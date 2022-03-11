scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 212 fresh Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Delhi News Live Updates March 11, 2022, Delhi Covid News, Delhi MCD Elections, Delhi Coronavirus Latest Updates: An average of 36,400 shots was administered in Delhi over the three days this week as compared to 35,200 on average each day last week, barring Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 11, 2022 8:37:04 am
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia celebrates the party's win in Punjab Assembly polls, at the party headquarters, in New Delhi on Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday reported 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, the city health department data shows.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccinations in Delhi have slowed down further with just over 30,000 doses administered on Wednesday. An average of 36,400 shots was administered over the three days this week as compared to 35,200 on average each day last week, barring Sunday.

In other news, the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) has sought legal advice on if it can still hold elections for the three municipal corporations. It was scheduled to announce the election schedule Wednesday but deferred it following a communication from the Centre on the unification of the civic bodies.

Live Blog

08:37 (IST)11 Mar 2022
Delhi govt sets up panel to review three deaths of heart patients at hospital

After three patients with heart blockage died at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital Monday, the Delhi government has set up a four-member committee to look into the matter. Read more 

08:22 (IST)11 Mar 2022
Delhi reports 202 new Covid-19 cases, no deaths

08:22 (IST)11 Mar 2022
Ukraine-Russia conflict: Students of Sumy State Medical University arrive at Delhi Airport

Noida to Jewar — in eight Uttar Pradesh seats falling in NCR, a BJP clean sweep

The BJP has swept eight seats in the National Capital Region of Uttar Pradesh — Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Loni, Muradnagar, Sahiba-bad, Ghaziabad, and Modi Nagar.

In six of the eight seats, BJP candidates secured over 50% votes, signifying a clear wave in support of the party in NCR. The Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance failed to garner sufficient votes and came second in all eight seats.

25-year-old Jaipur woman robbed, stabbed to death by four men in Delhi’s SB Dairy

A 25-year-old Jaipur-based woman was allegedly robbed and stabbed to death by a group of four men in Outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy, according to the police. Police said the deceased was called to Delhi on the pretext of work but the accused took her to an isolated park where they stabbed her multiple times and fled with all her cash and jewellery.

