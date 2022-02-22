scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 360 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths

Delhi News Live Updates, Delhi Covid News, Delhi Weather News: Election authorities have begun preparing for the civic polls in Delhi scheduled to be held in April, and are also likely to webcast the exercise, officials said on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 22, 2022 9:49:18 am
A health workers collects swabs for Covid-19 tests in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday reported 360 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year, according to the city health department.

As part of Delhi government’s ‘Deshbhakti Budget’ 2021, the Armed Forces Preparatory School will aim to help students prepare for entry to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other related entrance examinations. “To prepare our children to protect the country’s borders, we are planning to start a new Sainik School here and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

In other news, Election authorities have begun preparing for the civic polls in Delhi scheduled to be held in April, and are also likely to webcast the exercise, officials said on Monday.

Delhi News Live: City logs 360 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths; positivity rate reaches below 1% for the first time since Dec last year; Armed Forces Preparatory School to help students prepare for NDA under 'Deshbhakti Budget' 2021; follow this space for more live updates

09:49 (IST)22 Feb 2022
Gurgaon building collapse: Police commissioner visits society affected families

Gurgaon Police commissioner has gone to Chintels Paradiso society to meet aggrieved residents. A large portion of the sixth floor had collapsed all the way to the first floor at the society earlier this month, killing two.

Mercedes accident throws 2 families in turmoil: ‘He was first to attend college’

(Left) Krishan Solanki; Vinod Kumar

Omi Solanki, father of 19-year-old Krishan, who died in a road accident in the Delhi Cantt on Saturday morning, still remembers their last conversation. “We last spoke to him on Friday night. He said he was with his friends and they would drop him to our house. He was excited to be with his friends and attend a wedding after so long. It was the last call. My son was a hardworking student… In our family, he was the first to go to a college,” said Omi.

Krishan Solanki (19) and Vinod Kumar (22) were in a Mercedes vehicle with three other friends when it allegedly rammed into a stationary truck. They died at the spot while their friends were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. All five live in Palam.

Man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing Delhi cop’s daughter

Two days after a Delhi Police personnel’s daughter was strangled to death, allegedly by her friend’s husband in North Delhi, the accused was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday, with police saying investigation has revealed he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim as well.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi identified the accused as Aman Singh Bisht (25), who worked with an insurance company but lost his job during the pandemic.

