Delhi News Live: City logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 0.71%

A crowded market seen at Lajpat Nagar after all Covid-19 curbs were lifted in the city, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 258 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate has further come down to 0.71 per cent. The capital recorded zero Covid-related fatalities after a gap of two months. Delhi Metro services resumed with 100 per cent capacity on Monday as all curbs were lifted following a decrease in the number of cases in the city.

Meanwhile, after several complaints of crowding and queues outside liquor shops, the Delhi government has decided to discontinue discounts, rebates and concessions on the MRP of liquor at stores. The Excise department issued an order to all L-72 licensees in this regard on Monday.

In other news, Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on Monday claimed the Delhi Jal Board has achieved its “all-time high” water production of 956 MGD.