Delhi news live: Delhi police removes almost all barricades at Singhu; 45 fresh Covid-19 cases

A group of parents and school children staged a demonstration at Galleria market in DLF Phase 4 on Tuesday demanding the reopening of schools in Gurgaon. Parents said that for over 21 months, the children had not been to school — on account of the pandemic and now pollution — which was a grave concern for their mental health.

Anju Kapur, a city-based lawyer, said, “Everything else — malls, wedding venues, offices — are open. Why should the schools be closed? It seems that the government has no policy on how to tackle pollution, which is a recurring problem. It has been 21 months since the children have been to school properly. First, it was due to Covid and now because of pollution. For a brief period, the schools opened, and now they have shut again. The children want to go out and meet their friends. We have been approaching the authorities requesting them to open the schools.”

A recent analysis of trends in nitrogen dioxide (NO2) emissions across 23 states in the country has found three states — Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — severely breaching the safety limits prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in November. The new study has been released today by NCAP Tracker, an air pollution policy tracking platform.

In a bid to make vehicle registration a hassle-free affair, the Delhi government has enabled buyers to now get a registration certificate (RC) for their vehicles directly from the dealer. The pilot project had begun in March this year, and 1.44 lakh RCs have been issued so far.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Tuesday inspected the RC printing facility at Rana Motors, Bhikaji Cama Place and handed over the new RC to a customer while inspecting the facility and process. Senior officers from the Transport Department including Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra were also present.