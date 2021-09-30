scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 30, 2021
Delhi news Live Updates: Capital sees 42 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi news live updates, Delhi Covid news: So far in September, only 5 Covid-related deaths have registered in the national capital. Currently, there 392 active cases in the city.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: September 30, 2021 9:47:09 am
delhi news, delhi covid news, delhi news liveDelhi currently has 392 active cases. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 41 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the Delhi health department said. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent. So far in September, only 5 Covid-related deaths have registered in the national capital. Currently, there are 392 active cases in the city.

Health experts at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Wednesday said it should be mandatory for government employees, teachers, and bus drivers to be vaccinated as they interact with multiple people on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the DDMA has allowed public gatherings during the upcoming festival season including Ramleela celebrations with strict Covid protocols, official sources said.

In other news, the decision to reopen Delhi schools for students of classes 6-8 will be taken after the festival season, Delhi Governor Anil Bajaj said during the DDMA meeting on Wednesday.

decision to reopen schools for class 6-8 to be taken after festival season

09:47 (IST)30 Sep 2021
Waste dump, dog shelters now among 67 ‘butterfly habitats’ in Delhi

The butterflies know they have a home here, said 42-year-old Bahadur Rana, pointing to a set of plants he has been carefully tending to for nearly two years.

The plants are ‘hosts’ for butterflies and Rana is the caretaker of a home in Faridabad, the front yard of which has been turned into a ‘butterfly habitat’ as part of the Bombay Natural History Society’s (BNHS) project to create such habitats to develop a butterfly corridor in Delhi-NCR.

The home in Faridabad, a former waste dump in a housing society, and two dog shelters are among 67 such habitats that have been created since 2018. Read more 

09:25 (IST)30 Sep 2021
Retired officers, judges, former police chiefs: Delhi Police pulls out security after audit

Following an audit of its security units which showed that as many as 535 of its personnel continued to be attached with former commissioners, retired officers and judges, as well as politicians, without a threat assessment, the Delhi Police has withdrawn or scaled down security of several and re-deployed them for law and order or policing duties.

These personnel continued to be diverted despite a shortage in the ranks of security units, including for the Prime Minister’s deployment. Read more 

09:24 (IST)30 Sep 2021
Delhi: SDMC rolls back hiked property tax

The SDMC has decided to roll back the hiked property tax rates for commercially rented establishments, educational institutions and banquet halls. A senior official said tax had been raised based on recommendations of the Municipal Valuation Committee-3.

09:23 (IST)30 Sep 2021
Rohini shootout: Gogi was shot 18 times, his assailants received 22 bullet wounds

rohini court shooting gogi gangster Gangster Gogi received four bullet injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead. (File)

Days after two assailants killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a Rohini district courtroom before being gunned down, autopsy revealed that he was hit by 18 bullets fired by the attackers, while the assailants received 22 bullet injuries in gunfire by police personnel. On Wednesday evening, a team of the Crime Branch went to Mandoli jail, where they questioned Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, the alleged mastermind behind the incident, for around two hours.

Delhi: 45,000 got learners’ license through ‘faceless service’

The ‘faceless services’ in the Delhi Transport Department, whereby people can get 33 types of services or documents completely online has received around 5 lakh applications since February this year, when part of the project was made operational.

The entire project was made operational in August.

According to data shared by the government, of the 57,755 applications for learners’ licences received online, 45,495 have been approved.

Accused in Dalit girl’s murder claim beaten inside van; they’re safe, say jail authorities

A Delhi court has disposed of an application filed by the four accused in the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl, after they asked for a separate jail claiming they had been assaulted inside a prison vehicle.

Additional Sessions Judge Ashutosh Kumar was informed by jail authorities that all the accused were completely safe and secure in prison.

