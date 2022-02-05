scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Delhi News Live: Tremors felt in parts of Delhi, J&K after earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

Delhi News Latest Updates, DDMA Guidlines, Delhi Schools Reopen, Delhi Night Curfew, Delhi Covid Restrictions: Delhi currently has 11,716 active cases. As per DDMA's new Covid guidelines, the night curfew will continue in the capital but will begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 5, 2022 11:00:47 am
A staff workers sanitises a classroom after the Delhi government decided to reopen schools in a phased manner. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The Delhi-NCR region felt tremors on Saturday morning reportedly caused by an earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude recorded 395 km northwest of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, and 422 km northwest of Srinagar. More details are awaited.

Delhi continued to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases as the city reported 2,272 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, as the positivity rate further dipped to 3.85 per cent. The city currently has 11,716 active cases.

With the decreasing number of infections, the Delhi government on Friday decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms with strict Covid-19 protocols. Classes 9 to 12 will open in a phased manner while unvaccinated teachers will not be permitted to work, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in the order. The night curfew will continue in the capital but will begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday targeted the Delhi government’s new excise policy and said it was “shocking that liquor vends were being opened near schools and religious places”.

Delhi Live News: City logs 2,272 new Covid-19 cases, 20 deaths; positivity rate at 3.85; there are currently 11,716 active cases in the capital; schools, colleges, gyms to open with Covid-19 protocols; offices allowed to function with 100% capacity; follow this space for more live updates

11:00 (IST)05 Feb 2022
Ahir community on indefinite protest on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, demands separate regiment in Army

At least 400 people, including a majority from the Ahir community, sat in an indefinite protest near the Kherki Daula toll on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway on Friday demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.

Leading the protesters, members of Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha gathered around 11 am and later camped at a big tent on the under-construction Dwarka Expressway, culminating in traffic congestion for more than 40 minutes. Read more

10:34 (IST)05 Feb 2022
Schools, colleges, gyms to reopen with Covid-19 restrctions

10:33 (IST)05 Feb 2022
Delhi records 2,272 fresh Covid-19 cases

10:32 (IST)05 Feb 2022
Tremors felt in parts of Delhi

Dip in surgeries, delayed diagnosis, treatment: Cancer care hit since outbreak of pandemic

Two years of the pandemic have severely hampered cancer treatment, resulting in a delay in seeking care and diagnosis, surgeries being pushed back, and patients discontinuing treatment, said experts this World Cancer Day.

“When there is a surge, and related lockdowns or hospital closures for other treatments, patients who have already been diagnosed and are under treatment falter, miss schedules, and sometimes completely give up treatment. We have seen that compliance falls in such situations. Then, there are patients who have symptoms but do not or cannot seek timely care. By the time they are diagnosed, they are at advanced stages of cancer and the prognosis is poorer,” said Dr Prashant Mathur, director of ICMR’s National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research.

Mystery of 3,005 logs found buried at Delhi Golf Club remains unsolved

The Crime Branch’s probe into the alleged illegal cutting of trees at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) appears to have hit a dead end, after the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun said the number of trees that were cut down and their age can’t be determined based on the 3,005 logs found buried on the premises.

