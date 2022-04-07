scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Delhi News Live: Govt tracking those who stopped classes due to Covid pandemic, says Sisodia

Delhi News Live Updates Apr 7, Delhi News Today, Delhi Weather News, Delhi Covid Cases: In Covid-related news, the city recorded 126 new infections and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.12 per cent, data shared by the health department shows.

Express Web Desk |
Updated: April 7, 2022 9:33:31 am
delhi news live updates april 7 2022Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and education minister Manish Sisodia addressing the India Education Summit 2022, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: The Delhi government is in the process of tracking students who had stopped attending school after the pandemic and is working on ways to bring them back into the system, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said at the India Education Summit 2022.

Meanwhile, after the Delhi government allowed the liquor L-7Z licensees to offer discounts up to 25 per cent, stores across the city put up posters with taglines such as ‘Dhamaka Offer’. However, due to the ongoing Navratri and Ramzan festivals, the shops saw fewer customers than usual.

In Covid-related news, the city recorded 126 new infections and one fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 1.12 per cent, data shared by the health department shows. These cases were detected out of the 11,241 tests conducted on the previous day.

09:27 (IST)07 Apr 2022
Bank robbery solved in Ghaziabad, six held

Ghaziabad police have arrested nine persons involved in three separate cases of robbery. The police action comes in the wake of back-to-back lootings in the district. The arrested include six persons involved in the Punjab National Bank robbery that took place in Nandgram last week, police said. Read more

Delhi: DTC bus catches fire, no casualties reported

delhi news, dtc bus, delhi news live updates Smoke rises after a fire broke out in a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus at Mahipalpur, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (PTI Photo)

The engine of a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus caught fire, gutting the vehicle as well as a few shops situated in South West Delhi’s Mahipalpur on Wednesday. No casualty was reported, said officials.

Juvenile Justice Act amendment: Delhi rights panels, three others urge Centre to roll back changes

Child rights panels of three states joined the Delhi Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday, appealing to the Union government to roll back an amendment in the Juvenile Justice Act that makes certain offences against children non-cognisable.

