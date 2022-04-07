Delhi News Live: Govt tracking those who stopped classes due to Covid pandemic, says Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia addressing the India Education Summit 2022, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: The Delhi government is in the process of tracking students who had stopped attending school after the pandemic and is working on ways to bring them back into the system, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said at the India Education Summit 2022.

Meanwhile, after the Delhi government allowed the liquor L-7Z licensees to offer discounts up to 25 per cent, stores across the city put up posters with taglines such as ‘Dhamaka Offer’. However, due to the ongoing Navratri and Ramzan festivals, the shops saw fewer customers than usual.

In Covid-related news, the city recorded 126 new infections and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.12 per cent, data shared by the health department shows. These cases were detected out of the 11,241 tests conducted on the previous day.