Delhi news live: Four passengers from Omicron affected countries test positive for Covid-19

Delhi live news: Amid fear of the new Covid-19 variant Omicron, which was first detected in South Africa, four international passengers — three from Amsterdam and one from London — who arrived at Delhi’s IGI Airport early Wednesday, tested positive for Covid-19 and have been sent to hospitals for quarantine and treatment. Around five or six passengers showed Covid-like symptoms during the rapid PCR and RT-PCR test and were sent to Lok Nayak hospital.
Airport officials said that more than 1,700 passengers were screened at the Terminal 3 of the airport on Wednesday. As new guidelines came into effect Wednesday, passengers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport complained of long lines, crowded lounges, unclear instructions and costly Covid tests.
Meanwhile, after the Delhi cabinet’s decision to slash VAT from 30% to 19.4%, the price of petrol in Delhi has been reduced by Rs 8. Petrol will now cost Rs 95.97. Before the reduction, the cost was Rs 103.97.
Delhi Wednesday reported 39 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the health department on Wednesday. The cumulative infection tally has now increased to 14,40,973.
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked gazetted officers to adhere to the process for transfers as laid down by the Police Establishment Board to stop seniors from taking along several of their subordinates when they are assigned to a new posting.
In a circular issued on November 29, Additional CP (Personnel) Hibu Tamang, said: “It has been noticed that, gazetted officers take away a number of subordinates from the place of posting of the previous districts/units to the new place of posting of gazetted officers unauthorisedly without getting them formally transferred by the police headquarters. This is not only a violation of rule-14 of Delhi police (general conditions of services) rules, 1980, but also an act of indiscipline.” Read more
