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 23, 2022 10:02:08 am
Delhi News Today Live Update, News Delhi LiveDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Express File/Gurmeet Singh)

Delhi Live News: The State Election Commission of Delhi is likely to take a call on the civic body polls in the second week of April after going through the Bill for the unification of the three municipal corporations, sources said on Tuesday. The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved the bill, officials aware of the development said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Tuesday approved undergraduate admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). With the CUET now passed, candidates need only to have passed the Class XII Board exams to take the entrance exam. They will appear for the CUET in only those subjects that they have cleared in Class XII.

In other news, the IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could remain at around 35 or 36 degrees till March 27. The absence of rainfall has been keeping the temperature above normal in Delhi over the past week.

09:41 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Fulfilled my promise, unification of MCDs would ensure direct funds from Centre: Manoj Tiwari

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, who represents Northeast Delhi in the Lok Sabha, said Tuesday after the unification of the three corporations it will get funds directly from the central government and the development of the city will be possible.

“As the president of Delhi BJP, I had promised the people of Delhi that I would make all the three corporations one and facilitate the way of getting funds directly from the Centre,” said Tiwari referring to the Delhi MCD elections in 2017. Read more 

09:12 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Mohalla clinics to come up at 8 Metro stations

The Delhi government will soon set up mohalla clinics on the premises of eight Metro stations to provide health facilities to the public. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has agreed to the proposal.

Currently, there are 505 mohalla clinics at residential colonies, markets, near ranbaseras and schools. Read more

09:11 (IST)23 Mar 2022
Delhi HC issues fresh notices to political leaders, activists in hate speech cases

The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered issuance of fresh notices to several political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders president Sonia GandhiRahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Union minister Anurag Thakur, in applications seeking their impleadment as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Read more 

09:11 (IST)23 Mar 2022
SEC likely to decide on Delhi civic body polls in second week of April: Sources

The State Election Commission of Delhi is likely to take a call on the civic body polls in the second week of April after going through the Bill for the unification of the three municipal corporations, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources also said there may be some reorganisation of wards in Delhi which might delay the elections. Read more 

Passed trial by fire, will continue to oppose CAA: Ishrat Jahan after release on bail

Granted bail on March 14 in a Northeast Delhi riots case, former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan says her faith in the judiciary remains strong and that she will continue to oppose the citizenship amendment act (CAA).

Ishrat is an accused in the main conspiracy case where the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked by police. While granting bail, the court had noted that she was not the one who gave the idea of a chakka jam, nor was she physically present in Northeast Delhi during the riots or part of any group or organisation.

