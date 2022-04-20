scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Live Updates: Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive underway amid tight security

Jahangirpuri violence updates, Delhi news today live updates 20 April: Remanding two men to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes, a Delhi court has asked police to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 20, 2022 10:39:42 am
Jahangirpuri: A demolition drive by the North MCD is underway. The anti-encroachment drives comes days after a communal clash broke out in the neighbourhood. Express Photo by Anand Mohan J

Jahangirpuri, Delhi Live News: A total of 12 companies (around 1250 jawans) of CRPF have been deployed in Delhi in two shifts, a day after North Delhi Municipal Corporation called for an anti-encroachment drive. The maximum number of deployments of CRPF personnel have been done in and around Jahangirpuri, where communal clashes were reported on Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.

In its order remanding two men to police custody for two days in connection with the Jahangirpuri clashes, a Delhi court has asked police to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner. Remanding Ansar and Saleem to two days of police custody, the court said that “arrest and detention are justified on account of reasons mentioned in the application. Further, investigating agency is hereby directed to ensure that the investigation is carried out in the fairest manner”.

Meanwhile, the city’s peak power demand hit 5,735 megawatt Tuesday, which is the highest ever for the city in the month of April, according to BSES officials. The peak power demand of 5,735 MW recorded at 3.30 pm Tuesday is a sharp rise from a peak of 4,469 MW on April 1, and 4,040 MW on March 1. This year, the peak power demand crossed 5,000 MW for the first time on April 8, at 5,036 MW.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live: The VHP claimed it had taken permission for organising the yatra to mark Hanuman Jayanti, which preceded the violence; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:39 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Amit Shah, BJP want to disrupt peace: AAP MLA questions anti-encroachment drive's timing

Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP want to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Delhi, AAP leader Amanatullah Khan alleged, after the NDMC scheduled an anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, which saw violent clashes between two communities last week.

The Okhla MLA said demolition of the houses of "a particular community" just to "harass" them in the holy month of Ramadan on the pretext of an anti-encroachment drive will further spoil the atmosphere in the area. "Such cheap politics will ruin the country if not stopped in time," Khan, also the Delhi Waqf Board chairman, said.

10:34 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Jahangirpuri anti-encroachment drive underway amid tight security

Bulldozers commenced the anti-encroachment drive amid tight security in Jahangirpuri, where several were injured in communal clashes.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation told ANI that the anti-encroachment drive will take place across Delhi.

10:25 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Arms supplierfrom Jahangirpuri nabbed, says DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav

An arms supplier from Jahangirpuri has nabbed after a brief encounter, DCP Outer North Brijender Yadav told ANI. He has more than 60 previous cases against him.

10:21 (IST)20 Apr 2022
RAF personnel joins Delhi Police, CRPF at Jahangirpuri demolition drive site

RAF officers have joined the fray carrying tear gas munitions, medical kits and riot gear.

10:16 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Jahangirpuri violence: Get bulldozers, says Delhi BJP chief

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta wrote to the North MCD Mayor on Tuesday, demanding identification and demolition of “illegal encroachment” and construction by those arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence.

“As you are aware, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, there was a shobha yatra taken out in Jahangirpuri. Some anti-social elements and rioters pelted stones on it,” he said in a letter which was also addressed to the North MCD Commissioner.

“These anti-social elements and rioters have the support of local AAP MLA and councillor and as a result these people have done large-scale encroachment,” he alleged. “Therefore, illegal encroachment done by these rioters should be identified and there should be bulldozers run over it.”

10:13 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Food hasn't been cooked in home since five days, says Jahangirpuri resident

A Jahangirpuri resident told The Indian Express that as heavy security remains deployed in Jahangirpuri following communal clashes, the people are suffering. "We earn Rs 200-300 a day and we are not being able to go out for that. Earning members are being picked from houses. How are we to sustain our households?" the resident asked.

10:11 (IST)20 Apr 2022
‘War against poor, cowardice’: Asaduddin Owaisi takes a swipe at BJP, AAP over Jahangirpuri encroachment drive

Hours after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) demanded police cover for carrying out an encroachment removal drive in violence-marred Jahangirpuri, Member of Parliament from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi said the BJP has declared war against the poorest. "In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP and MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," Owaisi said in a tweet. 

He also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said he must clarify his dubious role. "Is his govt’s PWD part of this “demolition drive”? Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him for such betrayals and cowardice? His frequent refrain police is not in our control won’t work here,” Owaisi, who is the president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), added. "There isn’t even a pretence of legality or morality anymore...hopeless situation.”

10:08 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Ensuring that peace and tranquility is maintained, says Special CP Law and Order (North)

Special CP Law and Order (North) Dependra Pathak said that the police has come to Jahangirpuri with adequate force to maintain law and order in the area. "We are here to assist the MCD in their operations. Whatever operations the MCD is doing we have provided adequate security keeping in view of the incident which happened."

On the encroachment drive, he said that civic agencies will know about the exact nature of the encroachment drive. "It is a sensitive operation and we can't reveal more details. Whatever their legality is it is on them to decide," he added.

Pathak further said the police has made "adequate arrangements" to ensure that "peace and tranquility is maintained".

09:56 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Never seen such a huge deployment for an encroachment drive, says chicken seller

Mohammad Saddam, who sells chicken in Jahangirpuri C Block said that people have packed up all their belongings following reports of an encroachment drive.

"The encroachment drive takes places every few months, but this action is happening due to the clashes that occured on Hanuman Jayanti. I have never seen such a huge deployment of police during an encroachment drive," he said.

09:55 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Locals anxious about encroachment drive, says scrap dealer

Manu, a 32-year-old scrap dealer, said there are apprehensions among the locals about the encroachment drive that the Morth MCD has called for. "They (locals) welcome the encroachment drive which they say takes place two to three times in a month but are anxious since the drive is being carried out post the Hanuman Jayanti clash," he said.

09:38 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi Police to book five men under National Security Act

Days after arresting 23 men and apprehending three juveniles, the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police after taking legal opinion has decided to book five men, including the alleged main conspirator Ansar Sheikh, under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the violence in Jahangirpuri, The Indian Express has learnt.  

The move comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for strict action against the rioters to avoid a repeat of the 2020 Delhi riots.

The police said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged ‘main conspirator’ behind the violence, and Sonu Chikna, who was seen in a video opening fire during the violence on Saturday. The other three have been identified as Salim, Dilshad and Ahir, according to the police.

09:34 (IST)20 Apr 2022
Heavy security deployed at the site of Jahangirpuri clashes

Security deployment remained heavy days after the clashes at Jahangirpuri. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)
According to police, one person had been detained after stones and bricks were thrown from a roof near the area. Police and Rapid Action Force officials also blocked off the area following the incident.
Locals stand behind gates of their houses while the investigation team probe the site the where clashes took place two communities on Saturday, at Jahangirpuri in New Delhi on Monday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

09:24 (IST)20 Apr 2022
12 companies of CRPF stationed across Capital, maximum deployments around Jahangirpuri

A total of 12 companies (around 1250 jawans) of CRPF have been deployed in Delhi in two shifts – six companies during the day and six companies for night – days after communal clashes were reported in Jahangirpuri. The maximum number of deployments of CRPF personnel have been done in and around Jahangirpuri.

The Ashram underpass is set to completely open to the public from Sunday. The 750-metre-long underpass, to be inaugurated by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on April 24, will connect New Friends Colony to Bhogal and provide seamless connectivity between central Delhi, ITO, India Gate, Sarai Kale Khan, Faridabad and Badarpur. The launch comes after eight missed deadlines.

In other news, the final part of the Lokniti-CSDS study on urban slums found that every year, lakhs of people from rural India migrate to cities in search of jobs, education and a better life for themselves and their families. Many are forced to live in congested slums. Close to one-fifth respondents (17%) were either not engaged in any work or were looking for a job.

