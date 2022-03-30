Delhi News Live: City records 95 new Covid-19 cases; heatwave likely today

Children swim in the Yamuna river as the temperature touched 40 degrees Celsius in Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday reported 95 Covid-19 cases and no fresh fatality, while the positivity rate declined to 0.45 per cent, according to data shared by the health department.

Leaders of the BJP will stage a protest Wednesday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s speech in the Delhi assembly on the Bollywood movie The Kashmir Files. The protest march will start at IP College and conclude at CM Kejriwal’s residence.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Monday that he regrets not being allowed to implement the doorstep delivery of ration scheme in Delhi. Kejriwal said its government in Punjab will implement the schemes that were not being allowed in Delhi.