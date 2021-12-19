Delhi news live: Highest daily Covid cases in over 5 months; city shivers amid cold wave

Delhi live news: Delhi on Saturday recorded 86 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, the highest in over five months, and had zero deaths, according to city’s health department. The capital now has total 22 Omicron cases. Three private hospitals have been directed by the Delhi government to set up isolation units for patients coming from ‘at risk’ countries.
In other news, a 47-year-old DRDO scientist allegedly planted a bomb inside Rohini court to kill his neighbor. A minor explosion took place inside courtroom number 102 at Rohini district court on December 9, resulting in minor injuries to a Delhi Police Head constable. After the explosion, a 12-volt battery, shrapnel, white powder, and an electronic circuit wire were found at the spot.
Delhi’s air quality on Saturday saw slight improvement on with an AQI of 291, while the national capital also recorded the first ‘cold day’ of this season. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a ‘cold day’ for Delhi on Sunday. The minimum temperature on Sunday is predicted to be 5 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 18 degrees Celsius.
Two men, allegedly involved in several incidents of carjacking in Delhi, were arrested on early Saturday morning after an exchange of fire from Central Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road.
Deputy commissioner of police (central district) Shweta Chauhan said: “The accused have been identified as Ishtiyaq (40), a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, and Akil (35), a resident of Muzaffarnagar, also in the UP. The arrest was made based on information about a car theft in the central district,” she said. Read more
From inaction against builders to irregularities in schemes, the Comptroller and Auditor General audit has found several lapses by the Noida Authority that led to the non-completion of projects.
A performance audit report by the CAG on land acquisition and allotment of properties in Noida between 2005-06 and 2017-18 highlighted many anomalies and discrepancies resulting in loss to the exchequer. As per the report, in 24 schemes in which allotments were made from 2005 to 2018, 1,30,005 flats were sanctioned for construction, against which only 72,697 were completed as of March 31, 2020: “As a result, the home buyers are saddled with incomplete projects wherein they have invested their life savings.” Read more
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday said the Delhi government will be sending senior citizens to Velankanni in Tamil Nadu on free pilgrimage under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna on January 7 next year. The church is a noted pilgrimage spot for Christians, especially Catholics.
The announcement was made during the annual Christmas celebrations on the Delhi Assembly premises. Read more
Observing that the approach of the investigating agency with regard to the examination of the role of police officers in a multi-crore theft case is “quite inert and soft”, a Gurgaon court has directed the Haryana Police Special Task Force (STF) to examine the role of all officers who have dealt with the case. The court further directed the STF to trace the source of the money as well as the purpose for which it was stored, and to unravel all “mysterious aspects of the case”. Read more