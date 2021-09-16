scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live Today: MET dept issues orange alert in Delhi, heavy rainfall likely; 57 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid News: All DU colleges are now open for laboratory and practical classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students at a 50 percent capacity.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 16, 2021 9:04:26 am
Delhi news, delhi news todayA vaccination camp at Yamuna Pushta in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Weather, Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid Cases: Delhi Wednesday recorded 57 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths, the health department said. The positivity rate went slightly up the scale at 0.08 percent. So far in September, Delhi has only recorded one Covid-related fatality. On Wednesday, the daily case tally exceeded 50 for the first time this month.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for today as heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in the city. The MET department issues color-coded warnings to alert them of any dangerous weather conditions.

In other news, Delhi University has started offline practical classes but the attendance on the first day was low. All DU colleges are now open for laboratory and practical classes for final year undergraduate and postgraduate students at a 50 percent capacity.

Click here for more

Meanwhile, according to the data shared by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi plummeted by 18 percent between 2019 and 2020, making it the most unsafe city for women. The Delhi Police registered more than 2.4 lakh cases last year which amounts to at least 650 cases a day.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: 57 fresh Covid cases, zero deaths; Delhi remains most unsafe city for women; DU colleges reopen for practical work; men held for terror plot were told to plan attack 'like 1993 Mumbai blasts; follow for more updates

Crime Capital: Delhi remains most unsafe for women

delhi news Last year, more than 2.4 lakh cases — or over 650 cases a day — were registered by the Delhi Police.

While there is an overall dip in the crime rate in Delhi, owing in part to the Covid pandemic last year, the national capital reported the highest number of violent crimes and crimes against women among all the metropolitan cities of the country.

According to the data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), the number of cases registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Delhi plummeted by 18 per cent between 2019 and 2020. Last year, more than 2.4 lakh cases — or over 650 cases a day — were registered by the Delhi Police.

A total of 472 cases of murder were registered, with ‘love affair’ and property dispute being the most common motives. In 2019, 521 cases were registered.

The NCRB data shows that kidnapping cases have gone down from 5,900 in 2019 to 4,062 in 2020, out of which more than 3,000 cases were of victims aged between 12 and 18.

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, EC on plea against cash transfer in election manifestos

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and Election Commission of India (ECI) on a petition seeking to declare the offer of cash transfer in election manifestos by political parties a “corrupt electoral practice”.

The division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh also questioned the ECI for not implementing its own guidelines against corrupt practices, and observed that powers are not ornaments.

The HC asked the ECI not to to merely send notices, but take action also. “Why are you shying away from taking action,” the bench said.

Men held for terror plot were told to plan attack ‘like 1993 Mumbai blasts’

A day after arresting six men, including two allegedly trained by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Delhi Police Special Cell has learnt during questioning that the accused were asked to execute an attack “like the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts”, and that the ISI, apart from providing explosives to them, also provided explosives to people in other states as well.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.