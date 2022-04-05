scorecardresearch
Delhi News Live: ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ speakers made hate speeches against one religion, says FIR

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: April 5, 2022 9:15:25 am
The 'Hindu mahapanchayat' event held in New Delhi, on Sunday. (Express Photo)

Delhi Live News: Delhi Police filed an FIR against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand and Sudarshan News chief editor Suresh Chavhanke for the ‘Hindu mahapanchayat’ event held on Sunday. “Hate speeches against a specific religion meant to create differences between two communities” is a key charge in the FIR, which also names Save India Foundation founder Preet Singh stating he “organised the event without (police) permission and provided a stage to such speakers for promoting enmity and differences between two religions, which will create hatred between them… legal action should be taken against them”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court Monday sought to assure that it will protect the interests of home buyers who had invested in the 40-storey Emerald Court twin tower project of real estate developer Supertech Ltd, which was declared bankrupt by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). “There is our order for a refund. We will protect the interest of those home buyers”, a bench presided by Justice D Y Chandrachud said.

In Covid-related news, Delhi reported 82 new infections and one death due on Monday, while the positivity rate increased climbed up to 1.34 per cent, the city’s health department said.

Live Blog

09:14 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Narela sub-city Metro: DDA gives Rs 130 cr to DMRC to expedite work

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has given Rs 130 crore to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to expedite the construction of the new line in Narela. The area, where most of DDA’s new housing projects are concentrated, faces issues related to connectivity.

The DMRC has planned a 23-km-long Metrolite corridor between Rithala and Narela as part of its Phase-IV project. Read more 

09:14 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Newly opened creche at Delhi HC sees first three registrations

23 years after lawyers made a first representation for the creation of a creche in courts in the national capital, the Delhi High Court Monday started the registration for admission of children in the facility that was inaugurated last week.

A total of three registrations took place during the day and 15-20 applications were taken by parents, who intended to keep children at the day facility, for further process. The staff at creche facility is currently undergoing training. Admission of children is likely to start around April 18. Read more 

 
09:13 (IST)05 Apr 2022
Missing girl killed in hit-and-run in Delhi

A day after a 15-year-old girl allegedly went missing, police said she was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Mayapuri on Sunday. While her family alleged police delayed filing their complaint, Ghanshyam Bansal, DCP (West), denied the allegations and said a case has been registered and the driver arrested. Read more 

Delhi: 13-year-old boy kidnaps, kills friend, say Police

A 13-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped his eight-year-old friend and beat him to death in West Delhi, said police, adding that he has been apprehended in connection with the case. Senior police officers said the two got into a fight a few days ago and the teenager “wanted revenge”.

The victim’s family said they last saw him playing with friends outside before he went missing on Saturday. Police said they received a PCR call at 9.13 pm from the boy’s mother, who alleged he was last seen with another boy around 3 pm that day. Police said they questioned his 13-year-old friend and found he had allegedly taken the victim to a jungle and murdered him.

Ensure no further illegal construction around Jama Masjid: Delhi HC to North MCD, ASI

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and Archaeological Survey of India to ensure that no further illegal construction takes place around Jama Masjid and the Walled City area of Old Delhi.

