Delhi News Live: City logs 360 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday reported 360 fresh Covid-19 cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate dropped below one per cent for the first time since December 28 last year, according to the city health department.
As part of Delhi government’s ‘Deshbhakti Budget’ 2021, the Armed Forces Preparatory School will aim to help students prepare for entry to the National Defence Academy (NDA) and other related entrance examinations. “To prepare our children to protect the country’s borders, we are planning to start a new Sainik School here and a Delhi Armed Forces Preparatory Academy,” Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.
In other news, Election authorities have begun preparing for the civic polls in Delhi scheduled to be held in April, and are also likely to webcast the exercise, officials said on Monday.
Gurgaon Police commissioner has gone to Chintels Paradiso society to meet aggrieved residents. A large portion of the sixth floor had collapsed all the way to the first floor at the society earlier this month, killing two.