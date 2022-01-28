scorecardresearch
Friday, January 28, 2022
Delhi News Live: City sees a decline with 4,291 fresh cases; weekend curfew lifted

Delhi Latest News, Curfew Rules, Delhi Covid Cases, Delhi Curfew Guidelines, Delhi Weather News, Delhi Active Cases Today: Cinema halls and restaurants are now permitted to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, while guests at weddings will be capped at 200.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 28, 2022 10:04:35 am
delhi news, delhi covid news, weekend curfew, night curfewHealthcare worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary in Jangpura, in New Delhi, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate came down to 9.56 per cent, according to the city health department. The city witnessed a decrease in its daily tally as compared to Wednesday when 7,498 new infections were detected.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday decided to end the weekend curfew in the capital, along with easing of restrictions at markets and malls. Cinema halls and restaurants will be permitted to reopen with 50 per cent capacity, while guests at weddings will be capped at 200.

In other news, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 6 degree Celsius, according to the IMD. The air quality is expected to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday.

Delhi Live News: Daily numbers in city drop to 4,291 new Covid-19 cases; weekend curfew lifted; odd-even in markets and malls ends from today; positivity rate stands at 9.58%; follow this space for more updates

10:04 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Revised Covid rules in Delhi: What's allowed and what's not?

09:54 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Centre defends L-G appointed special public prosecutors in riots cases, farmers’ agitation: ‘Matters of national interest’

Justifying the appointment of Delhi Police-chosen and Lieutenant Governor-approved lawyers as special public prosecutors (SPPs) to conduct cases connected to the Northeast Delhi violence and farmers’ agitation, the Centre Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the FIRs involve “matters of grave national concern” and that merely because the incidents took place in Delhi would not suffice to treat them as falling under the direct control of the Delhi government. Read more 

09:39 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Delhi: 438 ‘Covid deaths’ in last 2 weeks, 70% admitted for other illnesses

Of the 438 Covid deaths reported between January 13 and 25 in Delhi, data shows that 318, or over 70%, were those who happened to test positive for the virus after being admitted to hospitals for another illness.

In 94 cases, Covid was the cause of death. Of these, 32 were vaccinated while 57 were unvaccinated, and the remaining five were ineligible for the vaccine.

Data also shows that deaths with Covid as the primary cause have increased in the past few days. There were 10 fatalities because of Covid on January 25. Read more 

09:35 (IST)28 Jan 2022
Delhi records 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Thursday reported 4,291 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths while the positivity rate came down to 9.56 per cent, according to the city health department. The city witnessed a decrease in its daily tally as compared to Wednesday when 7,498 new infections were detected.

Parents on DDMA order: Why open everything except schools?

Advocates for school reopening were disappointed by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority’s decision to defer discussion on the matter, a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia publicly stated his support for the same.

On Wednesday, Sisodia had met with a delegation of parents who had submitted a memorandum requesting that schools and anganwadi centres be the first to reopen as and when Delhi begins lifting its current set of Covid restrictions. After this meeting, he had said the government would recommend reopening of schools in Thursday’s DDMA meeting.

Monitoring patients, vaccine duty: Civil defence volunteers don multiple hats

From tracing Covid positive patients, monitoring those under home isolation, being deployed at containment zones, to making sure protocol is followed in public places — Delhi’s civil defence volunteers (CDVs) have been on the ground since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020.

According to officials, around 22,000 CDVs are deployed on Covid duty across the 11 districts. Of these, about 1,400 are on enforcement duty. As of Thursday, there are more than 42,388 containment zones in Delhi and about 26,812 patients under home isolation, 145 in Covid care centres, 21 in health centres.

