Delhi News Live Updates: Capital records 41 fresh Covid cases with zero deaths

Delhi News LIVE: Delhi recorded 41 fresh Covid cases and zero fatalities on Wednesday. The positivity rate is currently at 0.05 percent and the number of active infections in the Capital stand at 386. With over 1.7 lakh vaccines administered on Tuesday, Delhi’s present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will only last for six days, according to the health bulletin issued on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, over 8 lakh people were booked and Rs 135 cr fine was imposed in the last 4 months for violations of Covid-appropriate behaviour norms. Official data showed that enforcement teams of the city government’s revenue department and the Delhi Police booked over six lakh and two lakh people, respectively, in May-August for violating various Covid-related guidelines like not wearing masks, crowding and spitting in public places.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will not be allowed in public places in the national capital due to the Covid-19-related restrictions. In an order issued on Tuesday, the DDMA said that district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police will ensure that idols of Lord Ganesha are not set up in a tent or pandal.

In other news, a new Whatsapp Covid helpline has also been launched for credible Covid-related information, to locate vaccine centres and book slots. According to a government statement, a Whatsapp chatbot will provide telephone consultation and information about oxygen refilling stations as well. People have to send ‘Hi’ +911122307145 on Whatsapp to access the helpdesk, the statement added.