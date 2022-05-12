Delhi News Live: Heatwave conditions on forecast for five days; SDMC demolition reaches newer places

Delhi Live News: The anti-encroachment drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation reached Najafgarh, Hari Nagar, Chaukhandi and Lodhi Colony on Wednesday, with temporary encroachments on the road being removed by bulldozers.
The IMD has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of Delhi from May 12 to 16. At the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, the maximum temperature could settle at around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Clear skies are forecast for the day.
The Delhi High Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on petitions seeking criminalisation of marital rape. While Justice Rajiv Shakdher struck down the Exception 2 that protects men, who have forced non-consensual intercourse with their wives, from criminal prosecution under Section 376 IPC, Justice C Hari Shankar disagreed saying that the exception doesn’t violate Article 14, 19 and 21.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Indian Air Force (IAF) jawan Devendra Sharma on espionage charges, officials said Thursday, adding that they suspect he was ‘honey-trapped’ online by a stranger who allegedly collected sensitive information from him.
Senior police officers said they suspect the involvement of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) behind the incident. Read more
Five people, including four women, died in an accident on the Yamuna Expressway Thursday morning after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a truck at high speed, according to the police.
The police said the accident took place near the 40 km milestone before Jewar Toll Plaza at around 5 am. Five people were declared “brought dead” after they were rushed to the nearest hospital and two are being treated at Kailash Hospital. Read more
Sarita Mali (28) had worked every day from her middle school till the completion of her undergraduation, assisting her father in his trade of selling flower garlands on the streets of Mumbai. After her master’s from Jawaharlal Nehru University, she is now set to pursue a PhD in Hindi Literature from the University of California Santa Barbara.
For Mali, who had grown up in a slum in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar and studied in a municipal school there, life has had challenges, however, she also believes she has had many opportunities. She calls her entry into JNU a “turning point”, something for which she had prepared for three years. Read more
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heat wave conditions in isolated parts of southern Haryana, Delhi, and southern Punjab from May 12 to 16.
At the Safdarjung weather station, which provides a marker for the city, the maximum temperature could settle at around 43 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Clear skies are forecast for the day.
On Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded was 41.4 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The city also recorded a warm night with the minimum temperature over the past 24 hours settling at 29.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the normal for this time of the year.