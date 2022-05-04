Delhi News Live: City sees 1,414 new Covid-19 cases; DMRC says no power crisis faced by metro

Dust seen in the skylines of New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi Tuesday logged 1,414 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, the city health department data shows. Even though the cases were 31 per cent more than Monday, the positivity rate decreased 5.97 per cent. The total number of cases in Delhi rose to 18,87,050 and the death toll increased to 26,176.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar Tuesday said the Metro is neither facing any power crisis currently nor will it face issues even if the peak power demand increases. “It receives 140 megawatts (MW) of electricity on its own through its rooftop solar plants and has emergency backup plans,” he said.

In other news, at the largest dumpsite in East Delhi’s Ghazipur, it could take decades to process just the legacy or old waste at the current pace. Not to mention that the landfill had the largest quantity of legacy or old waste when it was assessed in 2019. All three landfills- Gazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa- receive fresh waste daily. In 2021, fresh waste dumped at Ghazipur was more than the legacy waste processed that year.