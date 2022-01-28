Delhi News Live: City sees a decline with 4,291 fresh cases; weekend curfew lifted

Healthcare worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Jangpura, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate came down to 9.56 per cent, according to the city health department. The city witnessed a decrease in its daily tally as compared to Wednesday when 7,498 new infections were detected.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to end the weekend curfew in the capital, along with easing of restrictions at markets and malls. Cinema halls and restaurants will be permitted to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, while guests at weddings will be capped at 200.

In other news, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 6 degree Celsius, according to the IMD. The air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday.