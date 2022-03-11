Delhi News Live: City logs 212 fresh Covid-19 cases, no deaths

The BJP has swept eight seats in the National Capital Region of Uttar Pradesh — Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahiba-bad, Ghaziabad, and Modi Nagar.

In six of the eight seats, BJP candidates secured over 50% votes, signifying a clear wave in support of the party in NCR. The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance failed to garner sufficient votes and came second in all eight seats.

A 25-year-old Jaipur-based woman was allegedly robbed and stabbed to death by a group of four men in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, according to the police. Police said the deceased was called to Delhi on the pretext of work but the accused took her to an isolated park where they stabbed her multiple times and fled with all her cash and jewellery.