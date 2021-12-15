scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ
Live now

Delhi news live: Delhi police removes almost all barricades at Singhu; 45 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid-19 Updates, Omicron News Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the national capital.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 15, 2021 10:54:12 am
delhi, delhi news, delhi latest newsPolice personnel gathered at Singhu border, where farmers had been protesting against the 3 farm laws since last year.

Delhi live news: Delhi on Tuesday detected 4 more patients infected with the Omicron variant, taking the total tally of the new variant to six. The national capital recorded 45 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

In other news, the Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the capital. A few days after the Centre officially annulled the 3 farm laws, farmers at the Singhu ended their nationwide protests that last a year. The SKM, after receiving a formal letter from the govt, announced the end of the protests.

More from Delhi

Meanwhile, applications for entry-level admissions — in nursery, KG or class I as the case may be — to private schools open today, with a completely online process in most prominent schools. The forms will be available from today, and applications will close on January 7. The first list of selected children and waiting list will be released on February 4.

Live Blog

Delhi news live: Total 6 Omicron patients detected; 45 fresh Covid-19 cases, zero deaths; Centre told Delhi HC current priority national vaccination programme is to cover the entire eligible population with both doses; follow this space for more updates

10:54 (IST)15 Dec 2021
Delhi: CISF constable killed by speeding truck on SP Marg; driver on the run

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died in an accident while on duty in New Delhi’s Sardar Patel Marg at around 3.20 am Tuesday.

The police said the constable was with Delhi police personnel performing picket and traffic duty when a speeding truck rammed into a tent at Sardar Patel Marg. The deceased, identified as Omprakash Singh, was sitting inside the tent. Read more 

“Shutting schools is not cool”: Parents, school children stage demonstration demanding reopening of schools

A group of parents and school children staged a demonstration at Galleria market in DLF Phase 4 on Tuesday demanding the reopening of schools in Gurgaon. Parents said that for over 21 months, the children had not been to school — on account of the pandemic and now pollution — which was a grave concern for their mental health.

Anju Kapur, a city-based lawyer, said, “Everything else — malls, wedding venues, offices — are open. Why should the schools be closed? It seems that the government has no policy on how to tackle pollution, which is a recurring problem. It has been 21 months since the children have been to school properly. First, it was due to Covid and now because of pollution. For a brief period, the schools opened, and now they have shut again. The children want to go out and meet their friends. We have been approaching the authorities requesting them to open the schools.”

Analysis finds nitrogen dioxide levels perilously high in capital

A recent analysis of trends in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions across 23 states in the country has found three states — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — severely breaching the safety limits prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in November. The new study has been released today by NCAP Tracker, an air pollution policy tracking platform.

Delhi: Vehicle buyers can now get registration certificate directly from the dealer

In a bid to make vehicle registration a hassle-free affair, the Delhi government has enabled buyers to now get a registration certificate (RC) for their vehicles directly from the dealer. The pilot project had begun in March this year, and 1.44 lakh RCs have been issued so far.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Tuesday inspected the RC printing facility at Rana Motors, Bhikaji Cama Place and handed over the new RC to a customer while inspecting the facility and process. Senior officers from the Transport Department including Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra were also present.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.