Delhi news Live Updates: Capital sees 42 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 41 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the Delhi health department said. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent. So far in September, only 5 Covid-related deaths have registered in the national capital. Currently, there are 392 active cases in the city.
Health experts at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Wednesday said it should be mandatory for government employees, teachers, and bus drivers to be vaccinated as they interact with multiple people on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the DDMA has allowed public gatherings during the upcoming festival season including Ramleela celebrations with strict Covid protocols, official sources said.
In other news, the decision to reopen Delhi schools for students of classes 6-8 will be taken after the festival season, Delhi Governor Anil Bajaj said during the DDMA meeting on Wednesday.
The butterflies know they have a home here, said 42-year-old Bahadur Rana, pointing to a set of plants he has been carefully tending to for nearly two years.
The plants are ‘hosts’ for butterflies and Rana is the caretaker of a home in Faridabad, the front yard of which has been turned into a ‘butterfly habitat’ as part of the Bombay Natural History Society’s (BNHS) project to create such habitats to develop a butterfly corridor in Delhi-NCR.
The home in Faridabad, a former waste dump in a housing society, and two dog shelters are among 67 such habitats that have been created since 2018. Read more
Following an audit of its security units which showed that as many as 535 of its personnel continued to be attached with former commissioners, retired officers and judges, as well as politicians, without a threat assessment, the Delhi Police has withdrawn or scaled down security of several and re-deployed them for law and order or policing duties.
These personnel continued to be diverted despite a shortage in the ranks of security units, including for the Prime Minister’s deployment. Read more
The SDMC has decided to roll back the hiked property tax rates for commercially rented establishments, educational institutions and banquet halls. A senior official said tax had been raised based on recommendations of the Municipal Valuation Committee-3.
