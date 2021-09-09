scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: Capital records 41 fresh Covid cases with zero deaths

Delhi news live updates today: he Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed in public places in the national capital due to the Covid-19-related restrictions.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: September 9, 2021 9:52:17 am
delhi news, delhi news today, delhi covid news, delhi vaccine, covid vaccine delhiA Delhi resident receiving a Covid vaccine shot at a vaccine centre in New Delhi on Wednesday (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi News LIVE: Delhi recorded 41 fresh Covid cases and zero fatalities on Wednesday. The positivity rate is currently at 0.05 percent and the number of active infections in the Capital stand at 386. With over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on Tuesday, Delhi’s present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, over 8 lakh people were booked and Rs 135 cr fine was imposed in the last 4 months for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms. Official data showed that enforcement teams of the city government’s revenue department and the Delhi Police booked over six lakh and two lakh people, respectively, in May-August for violating various Covid-related guidelines like not wearing masks, crowding and spitting in public places.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed in public places in the national capital due to the Covid-19-related restrictions. In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal.

Click here for more

In other news, a new Whatsapp Covid helpline has also been launched for credible Covid-related information, to locate vaccine centres and book slots. According to a government statement, a Whatsapp chatbot will provide telephone consultation and information about oxygen refilling stations as well. People have to send ‘Hi’ +911122307145 on Whatsapp to access the helpdesk, the statement added.

Live Blog

Delhi news live today: Capital records 41 fresh Covid cases with zero fatalities on Wednesday; over 8 lakh Covid violations in the last 4 months, fines worth 135 crore; Covid vaccine stock to last for another six days; follow for more Delhi updates

09:52 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Delhi’s Environment Impact Authority body reconstituted

Delhi’s State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and State Level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) have been reconstituted, the Delhi government said Wednesday. The SEIAA has three members while the SEAC has 13 members, and they have been reconstituted for a three-year term.

Sarvagya Kumar Srivastava, who was earlier with the Public Works Department, has been appointed the Chairman of SEIAA. The Special Secretary of the Environment Department will be the member secretary. Read more 

09:24 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Video captures guards beating Noida society resident, FIR filed

A resident of Lotus Boulevard society in Noida’s Sector 100 was allegedly assaulted with lathis by security guards after he had a scuffle with one of their colleagues over maintenance and security issues. An FIR was registered, and two security guards have been detained, police said.  Read more 

09:20 (IST)09 Sep 2021
Delhi Covid: 41 fresh cases and zero deaths on Wednesday

Delhi recorded 41 fresh Covid cases and zero fatalities on Wednesday. The positivity rate is currently at 0.05 percent and the number of active infections in the Capital stand at 386.

Courts can’t presume that all Covid-19 deaths during second wave were due to negligence: SC

Delhi covid news Exhausted workers after carrying the dead at a cremation site in New Delhi during the second Covid wave of Covid-19. (AP/ File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said courts cannot presume that all deaths due to COVID-19 in the second wave of the pandemic were due to negligence as it refused to entertain a plea seeking compensation for the kin of the victims by treating it as medical negligence.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Vikram Nath and Hima Kohli asked the petitioner Deepak Raj Singh to approach the competent authorities with his suggestions.

The bench said, “To assume that each death due to COVID-19 took place due to negligence is too much. The second wave had such an impact across the country that it cannot be presumed that all deaths happened due to negligence. Courts cannot have a presumption that all Covid deaths happened due to medical negligence, which your petition does.”

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd