Delhi news live: Highest daily Covid cases in over 5 months; city shivers amid cold wave

A health worker takes a swab sample for a Covid-19 test, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi live news: Delhi on Saturday recorded 86 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest in over five months, and had zero deaths, according to city’s health department. The capital now has total 22 Omicron cases. Three private hospitals have been directed by the Delhi government to set up isolation units for patients coming from ‘at risk’ countries.

In other news, a 47-year-old DRDO scientist allegedly planted a bomb inside Rohini court to kill his neighbor. A minor explosion took place inside courtroom number 102 at Rohini district court on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a Delhi Police Head constable. After the explosion, a 12-volt battery, shrapnel, white powder, and an electronic circuit wire were found at the spot.

Delhi’s air quality on Saturday saw slight improvement on with an AQI of 291, while the national capital also recorded the first ‘cold day’ of this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a ‘cold day’ for Delhi on Sunday. The minimum temperature on Sunday is predicted to be 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius.