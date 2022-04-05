Delhi News Live: ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ speakers made hate speeches against one religion, says FIR

The 'Hindu mahapanchayat' event held in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: Delhi Police filed an FIR against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand and Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke for the ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ event held on Sunday. “Hate speeches against a specific religion meant to create differences between two communities” is a key charge in the FIR, which also names Save India Foundation founder Preet Singh stating he “organised the event without (police) permission and provided a stage to such speakers for promoting enmity and differences between two religions, which will create hatred between them… legal action should be taken against them”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Monday sought to assure that it will protect the interests of home buyers who had invested in the 40-storey Emerald Court twin tower project of real estate developer Supertech Ltd, which was declared bankrupt by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “There is our order for a refund. We will protect the interest of those home buyers”, a bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

In Covid-related news, Delhi reported 82 new infections and one death due on Monday, while the positivity rate increased climbed up to 1.34 per cent, the city’s health department said.