Delhi News Live: City logs 1,367 fresh Covid cases, 1 death

Delhi Police officials receiving Covid-19 booster shots in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi Live News: In another slight uptick in cases, Delhi Wednesday reported 1,367 fresh Covid-19 cases as compared to 1,204 infections recorded on Tuesday, the city’s health department said. The capital witnessed one related fatality with a positivity rate recorded at 4.50 per cent. Delhi started recording an increase in the positivity rate, going over 1 per cent from April 4 onwards, soon after the masking mandates were removed in the state.

Meanwhile, Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mukesh Suryan Wednesday inspected parts of Jaitpur, Sarita Vihar and Madanpur Khadar to assess the extent of encroachments. During his visit, Suryan said a similar exercise and anti-encroachment drive will be undertaken in Shaheen Bagh, area that saw anti-CAA protests for months.

In other news, amid a spike in daily Covid cases during the examination season, the Delhi University administration has given colleges permission to reschedule practical examinations for students with the virus.