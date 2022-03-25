Delhi News Live: Amit Shah to introduce MCD bill in Parliament today

Delhi Live News: While addressing the Delhi Assembly during the budget session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday criticized the BJP, accusing it of “hating” BR Ambedkar and wanting to do away with elections. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.
Meanwhile, after beign on hold for more than two years, hot cooked midday meals will resume in all government and municipal corporation schools in Delhi from April 1.
In other news, A preliminary inspection report submitted by a team from IIT-Delhi to the committee probing the collapse of a portion of a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 last month has found that the steel reinforcements in debris and collapsed portion were corroded, and there were rust marks on pieces of concrete.
There should have been a broader consultative process with school education stakeholders before notifying the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), an association of private schools in Delhi has stated in a letter to the Minister of Education (MoE).
The National Progressive Schools Conference—a body of leading private schools—has written to the MoE to request that at least 50 per cent weightage be given to Board examination performances in central university admissions along with the CUET. Read more
Delhi is likely to see clear skies and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.
The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 35.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal. The normal maximum temperature, which is calculated as a long period average, for March 25 and 26 is 30.8 degrees Celsius, and the normal minimum temperature is 17.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 19.6 degrees Celsius. Read more
A businessman from Jammu & Kashmir was allegedly denied accommodation at an OYO hotel in Jahangirpuri, with the staff citing “police orders”. Police have registered a case against the hotel for denying the man accommodation and blaming them for it. The alleged incident took place Wednesday at Hotel Pleasant Inn, which the businessman, Faisal, had booked online. Read more
THE Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against three relatives of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman, in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur. The complainant has also claimed in the FIR that he called the MP requesting him to intervene. Read more
An unidentified caller made a hoax bomb threat call to Medanta hospital on Thursday afternoon, prompting security agencies to call in the bomb squad.
The FIR registered on the complaint of Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director, Medanta hospital, said that at 12.15 pm, they received a threatening call at their call centre at Medanta hospital from an unknown number. Read more
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack against the BJP Thursday, accusing it of “hating” BR Ambedkar and wanting to do away with elections. He was addressing the Delhi Assembly during the ongoing budget session.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-run Centre had pressured the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone MCD elections because it was scared of going up against a “small party (AAP)”. Read more