Delhi News Live: City logs 1,367 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Thursday, April 28, 2022
Updated: April 28, 2022 9:53:44 am
Delhi Live News: In another slight uptick in cases, Delhi Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases as compared to 1,204 infections recorded on Tuesday, the city’s health department said. The capital witnessed one related fatality with a positivity rate recorded at 4.50 per cent. Delhi started recording an increase in the positivity rate, going over 1 per cent from April 4 onwards, soon after the masking mandates were removed in the state.

Meanwhile, Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan Wednesday inspected parts of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar to assess the extent of encroachments. During his visit, Suryan said a similar exercise and anti-encroachment drive will be undertaken in Shaheen Bagh, area that saw anti-CAA protests for months.

In other news, amid a spike in daily Covid cases during the examination season, the Delhi University administration has given colleges permission to reschedule practical examinations for students with the virus.

09:53 (IST)28 Apr 2022
Will form committee to examine grievances of nurses’ union: AIIMS tells HC

The AIIMS administration Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that a committee will be constituted to examine the grievances of members of its nurses’ union, who had gone on strike on Tuesday morning.

The strike was called off Tuesday evening after the court asked the union to ensure that its members and nursing officers resume their duties forthwith. Read more 

09:52 (IST)28 Apr 2022
Work to remove vilayati kikar to start at Central Ridge

Work is set to begin on 10 hectares of land in the Central Ridge to remove vilayati kikar, an invasive species, and restore the natural biodiversity of the region in a pilot project, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

“In the initial phase of this experimental project, work will begin on 10 hectares of land. The department has set a target to plant local species of plants by eradicating the vilayati kikar (Prosopis juliflora) growing in Delhi. The exercise of removing the invasive tree species will be done by the canopy lifting method,” Rai said after a visit to the Central Ridge on Wednesday. The canopy lifting method means the branches of the tree are pruned. Read more 

09:31 (IST)28 Apr 2022
Delhi records 1,367 new Covid-19 cases

In another slight uptick in cases, Delhi Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases as compared to 1,204 infections recorded on Tuesday, the city’s health department said. The capital witnessed one related fatality with a positivity rate recorded at 4.50 per cent. Delhi started recording an increase in the positivity rate, going over 1 per cent from April 4 onwards, soon after the masking mandates were removed in the state.

AAP MLA Atishi to address UN on Delhi govt’s policies

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Atishi will speak on the Delhi government policies at the United Nations General Assembly in a meeting on the ‘New Urban Agenda’.

The UNGA has convened a high-level meeting on implementation of the New Urban Agenda on April 28. The stated objectives of the meeting are to “assess the progress in the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and facilitate an ongoing exchange of experiences among the member states, local and regional governments, and other constituencies of the New Urban Agenda such as professional associations, grassroots organisations, and business leaders”.

Padma Shri awardee removed from govt accommodation as eviction starts

The Centre has started the process of evicting artises who had been allotted government bungalows on rent in Asiad village in the 1970s. These include several Padma and Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees.

Among them is 91-year-old Odissi dance exponent Guru Mayadhar Raut, who was awarded a Padma Shri – the country’s fourth highest civilian honour – in 2010 by the President for his significant role in giving Odissi its classical status.

Umar Khalid bail plea: Is it proper to use word ‘jumla’ for the PM, asks Delhi High Court

While hearing the bail application of student activist Umar Khalid in the larger conspiracy case of northeast Delhi riots, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked whether it was proper to use the term ‘jumla’ in respect to the Prime Minister of India and said that there has to be “a line” or a “Lakshman rekha” when it comes to criticism of the government.

