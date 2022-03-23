Delhi News Live: SEC likely to decide on Delhi civic body polls in second week of April, say sources

Delhi Live News: The State Election Commission of Delhi is likely to take a call on the civic body polls in the second week of April after going through the Bill for the unification of the three municipal corporations, sources said on Tuesday. The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved the bill, officials aware of the development said.
Meanwhile, Delhi University Tuesday approved undergraduate admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). With the CUET now passed, candidates need only to have passed the Class XII Board exams to take the entrance exam. They will appear for the CUET in only those subjects that they have cleared in Class XII.
In other news, the IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could remain at around 35 or 36 degrees till March 27. The absence of rainfall has been keeping the temperature above normal in Delhi over the past week.
BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, who represents Northeast Delhi in the Lok Sabha, said Tuesday after the unification of the three corporations it will get funds directly from the central government and the development of the city will be possible.
“As the president of Delhi BJP, I had promised the people of Delhi that I would make all the three corporations one and facilitate the way of getting funds directly from the Centre,” said Tiwari referring to the Delhi MCD elections in 2017. Read more
The Delhi government will soon set up mohalla clinics on the premises of eight Metro stations to provide health facilities to the public. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has agreed to the proposal.
Currently, there are 505 mohalla clinics at residential colonies, markets, near ranbaseras and schools. Read more
The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered issuance of fresh notices to several political leaders and activists, including Congress leaders president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, and Union minister Anurag Thakur, in applications seeking their impleadment as respondents in petitions seeking registration of an FIR against them for allegedly giving hate speeches prior to the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots. Read more
The sources also said there may be some reorganisation of wards in Delhi which might delay the elections. Read more