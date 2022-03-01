Delhi News Live: City logs 258 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate down to 0.71%

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 258 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero deaths, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate has further come down to 0.71 per cent. The capital recorded zero Covid-related fatalities after a gap of two months. Delhi Metro services resumed with 100 per cent capacity on Monday as all curbs were lifted following a decrease in the number of cases in the city.
Meanwhile, after several complaints of crowding and queues outside liquor shops, the Delhi government has decided to discontinue discounts, rebates and concessions on the MRP of liquor at stores. The Excise department issued an order to all L-72 licensees in this regard on Monday.
In other news, Delhi minister Satyendra Jain on Monday claimed the Delhi Jal Board has achieved its “all-time high” water production of 956 MGD.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday forecast light rainfall on March 2 and 3 in Delhi. The weather bureau said a western disturbance is also likely to affect parts of northwest India from March 2 onwards.
Along with rainfall to northwest India, it is likely to cause rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. February recorded five days of rainfall this year, on account of western disturbances. Read more
The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association Monday announced the winners of its sixth IFFCO IIMCAA Awards, where veteran journalist Chitra Subramaniam Duella and Madhuker Upadhyay along with Bharatnatyam dancer Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh received the Lifetime Achievement Award. Read more
A Delhi court rejected the bail plea of a 55-year-old woman accused in the rape and assault of a young woman, who was also smeared with black ink and paraded on the streets in Shahdara in broad daylight.
Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra in an order passed on February 24, said the “shameful” incident occurred in a busy residential area, yet nobody came forward to rescue the assault survivor, which is a “black spot” on our society. Read more
