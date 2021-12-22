Delhi News Live: Omicron cases rise to 54; cold wave conditions likely to continue

Men sit around a bonfire on a cold morning in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 102 Covid-19 cases and one death. The number of daily cases in the city has significantly increased in the past few days. Currently, there are 557 active cases in the city.

Three out of the 34 Omicron-positive cases reported at the Lok Nayak Hospital do not have travel history, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday. The city has so far detected 54 patients with Omicron. At least 100 samples of Covid-positive patients are being genome sequenced every day, Jain added.

In other news, the Delhi government Monday sacked three doctors of a mohalla clinic in connection with the death of three minor children, allegedly due to an adverse reaction to a drug. Jain said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident, which took place in October.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather station on Tuesday was 4 degrees Celsius, which is 4 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is forecast to settle around 4 degrees.