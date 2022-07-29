Delhi News Live: Rainfall expected today; suspected monkeypox patient tests negative

Delhi Live News Updates: Delhi on Friday is expected to witness moderate rainfall with minimum and maximum temperature likely to settle at 25 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said in its forecast.

A suspected monkeypox patient was discharged from the LNJP Hospital, on Thursday after testing negative, officials said. The suspected patient, a resident of Ghaziabad, was brought to the hospital by the surveillance team after he developed fever and skin lesions while in Delhi, the senior doctor said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, with the approval for the visit not landing on time. According to officials, the Singapore government wrote to the CM informing him that since he had not accepted the invitation by July 20, the invitation to be part of the summit had lapsed.