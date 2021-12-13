Delhi news live: Clean-up begins at farmers’ protest sites; Sanjay Raut booked in Delhi for ‘abusive language’

Delhi live news: As the farmers at the Singhu border continued wrapping up their protest on Sunday, the police posted at the site cleared up most of the tents. Heaters and coolers for police at the site were sent back on Sunday, and the remaining tents will be dismantled by Monday.
On the virus front, Delhi on Sunday reported 56 new cases of Covid-19 cases and zero deaths with the positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. Currently, there 397 active cases in the national capital.
Meanwhile, various school bodies and parents of students have continued to push for reopening of educational institutions after they were closed again following the Supreme Court’s reprimand to the Delhi government over its pollution control measures.
In other news, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them, officials said Sunday.
More than 700 locals registered for a one-day skill development fair held in Greater Noida’s Surajpur on Sunday. The event was jointly organised by Greater Noida Authority, the local administration and Uttar Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Mission.
According to officials, 717 youngsters signed up for the various skill training programmes. The event was inaugurated by Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, who also interacted with the beneficiaries. Officials have also been directed to hold more such events to improve the employment scenario of the area. Read more
The Delhi Police and several intelligence agencies went into a tizzy in a potential bomb scare after an abandoned lunchbox was found in a pavement near Bhopal MP and BJP leader Pragya Singh Thakur’s residence in South Avenue on Sunday. However, after inquiries, they found that the lunchbox was left behind by a labourer working nearby. Read more
The CR Park road that usually sees cars, bikes and buses zipping past transformed into a playground for children as well as adults for three hours on Sunday morning.
With skates and skateboards to bicycles, from people playing chess to doing yoga, the road became a true public place as part of the Raahgiri campaign. Read more
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta flagged off a train carrying over 200 women to Ayodhya from Old Delhi railway station on Sunday. He said the tirth yatra has been organised by the state unit and the women would return on Wednesday.
This comes a week after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal flagged off a train carrying 1,000 senior citizens to Ayodhya under the government’s free pilgrimage scheme. Read more
Manish Sisodia talks about the learning loss in the pandemic, AAP’s poll prospects and whether the BJP has forced parties to shift to the right. This session was moderated by National Education Editor Ritika Chopra and Chief Reporter Mallica Joshi.
Ritika Chopra: What was your takeaway from the brief period of two weeks when the schools were open?
Children are curious about when things will get better. Now we have a new variant, so parents and children are scared. There’s an entire generation of students that has gone through an unbelievable learning loss. There’s no substitute for offline learning. It’s a challenge to make up for the loss. We don’t know how we will fill the gap once things go back to normal. Read full interview