Delhi news live: Four passengers from Omicron affected countries test positive for Covid-19

Nothing happening to mosques, Centre tells court on Central Vista

The Central Vista Redevelopment Project under construction. (File Photo)

The Centre Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the heritage mosques situated in the Lutyens’ area may not be impacted by the Central Vista Redevelopment Project at this stage and sought time to respond to the Delhi Waqf Board’s petition which seeks their protection.

The six religious properties including five mosques are more than 100 years old, the Delhi Waqf Board has said in the petition.

“Kindly have it after three weeks. Nothing is happening to these properties. We are before your lordships. It (the project) is a very long plan and we have not reached anywhere near it,” submitted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before the bench of Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

Complete paralysis of administration: Delhi HC on dengue

The Delhi High Court Wednesday took a grim view of the civic situation in Delhi, particularly against the backdrop of a surge in dengue cases, and said that there was a complete paralysis of administration. It rapped the civic bodies for failing to tackle the dengue situation this season and questioned whether responsibility has been fixed for the doubling of cases this year.

Delhi: Some have second thoughts about sending kids to school

Delhi schools are seeing huge variations in turnout among the primary and middle school children after reopening, with some schools also seeing a significant difference in the number of parents who had initially given their consent for offline classes and the actual turnout.

Schools had opened for these students, for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, on November 1 but had to close after two weeks due to pollution. They were allowed to reopen for all classes on Monday, while elsewhere, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announced Tuesday that schools in the city would defer reopening for classes I to VII from December 1 to December 15 as a cautionary measure against emergence of the Omicron variant.