Delhi News Live: Tremors felt in parts of Delhi, J&K after earthquake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

A staff workers sanitises a classroom after the Delhi government decided to reopen schools in a phased manner. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The Delhi-NCR region felt tremors on Saturday morning reportedly caused by an earthquake measuring 5.7 magnitude recorded 395 km northwest of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir, and 422 km northwest of Srinagar. More details are awaited.

Delhi continued to witness a decline in Covid-19 cases as the city reported 2,272 new Covid-19 cases and 20 deaths, as the positivity rate further dipped to 3.85 per cent. The city currently has 11,716 active cases.

With the decreasing number of infections, the Delhi government on Friday decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms with strict Covid-19 protocols. Classes 9 to 12 will open in a phased manner while unvaccinated teachers will not be permitted to work, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said in the order. The night curfew will continue in the capital but will begin at 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

Union Minister Smriti Irani Friday targeted the Delhi government’s new excise policy and said it was “shocking that liquor vends were being opened near schools and religious places”.