Delhi news live: Delhi police removes almost all barricades at Singhu; 45 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi live news: Delhi on Tuesday detected 4 more patients infected with the Omicron variant, taking the total tally of the new variant to six. The national capital recorded 45 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
In other news, the Delhi Police on Tuesday dismantled almost all barricades at the Singhu border that were erected to prevent the protesting farmers from moving towards the capital. A few days after the Centre officially annulled the 3 farm laws, farmers at the Singhu ended their nationwide protests that last a year. The SKM, after receiving a formal letter from the govt, announced the end of the protests.
Meanwhile, applications for entry-level admissions — in nursery, KG or class I as the case may be — to private schools open today, with a completely online process in most prominent schools. The forms will be available from today, and applications will close on January 7. The first list of selected children and waiting list will be released on February 4.
A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable died in an accident while on duty in New Delhi’s Sardar Patel Marg at around 3.20 am Tuesday.
The police said the constable was with Delhi police personnel performing picket and traffic duty when a speeding truck rammed into a tent at Sardar Patel Marg. The deceased, identified as Omprakash Singh, was sitting inside the tent. Read more