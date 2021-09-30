Delhi news Live Updates: Capital sees 42 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths

Delhi news Live Updates: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 41 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the Delhi health department said. The positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent. So far in September, only 5 Covid-related deaths have registered in the national capital. Currently, there are 392 active cases in the city.

Health experts at a Delhi Disaster Management Authority meeting on Wednesday said it should be mandatory for government employees, teachers, and bus drivers to be vaccinated as they interact with multiple people on a daily basis. Meanwhile, the DDMA has allowed public gatherings during the upcoming festival season including Ramleela celebrations with strict Covid protocols, official sources said.

In other news, the decision to reopen Delhi schools for students of classes 6-8 will be taken after the festival season, Delhi Governor Anil Bajaj said during the DDMA meeting on Wednesday.