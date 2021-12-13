Delhi news live: Clean-up begins at farmers’ protest sites; Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi for ‘abusive language’

Farmers clean up Singhu border, where they've protesting for over a year, against the 3 farm laws. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi live news: As the farmers at the Singhu border continued wrapping up their protest on Sunday, the police posted at the site cleared up most of the tents. Heaters and coolers for police at the site were sent back on Sunday, and the remaining tents will be dismantled by Monday.

On the virus front, Delhi on Sunday reported 56 new cases of Covid-19 cases and zero deaths with the positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Currently, there 397 active cases in the national capital.

Meanwhile, various school bodies and parents of students have continued to push for reopening of educational institutions after they were closed again following the Supreme Court’s reprimand to the Delhi government over its pollution control measures.

In other news, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them, officials said Sunday.