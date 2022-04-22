Delhi News Live: Govt begins offering free precaution dose for adults; SC extends status quo in Jahangirpuri case

Delhi, Jahangirpuri demolition MCD drive Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases rise in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to offer the third precaution dose for free to all adults at government vaccination centres. The third dose, which is administered after nine months or 273 days of the second dose, is currently available at Rs 375 (plus GST) at private vaccination centres.
Genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi detected a variant of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2, which has a 23-27 per cent growth advantage over the original sub-variant.
In other news, Jahangirpuri continued to be at the centre of Delhi’s political discourse Thursday, as leaders from both the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party visited the area where demolition took place a day earlier. The Supreme Court Thursday extended the status quo in Jahangirpuri where the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) had launched an “encroachment removal action programme” the day before, and made it clear that it would examine whether due process was followed before the drive. National Commission for Minorities (NCM) member Syed Shahzadi said a panel will submit a report to the government on the communal violence in Jahangirpuri and recommend appropriate action.
Genome sequencing laboratories in Delhi have detected a variant of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2—whose emergence was first announced by the New York health department—which has a 23-27 per cent growth advantage over the original sub-variant. The samples that tested positive for the new sub-variant (BA.2.12.1) have been sent to the country’s apex Covid-19 genome sequencing consortium, INSACOG, for confirmation, according to officials from Delhi’s health department.
“We have not detected the sub-variant yet. We have known of this sub-variant only for a couple of weeks and it will take some time before we can say whether it is more transmissible or whether it causes different symptoms,” said a senior official from INSACOG. Read more
As Covid-19 cases rise in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to offer the third precaution dose for free to all adults at government vaccination centres. The third dose, which is administered after nine months or 273 days of the second dose, is currently available at Rs 375 (plus GST) at private vaccination centres.
Hello and welcome to today's Delhi live blog. We bring to you the latest updates from across the Delhi-NCR region. Stay tuned!