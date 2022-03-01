scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 01, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 0.71%

Delhi News Live Updates March 1, Delhi Covid Cases, Delhi Weather Today: Delhi recorded zero Covid-related fatalities after a gap of two months.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 1, 2022 10:32:23 am
A crowded market seen at Lajpat Nagar after all Covid-19 curbs were lifted in the city, on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 258 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate has further come down to 0.71 per cent. The capital recorded zero Covid-related fatalities after a gap of two months. Delhi Metro services resumed with 100 per cent capacity on Monday as all curbs were lifted following a decrease in the number of cases in the city.

Meanwhile, after several complaints of crowding and queues outside liquor shops, the Delhi government has decided to discontinue discounts, rebates and concessions on the MRP of liquor at stores. The Excise department issued an order to all L-72 licensees in this regard on Monday.

In other news, Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on Monday claimed the Delhi Jal Board has achieved its “all-time high” water production of 956 MGD.

Delhi Live News: City logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 0.71%; zero deaths recorded in city after 2 months; Delhi govt decides to stop giving discounts, concessions at liquor stores; follow this space for more live updates

10:32 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Clear skies in Delhi today, light rain on Wednesday, Thursday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday forecast light rainfall on March 2 and 3 in Delhi. The weather bureau said a western disturbance is also likely to affect parts of northwest India from March 2 onwards.

Along with rainfall to northwest India, it is likely to cause rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. February recorded five days of rainfall this year, on account of western disturbances. Read more 

10:01 (IST)01 Mar 2022
IIMC hosts awards event for alumni

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association Monday announced the winners of its sixth IFFCO IIMCAA Awards, where veteran journalist Chitra Subramaniam Duella and Madhuker Upadhyay along with Bharatnatyam dancer Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read more 

09:27 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Shahdara rape-assault case: Court rejects bail of 55-year-old woman, says incident a ‘black spot on society’

A Delhi court rejected the bail plea of a 55-year-old woman accused in the rape and assault of a young woman, who was also smeared with black ink and paraded on the streets in Shahdara in broad daylight.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra in an order passed on February 24, said the “shameful” incident occurred in a busy residential area, yet nobody came forward to rescue the assault survivor, which is a “black spot” on our society. Read more 

09:26 (IST)01 Mar 2022
Delhi records 258 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Monday recorded 258 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city health department data says. The positivity rate has further come down to 0.71 percent while the capital recorded zero Covid-related fatalities after a gap of two months. Delhi Metro services resumed with 100 percent capacity on Monday as all curbs were lifted following a decrease in the number of cases in the city.

Delhi: Internal probe into Vasant Kunj firing case where politician’s son is named

An internal enquiry has been initiated over a delay in registering an FIR in connection with a firing case, wherein a politician’s son has been named, in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj last week, The Indian Express has learnt.

The FIR was lodged at 3.15 pm on February 22 based on a complaint by a construction site in-charge, who alleged that armed men had attacked supervisors at the site.

SC junks appeal challenging stay of Delhi High Court order to enforce Kejriwal’s speech promising rent relief

The Supreme Court Monday dismissed an appeal challenging the stay of the Delhi High Court order which held that the Arvind Kejriwal government was bound by the promise made by him at a press conference to pay rent of tenants who were unable to pay the same during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant observed that such a petition will not lie unless there is some notification or policy in pursuance of such remarks

