Delhi News Live: City sees a decline with 4,291 fresh cases; weekend curfew lifted

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate came down to 9.56 per cent, according to the city health department. The city witnessed a decrease in its daily tally as compared to Wednesday when 7,498 new infections were detected.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to end the weekend curfew in the capital, along with easing of restrictions at markets and malls. Cinema halls and restaurants will be permitted to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, while guests at weddings will be capped at 200.
In other news, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 6 degree Celsius, according to the IMD. The air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday.
Justifying the appointment of Delhi Police-chosen and Lieutenant Governor-approved lawyers as special public prosecutors (SPPs) to conduct cases connected to the Northeast Delhi violence and farmers’ agitation, the Centre Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the FIRs involve “matters of grave national concern” and that merely because the incidents took place in Delhi would not suffice to treat them as falling under the direct control of the Delhi government. Read more
Of the 438 Covid deaths reported between January 13 and 25 in Delhi, data shows that 318, or over 70%, were those who happened to test positive for the virus after being admitted to hospitals for another illness.
In 94 cases, Covid was the cause of death. Of these, 32 were vaccinated while 57 were unvaccinated, and the remaining five were ineligible for the vaccine.
Data also shows that deaths with Covid as the primary cause have increased in the past few days. There were 10 fatalities because of Covid on January 25. Read more
Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate came down to 9.56 per cent, according to the city health department. The city witnessed a decrease in its daily tally as compared to Wednesday when 7,498 new infections were detected.