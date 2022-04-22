scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 22, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Govt begins offering free precaution dose for adults; SC extends status quo in Jahangirpuri case

Delhi News Live Updates 21 April 2022, Jahangirpuri demolition news: Jahangirpuri continued to be at the centre of Delhi’s political discourse Thursday, as leaders from both Congress and Aam Aadmi Party visited the area where demolition took place a day earlier.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 22, 2022 9:34:09 am
The third dose, which is administered after nine months or 273 days of the second dose, is currently available at Rs 375 (plus GST) at private vaccination centres. (Express/Praveen Khanna)

Delhi, Jahangirpuri demolition MCD drive Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases rise in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to offer the third precaution dose for free to all adults at government vaccination centres. The third dose, which is administered after nine months or 273 days of the second dose, is currently available at Rs 375 (plus GST) at private vaccination centres.

Genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi detected a variant of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which has a 23-27 per cent growth advantage over the original sub-variant.

More from Delhi

In other news, Jahangirpuri continued to be at the centre of Delhi’s political discourse Thursday, as leaders from both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party visited the area where demolition took place a day earlier. The Supreme Court Thursday extended the status quo in Jahangirpuri where the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had launched an “encroachment removal action programme” the day before, and made it clear that it would examine whether due process was followed before the drive. National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Syed Shahzadi said a panel will submit a report to the government on the communal violence in Jahangirpuri and recommend appropriate action.

Live Blog

Delhi News, Jahangirpuri violence & demolition Live Updates today: Govt begins offering free precaution dose for all adults; SC extends status quo in Jahangirpuri, will look at due process; Follow live updates.

09:34 (IST)22 Apr 2022
Delhi labs detect new Omicron sub-variant, government yet to confirm

Genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi have detected a variant of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2—whose emergence was first announced by the New York health department—which has a 23-27 per cent growth advantage over the original sub-variant. The samples that tested positive for the new sub-variant (BA.2.12.1) have been sent to the country’s apex Covid-19 genome sequencing consortium, INSACOG, for confirmation, according to officials from Delhi’s health department.

“We have not detected the sub-variant yet. We have known of this sub-variant only for a couple of weeks and it will take some time before we can say whether it is more transmissible or whether it causes different symptoms,” said a senior official from INSACOG. Read more

09:16 (IST)22 Apr 2022
Govt begins offering free precaution dose for adults

As Covid-19 cases rise in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to offer the third precaution dose for free to all adults at government vaccination centres. The third dose, which is administered after nine months or 273 days of the second dose, is currently available at Rs 375 (plus GST) at private vaccination centres.

09:09 (IST)22 Apr 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Hello and welcome to today's Delhi live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across the Delhi-NCR region. Stay tuned!

A view of the site where anti-encroachment drive was carried out at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The North MCD, which was unusually quick to carry out the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, has the highest pendency among all civic and government agencies in Delhi when it comes to acting against encroachment and unauthorised construction. As per data from the Special Task Force set up to clear encroachments and unauthorised constructions in the capital, 3,903 complaints are pending with the North MCD since the STF was formed in 2018 till April 15, 2022. In contrast, South MCD has 1,097 pending complaints, East has 594, DDA has 1,186 and the revenue department has 266.

Data till April 18 also shows that the North MCD has 1,772 complaints pending for a month. In the same period, 459 complaints were pending with the South MCD, 331 with the EDMC and 134 with the DDA.

READ | Overenthusiastic at Jahangirpuri, North MCD has almost 4,000 pending complaints, highest in Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi and Gurugram at multiple premises associated with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in connection with a case of foreign exchange violations. “It is an ongoing investigation where JSPL had made some foreign remittances in violation of RBI guidelines and thus stands in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act,” an ED official said.

Navin Jindal, an industrialist and a Congress leader from Haryana, was booked by the CBI in a coal blocks allocation case in 2013. He was chargesheeted in two separate coal blocks cases in 2016 and 2017. The ED, which opened a money-laundering inquiry against him, has also filed a chargesheet in the case. A Delhi court framed charges against Jindal in one of the cases.

READ | ED searches premises linked to Jindal Steel and Power Ltd in foreign exchange case

The Child Rights Commissions of Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab and Chandigarh have objected to an amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act that made certain crimes against minors non-cognisable, it is learnt. They recommended in a joint letter to the Centre that the law be taken up in Parliament for further amendment and its date of commencement not be notified.

The Juvenile Justice Act 2015 was amended in 2021. Among the changes to the 2015 Act is one in Section 86 (2) which stated “When an offence under this act is punishable with imprisonment for a term of three years and above, but not more than seven years, then such an offence shall be cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a Magistrate of First class.”

READ | Child rights bodies object to changes in JJ Act

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.