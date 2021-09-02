scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Delhi LIVE news today: Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, showers likely to stop in next 2 hours

Delhi LIVE news today, Delhi weather, Delhi Covid: The weather department said the 'cloud patch' hovering over Delhi is moving northwards and will cross the Delhi region in the next 2 hours.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
September 2, 2021 9:58:10 am
delhi rains today, delhi monsoons, delhi rains news, delhi rains latest news, delhi rain forecast, delhi rain prediction, delhi covid news, delhi covid cases, delhi vaccine, delhi covid latest news, delhi news, delhi news todayOn Wednesday, Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall for the month of September in the past 19 years with 112.1 mm of rainfall. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi LIVE News Today: Residents of Delhi woke up to heavy showers on Thursday, a day after the Capital received the highest September rainfall in 19 years. Over the last two days, Delhi has been seeing heavy rainfall starting from early in the morning and continuing for hours, leading to a major waterlogging issue and heavy traffic.

However, the India Meteorological Department expects the rain to stop in the next couple of hours. The weather department said the ‘cloud patch’ hovering over Delhi is moving northwards and will cross the Delhi region in the next 2 hours. Light rainfall is expected on September 3 and 4 as well.

On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall for the month of September in the past 19 years with 112.1 mm of rainfall measured at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am. Heavy traffic and waterlogging battered the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 36 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths on Wednesday, with the positivity rate standing at 0.06 percent. The capital has been recording no Covid-related fatalities for the past few days.

The total number of cases recorded so far stands at 14,37,800 and the death toll at 25,082. The number of active cases reduced from 349 to 343 on Wednesday, according to the health notification by the state government.

Live Blog

Delhi news LIVE today: Heavy rainfall continued today morning; 36 fresh Covid cases recorded, zero deaths; Follow for more LIVE updates.

Record rain in 19 yrs, Delhi left floundering

Delhi-NCR witnessed heavy rainfall Wednesday and recorded the highest single-day rainfall for September in the past 19 years. A total of 112.1 mm of rainfall was recorded at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory — representative of the capital — between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday.

The last time Delhi saw higher rainfall than this in September was in 2002: September 13 logged 126.8 mm, as per IMD data.

The Safdarjung station recorded 75.6 mm between 8.30 am and 11.30 am. The Palam observatory recorded the highest figure in the morning with 78.2 mm, while the Lodhi Road station registered 75.4 mm. The intensity of rainfall fell through the day, with the Safdarjung observatory logging only around 0.6 mm between 11.30 am and 2.30 pm. The IMD categorises rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm as ‘heavy’ rainfall.

The city saw record-breaking rainfall on August 21 as well, which saw the highest single day rainfall for August in 14 years.

This monsoon, June recorded deficit rainfall, receiving only around half of the amount that is considered normal for the month. The Safdarjung station recorded only 34.8 mm against a normal of 65.5 mm.

For the past two years, total rainfall at Safdarjung for September has been much lower than the single-day rainfall recorded between 8.30 am on August 31 and 8.30 am on September 1. In 2020, for instance, September only received 20.9 mm of rainfall, while in 2019, the entire month recorded a total of 74.1 mm at Safdarjung.

