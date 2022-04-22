Delhi News Live: Govt begins offering free precaution dose for adults; SC extends status quo in Jahangirpuri case

A view of the site where anti-encroachment drive was carried out at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

The North MCD, which was unusually quick to carry out the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, has the highest pendency among all civic and government agencies in Delhi when it comes to acting against encroachment and unauthorised construction. As per data from the Special Task Force set up to clear encroachments and unauthorised constructions in the capital, 3,903 complaints are pending with the North MCD since the STF was formed in 2018 till April 15, 2022. In contrast, South MCD has 1,097 pending complaints, East has 594, DDA has 1,186 and the revenue department has 266.

Data till April 18 also shows that the North MCD has 1,772 complaints pending for a month. In the same period, 459 complaints were pending with the South MCD, 331 with the EDMC and 134 with the DDA.

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches in Delhi and Gurugram at multiple premises associated with Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) in connection with a case of foreign exchange violations. “It is an ongoing investigation where JSPL had made some foreign remittances in violation of RBI guidelines and thus stands in contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act,” an ED official said.

Navin Jindal, an industrialist and a Congress leader from Haryana, was booked by the CBI in a coal blocks allocation case in 2013. He was chargesheeted in two separate coal blocks cases in 2016 and 2017. The ED, which opened a money-laundering inquiry against him, has also filed a chargesheet in the case. A Delhi court framed charges against Jindal in one of the cases.

The Child Rights Commissions of Delhi, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab and Chandigarh have objected to an amendment to the Juvenile Justice Act that made certain crimes against minors non-cognisable, it is learnt. They recommended in a joint letter to the Centre that the law be taken up in Parliament for further amendment and its date of commencement not be notified.

The Juvenile Justice Act 2015 was amended in 2021. Among the changes to the 2015 Act is one in Section 86 (2) which stated “When an offence under this act is punishable with imprisonment for a term of three years and above, but not more than seven years, then such an offence shall be cognizable, non-bailable and triable by a Magistrate of First class.”

