Live Updates: Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive underway amid tight security

Jahangirpuri, Delhi Live News: A total of 12 companies (around 1250 jawans) of CRPF have been deployed in Delhi in two shifts, a day after North Delhi Municipal Corporation called for an anti-encroachment drive. The maximum number of deployments of CRPF personnel have been done in and around Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes were reported on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

In its order remanding two men to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes, a Delhi court has asked police to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner. Remanding Ansar and Saleem to two days of police custody, the court said that “arrest and detention are justified on account of reasons mentioned in the application. Further, investigating agency is hereby directed to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner”.

Meanwhile, the city’s peak power demand hit 5,735 megawatt Tuesday, which is the highest ever for the city in the month of April, according to BSES officials. The peak power demand of 5,735 MW recorded at 3.30 pm Tuesday is a sharp rise from a peak of 4,469 MW on April 1, and 4,040 MW on March 1. This year, the peak power demand crossed 5,000 MW for the first time on April 8, at 5,036 MW.