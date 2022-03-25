scorecardresearch
Friday, March 25, 2022
Delhi News Live: Amit Shah to introduce MCD bill in Parliament today

Delhi News Today Live Updates 25 Mar, Delhi Latest News Today, Delhi Weather Today, MCD Bill Updates, Delhi News Updates: The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 25, 2022 10:59:33 am
Delhi news live updatesUnion Home Minister Amit Shah (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: While addressing the Delhi Assembly during the budget session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Thursday criticized the BJP, accusing it of “hating” BR Ambedkar and wanting to do away with elections. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill is scheduled to be introduced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday.

Meanwhile, after beign on hold for more than two years, hot cooked midday meals will resume in all government and municipal corporation schools in Delhi from April 1.

In other news, A preliminary inspection report submitted by a team from IIT-Delhi to the committee probing the collapse of a portion of a tower at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 last month has found that the steel reinforcements in debris and collapsed portion were corroded, and there were rust marks on pieces of concrete.

Delhi Live News: Amit Shah to introduce MCD bill in Parliament today; mid-day meals to continue in MCD, govt schools from April 1; Chintels collapse IIT prelim report points to corrosion, rust in pieces found in debris; follow this space for more updates

10:57 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Schools should have been consulted before CUET notification, private schools to MoE

There should have been a broader consultative process with school education stakeholders before notifying the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET), an association of private schools in Delhi has stated in a letter to the Minister of Education (MoE).

The National Progressive Schools Conference—a body of leading private schools—has written to the MoE to request that at least 50 per cent weightage be given to Board examination performances in central university admissions along with the CUET. Read more 

10:50 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Weather forecast: Maximum temperature set to increase in Delhi

Delhi is likely to see clear skies and a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Friday.

The maximum temperature recorded on Thursday was 35.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the normal. The normal maximum temperature, which is calculated as a long period average, for March 25 and 26 is 30.8 degrees Celsius, and the normal minimum temperature is 17.1 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 19.6 degrees Celsius. Read more 

10:14 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Kashmiri businessman denied hotel room: cops file FIR, OYO delists it

A businessman from Jammu & Kashmir was allegedly denied accommodation at an OYO hotel in Jahangirpuri, with the staff citing “police orders”. Police have registered a case against the hotel for denying the man accommodation and blaming them for it.  The alleged incident took place Wednesday at Hotel Pleasant Inn, which the businessman, Faisal, had booked online. Read more 

10:06 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Delhi: FIR against BJP MP Bidhuri’s relatives, he says not aware

THE Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against three relatives of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for allegedly trying to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman, in Southeast Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur. The complainant has also claimed in the FIR that he called the MP requesting him to intervene. Read more 

09:58 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Medanta hospital in Gurgaon gets hoax bomb threat

An unidentified caller made a hoax bomb threat call to Medanta hospital on Thursday afternoon, prompting security agencies to call in the bomb squad.

The FIR registered on the complaint of Dr Sanjeev Gupta, medical director, Medanta hospital, said that at 12.15 pm, they received a threatening call at their call centre at Medanta hospital from an unknown number. Read more

09:57 (IST)25 Mar 2022
Arvind Kejriwal takes aim at PM Modi: ‘Claims of 56-inch seena false’

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched an attack against the BJP Thursday, accusing it of “hating” BR Ambedkar and wanting to do away with elections. He was addressing the Delhi Assembly during the ongoing budget session.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-run Centre had pressured the State Election Commission (SEC) to postpone MCD elections because it was scared of going up against a “small party (AAP)”. Read more 

Delhi Police opposes Sharjeel Imam’s bail plea: ‘Offence grave, trial to be expedited’

Opposing JNU student Sharjeel Imam’s bail application in an alleged hate speech case, the Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that the offence is grave in nature and the lower court has proposed to conduct a trial on a day-to-day basis.

The High Court on March 9 had questioned the manner in which the trial court dealt with Imam’s bail application. Observing that the order passed by the lower court is very circumscribed, a division bench had said, “Why should he not be enlarged on bail… he (trial court) deals with nothing.”

