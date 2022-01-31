Delhi News Live: Capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.37%, officials say peak is over

Delhi News Live: Maintaining a declining trend, Delhi reported 3,674 Covid-19 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, a drop from 7.41 per cent on Saturday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi government officials said that the case trajectory over the past week has made it clear that the worst is over in the capital for now.
From Monday, children in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.
Meanwhile, days after a young women was abducted, allegedly gangraped by her neighbours, and paraded on the streets in Shahdara, police have booked the accused in another case of molestation and assault on a complaint by the woman’s younger sister, who alleged that she was also sexually harassed and thrashed by them. So far, a man, eight women, and apprehended three boys — all from the same family — have been arrested in the case.
School administrators have sharpened their stance on reopening schools and have requested for a delegation to discuss the issue with the Lieutenant-Governor. The Action Committee Unaided Recognised Private Schools — a large umbrella body of private schools in the city — wrote to the L-G’s office Sunday, pushing for schools to open and requesting a meeting with him.
This comes, last Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had met with a delegation of parents who had submitted a memorandum requesting that schools and anganwadi centres be the first to reopen as and when Delhi begins lifting its current set of Covid restrictions.