Delhi News Live Today: MET dept issues orange alert in Delhi, heavy rainfall likely; 57 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi Wednesday recorded 57 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths, the health department said. The positivity rate went slightly up the scale at 0.08 percent. So far in September, Delhi has only recorded one Covid-related fatality. On Wednesday, the daily case tally exceeded 50 for the first time this month.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for today as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in the city. The MET department issues color-coded warnings to alert them of any dangerous weather conditions.
In other news, Delhi University has started offline practical classes but the attendance on the first day was low. All DU colleges are now open for laboratory and practical classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students at a 50 percent capacity.
Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi plummeted by 18 percent between 2019 and 2020, making it the most unsafe city for women. The Delhi Police registered more than 2.4 lakh cases last year which amounts to at least 650 cases a day.