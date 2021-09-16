Delhi News Live Today: MET dept issues orange alert in Delhi, heavy rainfall likely; 57 fresh Covid-19 cases

Last year, more than 2.4 lakh cases — or over 650 cases a day — were registered by the Delhi Police.

While there is an overall dip in the crime rate in Delhi, owing in part to the Covid pandemic last year, the national capital reported the highest number of violent crimes and crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi plummeted by 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020. Last year, more than 2.4 lakh cases — or over 650 cases a day — were registered by the Delhi Police.

A total of 472 cases of murder were registered, with ‘love affair’ and property dispute being the most common motives. In 2019, 521 cases were registered.

The NCRB data shows that kidnapping cases have gone down from 5,900 in 2019 to 4,062 in 2020, out of which more than 3,000 cases were of victims aged between 12 and 18.

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking to declare the offer of cash transfer in election manifestos by political parties a “corrupt electoral practice”.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also questioned the ECI for not implementing its own guidelines against corrupt practices, and observed that powers are not ornaments.

The HC asked the ECI not to to merely send notices, but take action also. “Why are you shying away from taking action,” the bench said.

A day after arresting six men, including two allegedly trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Delhi Police Special Cell has learnt during questioning that the accused were asked to execute an attack “like the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts”, and that the ISI, apart from providing explosives to them, also provided explosives to people in other states as well.