Delhi News Live: City logs 1,367 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Delhi Live News: In another slight uptick in cases, Delhi Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases as compared to 1,204 infections recorded on Tuesday, the city’s health department said. The capital witnessed one related fatality with a positivity rate recorded at 4.50 per cent. Delhi started recording an increase in the positivity rate, going over 1 per cent from April 4 onwards, soon after the masking mandates were removed in the state.
Meanwhile, Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan Wednesday inspected parts of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar to assess the extent of encroachments. During his visit, Suryan said a similar exercise and anti-encroachment drive will be undertaken in Shaheen Bagh, area that saw anti-CAA protests for months.
In other news, amid a spike in daily Covid cases during the examination season, the Delhi University administration has given colleges permission to reschedule practical examinations for students with the virus.
The AIIMS administration Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that a committee will be constituted to examine the grievances of members of its nurses’ union, who had gone on strike on Tuesday morning.
The strike was called off Tuesday evening after the court asked the union to ensure that its members and nursing officers resume their duties forthwith. Read more
Work is set to begin on 10 hectares of land in the Central Ridge to remove vilayati kikar, an invasive species, and restore the natural biodiversity of the region in a pilot project, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai.
“In the initial phase of this experimental project, work will begin on 10 hectares of land. The department has set a target to plant local species of plants by eradicating the vilayati kikar (Prosopis juliflora) growing in Delhi. The exercise of removing the invasive tree species will be done by the canopy lifting method,” Rai said after a visit to the Central Ridge on Wednesday. The canopy lifting method means the branches of the tree are pruned. Read more
In another slight uptick in cases, Delhi Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases as compared to 1,204 infections recorded on Tuesday, the city’s health department said. The capital witnessed one related fatality with a positivity rate recorded at 4.50 per cent. Delhi started recording an increase in the positivity rate, going over 1 per cent from April 4 onwards, soon after the masking mandates were removed in the state.