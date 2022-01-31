Delhi News Live: Capital’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 6.37%, officials say peak is over

Cinema halls in Delhi have opened with a 50 percent capacity after the Delhi government ordered easing of Covid restrictions in the city. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News Live: Maintaining a declining trend, Delhi reported 3,674 Covid-19 cases on Sunday at a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, a drop from 7.41 per cent on Saturday. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after the record high of 28,867 on January 13. Delhi government officials said that the case trajectory over the past week has made it clear that the worst is over in the capital for now.

From Monday, children in the age bracket of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

Meanwhile, days after a young women was abducted, allegedly gangraped by her neighbours, and paraded on the streets in Shahdara, police have booked the accused in another case of molestation and assault on a complaint by the woman’s younger sister, who alleged that she was also sexually harassed and thrashed by them. So far, a man, eight women, and apprehended three boys — all from the same family — have been arrested in the case.

In another development, school administrators have sharpened their stance on reopening schools and have requested for a delegation to discuss the issue with the Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.