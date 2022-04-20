Live Updates: Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive underway amid tight security

Jahangirpuri, Delhi Live News: A total of 12 companies (around 1250 jawans) of CRPF have been deployed in Delhi in two shifts, a day after North Delhi Municipal Corporation called for an anti-encroachment drive. The maximum number of deployments of CRPF personnel have been done in and around Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes were reported on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
In its order remanding two men to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes, a Delhi court has asked police to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner. Remanding Ansar and Saleem to two days of police custody, the court said that “arrest and detention are justified on account of reasons mentioned in the application. Further, investigating agency is hereby directed to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner”.
Meanwhile, the city’s peak power demand hit 5,735 megawatt Tuesday, which is the highest ever for the city in the month of April, according to BSES officials. The peak power demand of 5,735 MW recorded at 3.30 pm Tuesday is a sharp rise from a peak of 4,469 MW on April 1, and 4,040 MW on March 1. This year, the peak power demand crossed 5,000 MW for the first time on April 8, at 5,036 MW.
Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan alleged, after the NDMC scheduled an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, which saw violent clashes between two communities last week.
The Okhla MLA said demolition of the houses of "a particular community" just to "harass" them in the holy month of Ramadan on the pretext of an anti-encroachment drive will further spoil the atmosphere in the area. "Such cheap politics will ruin the country if not stopped in time," Khan, also the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, said.
Bulldozers commenced the anti-encroachment drive amid tight security in Jahangirpuri, where several were injured in communal clashes.
Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation told ANI that the anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi.
An arms supplier from Jahangirpuri has nabbed after a brief encounter, DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav told ANI. He has more than 60 previous cases against him.
RAF officers have joined the fray carrying tear gas munitions, medical kits and riot gear.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the North MCD Mayor on Tuesday, demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.
“As you are aware, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was a shobha yatra taken out in Jahangirpuri. Some anti-social elements and rioters pelted stones on it,” he said in a letter which was also addressed to the North MCD Commissioner.
“These anti-social elements and rioters have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor and as a result these people have done large-scale encroachment,” he alleged. “Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it.”
A Jahangirpuri resident told The Indian Express that as heavy security remains deployed in Jahangirpuri following communal clashes, the people are suffering. "We earn Rs 200-300 a day and we are not being able to go out for that. Earning members are being picked from houses. How are we to sustain our households?" the resident asked.
Hours after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) demanded police cover for carrying out an encroachment removal drive in violence-marred Jahangirpuri, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said the BJP has declared war against the poorest. "In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP and MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," Owaisi said in a tweet.
He also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he must clarify his dubious role. "Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals and cowardice? His frequent refrain police is not in our control won’t work here,” Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), added. "There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore...hopeless situation.”
Special CP Law and Order (North) Dependra Pathak said that the police has come to Jahangirpuri with adequate force to maintain law and order in the area. "We are here to assist the MCD in their operations. Whatever operations the MCD is doing we have provided adequate security keeping in view of the incident which happened."
On the encroachment drive, he said that civic agencies will know about the exact nature of the encroachment drive. "It is a sensitive operation and we can't reveal more details. Whatever their legality is it is on them to decide," he added.
Pathak further said the police has made "adequate arrangements" to ensure that "peace and tranquility is maintained".
Mohammad Saddam, who sells chicken in Jahangirpuri C Block said that people have packed up all their belongings following reports of an encroachment drive.
"The encroachment drive takes places every few months, but this action is happening due to the clashes that occured on Hanuman Jayanti. I have never seen such a huge deployment of police during an encroachment drive," he said.
Manu, a 32-year-old scrap dealer, said there are apprehensions among the locals about the encroachment drive that the Morth MCD has called for. "They (locals) welcome the encroachment drive which they say takes place two to three times in a month but are anxious since the drive is being carried out post the Hanuman Jayanti clash," he said.
Days after arresting 23 men and apprehending three juveniles, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police after taking legal opinion has decided to book five men, including the alleged main conspirator Ansar Sheikh, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri, The Indian Express has learnt.
The move comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for strict action against the rioters to avoid a repeat of the 2020 Delhi riots.
The police said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged ‘main conspirator’ behind the violence, and Sonu Chikna, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday. The other three have been identified as Salim, Dilshad and Ahir, according to the police.
