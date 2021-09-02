Delhi LIVE news today: Delhi wakes up to heavy rain, showers likely to stop in next 2 hours

On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall for the month of September in the past 19 years with 112.1 mm of rainfall. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi LIVE News Today: Residents of Delhi woke up to heavy showers on Thursday, a day after the Capital received the highest September rainfall in 19 years. Over the last two days, Delhi has been seeing heavy rainfall starting from early in the morning and continuing for hours, leading to a major waterlogging issue and heavy traffic.

However, the India Meteorological Department expects the rain to stop in the next couple of hours. The weather department said the ‘cloud patch’ hovering over Delhi is moving northwards and will cross the Delhi region in the next 2 hours. Light rainfall is expected on September 3 and 4 as well.

On Wednesday, Delhi witnessed record-breaking rainfall for the month of September in the past 19 years with 112.1 mm of rainfall measured at the IMD’s Safdarjung observatory between 8.30 am on Tuesday and 8.30 am. Heavy traffic and waterlogging battered the capital.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 36 fresh Covid cases and zero deaths on Wednesday, with the positivity rate standing at 0.06 percent. The capital has been recording no Covid-related fatalities for the past few days.

The total number of cases recorded so far stands at 14,37,800 and the death toll at 25,082. The number of active cases reduced from 349 to 343 on Wednesday, according to the health notification by the state government.