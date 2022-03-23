Delhi News Live: SEC likely to decide on Delhi civic body polls in second week of April, say sources

Delhi Live News: The State Election Commission of Delhi is likely to take a call on the civic body polls in the second week of April after going through the Bill for the unification of the three municipal corporations, sources said on Tuesday. The Union Cabinet Tuesday approved the bill, officials aware of the development said.

Meanwhile, Delhi University Tuesday approved undergraduate admissions based on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). With the CUET now passed, candidates need only to have passed the Class XII Board exams to take the entrance exam. They will appear for the CUET in only those subjects that they have cleared in Class XII.

In other news, the IMD forecast indicates that the maximum temperature could remain at around 35 or 36 degrees till March 27. The absence of rainfall has been keeping the temperature above normal in Delhi over the past week.