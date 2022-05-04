Delhi News Live: City sees 1,414 new Covid-19 cases; DMRC says no power crisis faced by metro

Delhi Live News: Delhi Tuesday logged 1,414 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, the city health department data shows. Even though the cases were 31 per cent more than Monday, the positivity rate decreased 5.97 per cent. The total number of cases in Delhi rose to 18,87,050 and the death toll increased to 26,176.
Meanwhile, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Vikas Kumar Tuesday said the Metro is neither facing any power crisis currently nor will it face issues even if the peak power demand increases. “It receives 140 megawatts (MW) of electricity on its own through its rooftop solar plants and has emergency backup plans,” he said.
In other news, at the largest dumpsite in East Delhi’s Ghazipur, it could take decades to process just the legacy or old waste at the current pace. Not to mention that the landfill had the largest quantity of legacy or old waste when it was assessed in 2019. All three landfills- Gazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa- receive fresh waste daily. In 2021, fresh waste dumped at Ghazipur was more than the legacy waste processed that year.
Not to mention that the landfill, which had the largest quantity of legacy or old waste when it was assessed in 2019, continues to receive fresh waste every day.
As mandated by an order passed by the National Green Tribunal in 2019, the biomining of legacy waste began at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla landfills in October 2019, according to data submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to the Centre. Read more
The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) has issued arrest warrants against directors of real estate firm Ansal Housing and Construction Limited for allegedly failing to deliver residential units to home buyers on time and not refunding the amount to the allottees.
“The warrants were issued 10-12 days ago and are under process,” said Dr K K Khandelwal, chairman, HRERA, Gurgaon. “We won’t hesitate in passing strict orders against erring promoters. Failure to deliver the real estate unit on time and cases of non-refund of amount to allottees is a major concern.” Read more
