Monday, January 31, 2022
Delhi News Live: Capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.37%, officials say peak is over

Delhi news live: From today, adolescents between 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 31, 2022 10:30:56 am
Delhi News, Delhi Latest Updates, Delhi Covid News, Weekend Crufew, Covid RestrictionsCinema halls in Delhi have opened with a 50 percent capacity after the Delhi government ordered easing of Covid restrictions in the city. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live: Maintaining a declining trend, Delhi reported 3,674 Covid-19 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, a drop from 7.41 per cent on Saturday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13.  Delhi government officials said that the case trajectory over the past week has made it clear that the worst is over in the capital for now.

From Monday, children in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

Meanwhile, days after a young women was abducted, allegedly gangraped by her neighbours, and paraded on the streets in Shahdara, police have booked the accused in another case of molestation and assault on a complaint by the woman’s younger sister, who alleged that she was also sexually harassed and thrashed by them. So far, a man, eight women, and apprehended three boys — all from the same family — have been arrested in the case.

In another development, school administrators have sharpened their stance on reopening schools and have requested for a delegation to discuss the issue with the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Delhi records 3,674 new cases, 30 deaths; second vaccine for 15-18 age group from today. Follow this space for more updates.

09:53 (IST)31 Jan 2022
Private school body pushes school reopening in Delhi, writes to L-G

School administrators have sharpened their stance on reopening schools and have requested for a delegation to discuss the issue with the Lieutenant-Governor. The Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools — a large umbrella body of private schools in the city — wrote to the L-G’s office Sunday, pushing for schools to open and requesting a meeting with him.

This comes, last Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met with a delegation of parents who had submitted a memorandum requesting that schools and anganwadi centres be the first to reopen as and when Delhi begins lifting its current set of Covid restrictions. 

Delhi: AAP, BJP spar over land given by councillor to NGO

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sunday alleged that the BJP councillor from Sawan Park gave land, that was earlier used to dump waste, to an NGO owned by her husband.

AAP MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak claimed, “The North MCD gave a land parcel in Ashok Vihar’s Keshavpuram zone to an NGO owned by one Rajendra Kumar. The NGO’s name is ‘Panchvati Social Welfare Society’. The most important fact is that this ward’s councillor is BJP’s Manju Khandelwal. And, Rajendra Kumar, the one who received this land, is her husband.”

