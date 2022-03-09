Delhi News Live: City logs 177 new Covid cases; Delhi police refer to Umar Khalid’s ‘rabid nature’ in riots charge sheet

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday registered 177 fresh Covid-19 cases and two related fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, the city’s health department data shows. The national capital’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,62,047, while the death toll climbed to 26,139, the latest health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in their supplementary chargesheet filed in the Northeast Delhi riots UAPA case, has claimed that former JNU student Umar Khalid played a leading role in “drawing sinister communal objectives at the cost of human lives” by delivering a speech at an anti-CAA protest rally at Amravati in Maharashtra.

In other news, more than thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers held a protest march called ‘Anganwadi Stri Adhikar Rally’ from Rajghat to the Delhi Secretariat to commemorate International Working Women’s Day Tuesday.