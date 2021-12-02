scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 02, 2021
Delhi news live: Four passengers from Omicron affected countries test positive for Covid-19

Delhi news live, Delhi Omicron News, Delhi Covid news: As new guidelines came into effect Wednesday, passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport complained of long lines, crowded lounges, unclear instructions and costly Covid tests.

Updated: December 2, 2021 10:24:07 am
delhi newsA passenger travelling from UK at the Delhi international airport. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi live news: Amid fear of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, four international passengers — three from Amsterdam and one from London — who arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport early Wednesday, tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment. Around five or six passengers showed Covid-like symptoms during the rapid PCR and RT-PCR test and were sent to Lok Nayak hospital.

Airport officials said that more than 1,700 passengers were screened at the Terminal 3 of the airport on Wednesday. As new guidelines came into effect Wednesday, passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport complained of long lines, crowded lounges, unclear instructions and costly Covid tests.

Meanwhile, after the Delhi cabinet’s decision to slash VAT from 30% to 19.4%, the price of petrol in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 8. Petrol will now cost Rs 95.97. Before the reduction, the cost was Rs 103.97.

Delhi Wednesday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday. The cumulative infection tally has now increased to 14,40,973.

Delhi news live: Four passengers from 'at-risk' countries test positive for Covid-19; at least 1,700 passengers screened; price of petrol in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 8, petrol will now cost Rs 95.97; 39 fresh Covid-19 cases detected; follow this space for more updates

10:24 (IST)02 Dec 2021
Delhi Police issues order to stop unauthorised transfer of personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked gazetted officers to adhere to the process for transfers as laid down by the Police Establishment Board to stop seniors from taking along several of their subordinates when they are assigned to a new posting.

In a circular issued on November 29, Additional CP (Personnel) Hibu Tamang, said: “It has been noticed that, gazetted officers take away a number of subordinates from the place of posting of the previous districts/units to the new place of posting of gazetted officers unauthorisedly without getting them formally transferred by the police headquarters. This is not only a violation of rule-14 of Delhi police (general conditions of services) rules, 1980, but also an act of indiscipline.” Read more 

10:23 (IST)02 Dec 2021
Delhi records 39 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi Wednesday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday. The cumulative infection tally has now increased to 14,40,973.

 

Nothing happening to mosques, Centre tells court on Central Vista

delhi news, delhi covid news The Central Vista Redevelopment Project under construction. (File Photo)

The Centre Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the heritage mosques situated in the Lutyens’ area may not be impacted by the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at this stage and sought time to respond to the Delhi Waqf Board’s petition which seeks their protection.

The six religious properties including five mosques are more than 100 years old, the Delhi Waqf Board has said in the petition.

“Kindly have it after three weeks. Nothing is happening to these properties. We are before your lordships. It (the project) is a very long plan and we have not reached anywhere near it,” submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Complete paralysis of administration: Delhi HC on dengue

The Delhi High Court Wednesday took a grim view of the civic situation in Delhi, particularly against the backdrop of a surge in dengue cases, and said that there was a complete paralysis of administration. It rapped the civic bodies for failing to tackle the dengue situation this season and questioned whether responsibility has been fixed for the doubling of cases this year.

Delhi: Some have second thoughts about sending kids to school

Delhi schools are seeing huge variations in turnout among the primary and middle school children after reopening, with some schools also seeing a significant difference in the number of parents who had initially given their consent for offline classes and the actual turnout.

Schools had opened for these students, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, on November 1 but had to close after two weeks due to pollution. They were allowed to reopen for all classes on Monday, while elsewhere, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced Tuesday that schools in the city would defer reopening for classes I to VII from December 1 to December 15 as a cautionary measure against emergence of the Omicron variant.

