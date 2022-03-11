Delhi News Live: City logs 212 fresh Covid-19 cases, no deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday reported 212 fresh Covid-19 cases and no deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.56 per cent, the city health department data shows.
Meanwhile, Covid-19 vaccinations in Delhi have slowed down further with just over 30,000 doses administered on Wednesday. An average of 36,400 shots was administered over the three days this week as compared to 35,200 on average each day last week, barring Sunday.
In other news, the Delhi State Election Commission (SEC) has sought legal advice on if it can still hold elections for the three municipal corporations. It was scheduled to announce the election schedule Wednesday but deferred it following a communication from the Centre on the unification of the civic bodies.
After three patients with heart blockage died at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital Monday, the Delhi government has set up a four-member committee to look into the matter. Read more
