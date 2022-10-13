Delhi News Live Updates: DU releases academic calendar for first-year students, classes to begin on Nov 2

Delhi News Live: Delhi University’s classes for newly admitted first-year students will begin on November 2, while its admission process will still be ongoing. This means that the transition period to classes will be a tight one for candidates. According to the schedule released by the University, registrations for admissions were supposed to have closed at 4.59 pm on Wednesday, October 12. However, it continued to be open even after that and, according to officials, they will continue to remain open till Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, legacy or old waste at the landfill sites in Delhi has come down by 26.1 lakh tonnes in the past four months, according to officials in the L-G’s office. Legacy waste at the three landfills at Ghazipur, Bhalswa and Okhla stood at 229.1 lakh tonnes in May and has come down to 203 lakh tonnes in September, according to officials, which means that around 26.1 lakh tonnes have been disposed in four months, at the rate of 6.52 lakh tonnes per month.

In other news, the Delhi High Court Wednesday heard pleas filed by at least nine men claiming compensation for being unlawfully detained by the Delhi Police in connection with their alleged association with the Popular Front of India (PFI). The petitioners have filed habeas corpus petitions before the HC seeking their release, arguing that they were unlawfully picked and detained without following procedures established by law and were taken to an undisclosed location in the early hours on September 27.