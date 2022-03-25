Delhi News Live: Amit Shah to introduce MCD bill in Parliament today

Delhi Live News: While addressing the Delhi Assembly during the budget session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday criticized the BJP, accusing it of “hating” BR Ambedkar and wanting to do away with elections. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Meanwhile, after beign on hold for more than two years, hot cooked midday meals will resume in all government and municipal corporation schools in Delhi from April 1.

In other news, A preliminary inspection report submitted by a team from IIT-Delhi to the committee probing the collapse of a portion of a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 last month has found that the steel reinforcements in debris and collapsed portion were corroded, and there were rust marks on pieces of concrete.