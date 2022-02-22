Delhi News Live: City logs 360 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths

(Left) Krishan Solanki; Vinod Kumar

Omi Solanki, father of 19-year-old Krishan, who died in a road accident in the Delhi Cantt on Saturday morning, still remembers their last conversation. “We last spoke to him on Friday night. He said he was with his friends and they would drop him to our house. He was excited to be with his friends and attend a wedding after so long. It was the last call. My son was a hardworking student… In our family, he was the first to go to a college,” said Omi.

Krishan Solanki (19) and Vinod Kumar (22) were in a Mercedes vehicle with three other friends when it allegedly rammed into a stationary truck. They died at the spot while their friends were rushed to a hospital and are undergoing treatment. All five live in Palam.

Man arrested for sexually assaulting, killing Delhi cop’s daughter

Two days after a Delhi Police personnel’s daughter was strangled to death, allegedly by her friend’s husband in North Delhi, the accused was arrested from Jaipur on Sunday, with police saying investigation has revealed he allegedly sexually assaulted the victim as well.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi identified the accused as Aman Singh Bisht (25), who worked with an insurance company but lost his job during the pandemic.