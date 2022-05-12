Delhi News Live: Heatwave conditions on forecast for five days; SDMC demolition reaches newer places

Locals gathered around Meharchand market where no kiosks or shops were demolished. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation reached Najafgarh, Hari Nagar, Chaukhandi and Lodhi Colony on Wednesday, with temporary encroachments on the road being removed by bulldozers.

The IMD has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi from May 12 to 16. At the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, the maximum temperature could settle at around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Clear skies are forecast for the day.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher struck down the Exception 2 that protects men, who have forced non-consensual intercourse with their wives, from criminal prosecution under Section 376 IPC, Justice C Hari Shankar disagreed saying that the exception doesn’t violate Article 14, 19 and 21.