Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
Delhi News Live Updates: DU releases academic calendar for first-year students, classes to begin on Nov 2

According to the schedule released by the University, registrations for admissions were supposed to have closed at 4.59 pm on Wednesday, October 12. However, it continued to be open even after that and, according to officials, they will continue to remain open till Thursday evening.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 13, 2022 9:53:14 am
Meanwhile, legacy or old waste at the landfill sites in Delhi has come down by 26.1 lakh tonnes in the past four months, according to officials in the L-G's office. Legacy waste at the three landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla stood at 229.1 lakh tonnes in May and has come down to 203 lakh tonnes in September, according to officials, which means that around 26.1 lakh tonnes have been disposed in four months, at the rate of 6.52 lakh tonnes per month.

Meanwhile, legacy or old waste at the landfill sites in Delhi has come down by 26.1 lakh tonnes in the past four months, according to officials in the L-G’s office. Legacy waste at the three landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla stood at 229.1 lakh tonnes in May and has come down to 203 lakh tonnes in September, according to officials, which means that around 26.1 lakh tonnes have been disposed in four months, at the rate of 6.52 lakh tonnes per month.

In other news, the Delhi High Court Wednesday heard pleas filed by at least nine men claiming compensation for being unlawfully detained by the Delhi Police in connection with their alleged association with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The petitioners have filed habeas corpus petitions before the HC seeking their release, arguing that they were unlawfully picked and detained without following procedures established by law and were taken to an undisclosed location in the early hours on September 27.

Live Blog

DU to begin first-year classes on Nov 2; Delhi govt increases minimum wage. Follow Live Updates here

09:53 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Minimum temperature in city settles below normal

Delhi witnessed a pleasant morning with clear skies on Thursday as the city's minimum temperature was recorded one notch below the average.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature of the city was recorded at 18.5 degrees Celsius.

“There will be mainly clear sky on Thursday. The maximum temperature of the day is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius,” an IMD official said.

The maximum temperature on Wednesday has settled at 30.3 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Thursday was 88 per cent, the weather office said. (PTI)

09:17 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar faces more heat as Delhi court frames murder charges against him

Delhi court Wednesday framed murder charges against Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others in connection with the killing of 27-year-old wrestler Sagar Dhankar last year.

Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand in his order on charge said there was a strong case of murder and attempt to murder in this case after a conjoint reading of witness statements, along with the location chart, medical evidence and other evidences mentioned in the chargesheet. Read More

08:53 (IST)13 Oct 2022
Rs 900 crore environmental cost imposed on Delhi as NGT takes note of waste at 3 landfills

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed an environmental compensation amount of Rs 900 crore on the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the unprocessed waste lying at the three landfills in the city at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla.

According to the order issued by the NGT, “funds can be raised in appropriate manner from the generators of waste, violators, erring officers, corporates and if so necessary and so decided from a part of the land under the garbage.” Read More

As DU closes registration, here are the most popular college-course combinations

Delhi University closed its undergraduate admissions registration process at 4:59 pm today. The college-course preferences listed by candidates are now locked in the order that they were in at 4:59 pm. Candidates will be given a preference change window from October 14 to October 16 to re-order their preferences if they wish to, after referring to a ‘simulated list’ which DU will release on October 14.

The declaration of the first list of allocations will be on October 18. According to data as of 4:58 pm, B.Com appears to have the highest number of takers. There are 5 course-college combinations which have each been included by more than 50,000 candidates in their list of preferences. These are all B.Com programmes: at Ramjas College, Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh College and Atma Ram Sanatan Sharma College.

First published on: 13-10-2022 at 08:51:32 am
