scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Heatwave conditions on forecast for five days; SDMC demolition reaches newer places

Delhi News Live Updates May 12, Delhi Latest News, Delhi Weather Today, Delhi Heatwave News, Delhi Covid Cases: The IMD has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi from May 12 to 16.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 12, 2022 10:41:56 am
delhi news live updatesLocals gathered around Meharchand market where no kiosks or shops were demolished. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation reached Najafgarh, Hari Nagar, Chaukhandi and Lodhi Colony on Wednesday, with temporary encroachments on the road being removed by bulldozers.

The IMD has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi from May 12 to 16. At the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, the maximum temperature could settle at around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Clear skies are forecast for the day.

More from Delhi

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher struck down the Exception 2 that protects men, who have forced non-consensual intercourse with their wives, from criminal prosecution under Section 376 IPC, Justice C Hari Shankar disagreed saying that the exception doesn’t violate Article 14, 19 and 21.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News Updates: SDMC demolition drive reaches Najafgarh, Hari Nagar, Lodhi Colony; Heatwave likely in parts of Delhi till May 16; follow this space for more live updates

10:37 (IST)12 May 2022
‘Honey-trapped’, Indian Air Force jawan arrested for espionage

The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan Devendra Sharma on espionage charges, officials said Thursday, adding that they suspect he was ‘honey-trapped’ online by a stranger who allegedly collected sensitive information from him.

Senior police officers said they suspect the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) behind the incident. Read more 

 
10:36 (IST)12 May 2022
Five from Maharashtra killed in road accident on Yamuna Expressway

Five people, including four women, died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway Thursday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck at high speed, according to the police.

The police said the accident took place near the 40 km milestone before Jewar Toll Plaza at around 5 am. Five people were declared “brought dead” after they were rushed to the nearest hospital and two are being treated at Kailash Hospital. Read more 

10:09 (IST)12 May 2022
28-yr-old’s journey from Mumbai slum to US university, via JNU

Sarita Mali (28) had worked every day from her middle school till the completion of her undergraduation, assisting her father in his trade of selling flower garlands on the streets of Mumbai. After her master’s from Jawaharlal Nehru University, she is now set to pursue a PhD in Hindi Literature from the University of California Santa Barbara.

For Mali, who had grown up in a slum in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar and studied in a municipal school there, life has had challenges, however, she also believes she has had many opportunities. She calls her entry into JNU a “turning point”, something for which she had prepared for three years. Read more 

09:49 (IST)12 May 2022
Heatwave likely in parts of Delhi, Haryana & Punjab till May 16: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of southern Haryana, Delhi, and southern Punjab from May 12 to 16.

At the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, the maximum temperature could settle at around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Clear skies are forecast for the day.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The city also recorded a warm night with the minimum temperature over the past 24 hours settling at 29.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year. 

Split verdict disappointing; marriage not substitute to woman’s consent: petitioner AIDWA

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), which became a petitioner in the case in 2017, on Wednesday called the Delhi High Court’s split verdict in pleas to criminalise marital rape as “disappointing”.

The divided judgment, AIDWA president Subhashini Ali said, “is a great pity”.

CPI(M) leader and AIDWA patron Brinda Karat said, “It is disappointing that in 2022, we can still have a judicial opinion which holds that a marriage licence can be equated to sex without consent, whereas sex without consent is rape — plain and simple. A marriage licence cannot be a substitute for a woman’s consent.”

Legally, sex worker can say no, not married woman: Delhi HC judge

Justice Rajiv Shakdher of Delhi High Court on Wednesday said that it is incumbent on courts to take decisions concerning complex social issues and not “dribble past them”, while striking down the marital rape exception in a split verdict.

“As that is the mandate of the Constitution and, therefore, a duty and obligation which must be discharged if one is to remain true to the oath taken under the Constitution. Thus, the mea culpa on behalf of the institution is that one way or the other the issue ought to have been laid to rest much earlier,” Justice Shakdher said in his judgment.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.