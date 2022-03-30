Delhi News Live: City records 95 new Covid-19 cases; heatwave likely today

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 Covid-19 cases and no fresh fatality, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.
Leaders of the BJP will stage a protest Wednesday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s speech in the Delhi assembly on the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. The protest march will start at IP College and conclude at CM Kejriwal’s residence.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that he regrets not being allowed to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in Delhi. Kejriwal said its government in Punjab will implement the schemes that were not being allowed in Delhi.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Tuesday inaugurated the city’s first ‘halt station’ at Punjabi Bagh West Metro station to provide an interchange facility between the Green and Pink lines. The station was inaugurated by DMRC Managing Director Mangu Singh.
According to officials, the DMRC has built a station that connects two operational corridors for the first time. Read more
A Delhi court has said that no stigma can be attached to former TERI chief R K Pachauri in the alleged sexual harassment case lodged against him by a former colleague as the prosecution could not prove its case before his death.
Additional Sessions Judge Mohinder Virat passed the order in an application filed by Pachauri’s son seeking leave to continue the revision petition against an order to put him on trial in the case. The revision petition was filed by Pachauri. Read more
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing national secretary Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga said that the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya will lead the protest. Bagga said the protest is mainly against Kejriwal’s statement calling the movie “a lie and making fun in the assembly.” Read more
Dismissing a petition challenging the 100 per cent physical reopening of schools in Delhi, the High Court Tuesday said children are losing much more by not attending schools.
“There is no empirical data to say that children are at a very high risk of contracting Covid. There are so many studies coming up which show the psychological impact that absence from school has had on the children,” said the division bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla. Read more