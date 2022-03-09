Delhi News Live: City logs 177 new Covid cases; Delhi police refer to Umar Khalid’s ‘rabid nature’ in riots charge sheet

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 9, 2022 9:51:11 am
Umar Khalid (File Photo)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday registered 177 fresh Covid-19 cases and two related fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, the city’s health department data shows. The national capital’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,62,047, while the death toll climbed to 26,139, the latest health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police in their supplementary chargesheet filed in the Northeast Delhi riots UAPA case, has claimed that former JNU student Umar Khalid played a leading role in “drawing sinister communal objectives at the cost of human lives” by delivering a speech at an anti-CAA protest rally at Amravati in Maharashtra.

In other news, more than thousands of Anganwadi workers and helpers held a protest march called ‘Anganwadi Stri Adhikar Rally’ from Rajghat to the Delhi Secretariat to commemorate International Working Women’s Day Tuesday.

09:51 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Kejriwal govt made education agenda for all: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Tuesday said India needs a “focused and dedicated approach to achieve the goals set by the National Education Policy 2020 and provide quality education to every child”.

He was talking to stakeholders from the field of education at “ThinkEdu Conclave”.

“Until the Kejriwal government came into power, ‘education’ was never the agenda of elections across the nation and now each state wants a government which can work towards the development of the education sector. Even political parties have started to give priority to education,” Sisodia said. Read more 

09:41 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Delhi records 177 fresh Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths

Delhi on Tuesday registered 177 fresh Covid-19 cases and two related fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.51 per cent, the city’s health department data shows. The national capital’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,62,047, while the death toll climbed to 26,139, the latest health bulletin said.

09:34 (IST)09 Mar 2022
Have ensured women feel confident to lodge complaints: Central Delhi’s first woman DCP

DCP Shweta Chauhan is the central Delhi’s first woman DCP in 45 years. In an interview, she spoke of sensitivity towards women’s concerns, scope for improvement of their safety in the national capital and initiatives for the same.

How has your journey been?

It’s been a very satisfying journey that has taught me important life lessons. As a young girl, I always thought of making a difference in society. By earning the right to wear this uniform, I have been able to do that. If I can be a role model to other women, I think I would have passed the baton. Read full interview

GitHub cases: Chargesheets filed against men who ‘created apps to auction Muslim women’

Neeraj Bishnoi (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

Nearly two months after a 25-year-old man from Indore and a 21-year-old student in Assam were arrested for allegedly creating uploading photos of Muslim women on an app alongside objectionable comments, the Delhi Police Special Cell has filed chargesheets against the accused for defaming the women, harassing them and creating a “rift” between communities.

No registration of sale deeds of seven projects by Chintels Paradiso in Gurgaon: DC order

Gurgaon deputy commissioner has directed all sub-registrars and joint sub-registrars to stop registration of conveyance/sale deed or any property related documents for projects relating to developers of Chintels Paradiso. He said the order only applied to transactions between Chintels and first-time buyers and that it does not apply to third-party transactions.

