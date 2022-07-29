Delhi News Live: Rainfall expected today; suspected monkeypox patient tests negative

Delhi Live News Updates: Delhi on Friday is expected to witness moderate rainfall with minimum and maximum temperature likely to settle at 25 degrees and 31 degrees Celsius respectively, the IMD said in its forecast.
A suspected monkeypox patient was discharged from the LNJP Hospital, on Thursday after testing negative, officials said. The suspected patient, a resident of Ghaziabad, was brought to the hospital by the surveillance team after he developed fever and skin lesions while in Delhi, the senior doctor said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore, with the approval for the visit not landing on time. According to officials, the Singapore government wrote to the CM informing him that since he had not accepted the invitation by July 20, the invitation to be part of the summit had lapsed.
The chief medical officer of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has complained to the police alleging that he was cheated of nearly Rs 1 lakh on Sunday when he attempted to sell a table online, officials said. Read more
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning a grand celebration to commemorate 75 years of independence on August 15, and has decided to install national flags on all major roads and Lutyens Zone roundabouts, and display short films on the tricolour across LED screens in the New Delhi area. The NDMC is also planning to deck up roads, flyovers and buildings in its area with lights. Read more
