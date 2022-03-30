scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Delhi News Live: City records 95 new Covid-19 cases; heatwave likely today

Delhi News Today Live Updates 30 Mar, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Heatwave Updates, Delhi-NCR News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that he regrets not being allowed to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in Delhi.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 30, 2022 9:21:50 am
Children swim in the Yamuna river as the temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 Covid-19 cases and no fresh fatality, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Leaders of the BJP will stage a protest Wednesday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s speech in the Delhi assembly on the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. The protest march will start at IP College and conclude at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that he regrets not being allowed to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in Delhi. Kejriwal said its government in Punjab will implement the schemes that were not being allowed in Delhi.

Delhi Live News: City records 95 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 0.45 per cent; Delhi CM Kejriwal 'regret not being allowed to implement doorstep delivery of ration'; fire at Gazipur landfill still not doused; follow this space for more updates

09:21 (IST)30 Mar 2022
Delhi: Halt station for Green and Pink Metro lines

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Tuesday inaugurated the city’s first ‘halt station’ at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station to provide an interchange facility between the Green and Pink lines. The station was inaugurated by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh.

According to officials, the DMRC has built a station that connects two operational corridors for the first time. Read more 

09:13 (IST)30 Mar 2022
No stigma attached to former TERI chief Pachauri: Delhi court

A Delhi court has said that no stigma can be attached to former TERI chief R K Pachauri in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged against him by a former colleague as the prosecution could not prove its case before his death.

Additional Sessions Judge Mohinder Virat passed the order in an application filed by Pachauri’s son seeking leave to continue the revision petition against an order to put him on trial in the case. The revision petition was filed by Pachauri. Read more 

09:12 (IST)30 Mar 2022
Delhi: BJP to protest at CM Kejriwal’s residence over ‘Kashmir Files’

Leaders of the BJP will stage a protest Wednesday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s speech in the Delhi assembly on the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. The protest march will start at IP College and conclude at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya will lead the protest. Bagga said the protest is mainly against Kejriwal’s statement calling the movie “a lie and making fun in the assembly.” Read more 

 
09:11 (IST)30 Mar 2022
HC dismisses PIL challenging 100 per cent reopening of schools

Dismissing a petition challenging the 100 per cent physical reopening of schools in Delhi, the High Court Tuesday said children are losing much more by not attending schools.

“There is no empirical data to say that children are at a very high risk of contracting Covid. There are so many studies coming up which show the psychological impact that absence from school has had on the children,” said the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla. Read more 

‘Prolonged incarceration detrimental to his career’: Delhi court grants bail to GitHub case accused

A Delhi court granted bail to 20-year-old engineering student Niraj Bishnoi, who is accused of allegedly creating an app on GitHub, where photos of hundreds of Muslim women were posted with objectionable comments for ‘auction’.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr Pankaj Sharma on Monday observed that Bishnoi is a first-time offender “having already been suspended from college” and that such “prolonged incarceration would be detrimental to his overall well-being and career” since he’s a young person. The court also said that Bishnoi has “roots in the community and he’s not a flight risk. ”

123 booked, bus burnt as protest by private firm employees turns violent in Manesar

Police booked 123 people for allegedly vandalising two buses after protests by employees of a manufacturing company at IMT Manesar turned violent Tuesday evening. Police said the protesters set a bus on fire and shattered the window panes of another bus after some of them were detained and taken to the police station.

