Wednesday, December 22, 2021
Delhi News Live: Omicron cases rise to 54; cold wave conditions likely to continue

Delhi Live Updates, Delhi Omicron News Today, Delhi Latest News: The city has so far detected 54 patients with Omicron. At least 100 samples of Covid-positive patients are being genome sequenced every day, the health minister said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 22, 2021 10:14:54 am
delhi, delhi news, delhi covid news, delhi weather news, delhi temperatureMen sit around a bonfire on a cold morning in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 102 Covid-19 cases and one death. The number of daily cases in the city has significantly increased in the past few days. Currently, there are 557 active cases in the city.

Three out of the 34 Omicron-positive cases reported at the Lok Nayak Hospital do not have travel history, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. The city has so far detected 54 patients with Omicron. At least 100 samples of Covid-positive patients are being genome sequenced every day, Jain added.

In other news, the Delhi government Monday sacked three doctors of a mohalla clinic in connection with the death of three minor children, allegedly due to an adverse reaction to a drug. Jain said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, which took place in October.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station on Tuesday was 4 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is forecast to settle around 4 degrees.

Delhi News Live Updates: National capital records 102 fresh Covid-19 cases, one death; Omicron cases rise to 54; cold wave condition likely to continue today; minimum temperature recorded was 4 degrees; currently 557 active cases. Read latest news and updates below

10:14 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Delhi records 102 fresh Covid-19 cases

10:14 (IST)22 Dec 2021
Delhi court grants bail to former CM Kamal Nath nephew's CA in connection with bank fraud case

Delhi court granted bail to a Chartered Accountant who worked for Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, in connection with a Rs 350 crore bank fraud case noting that he cannot be left to languish in custody for an indefinite period.

Over 50 ‘partners’ have been protesting outside the office

Gurgaon: Amid protests, Urban Company sends legal notice to gig workers

Home services provider Urban Company has filed a lawsuit against women ‘partners’ working with the platform, seeking directions to the workers, their family members and other associates to cease their ‘illegal’ protest and vacate the company’s office, main entrance and parking lot.

The company has sought an injunction from the court directing police to make arrangements and disburse the protesters.

Since Monday morning, over 50 women ‘partners’ from the company’s spa and salon verticals, have been camping outside its office protesting against proposed policy changes in the app, claiming it would impact their earnings.

Drive through, camps, home visits — how Gurgaon achieved 100% Covid vaccination

Gurgaon Tuesday became the first district in Haryana to inoculate 100 percent of its eligible population with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. The district health department officials said that against an eligible population of 18,03,655, the district had administered a total of 41,28,596 doses – 23, 19, 720 for first dose (a coverage of 128.6 percent, also including people who came from outside the district) and 18,08,876 for the second dose (100.3 percent).

According to data from the district health department, till December 20, a total of 88,815 health care workers and 95,416 frontline workers had been vaccinated.

