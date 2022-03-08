Delhi News Live: Capital logs 158 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 08, 2022
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 8, 2022 9:01:45 am
Women seen at the 'Ladli Run' organised by the Delhi Police on the eve of Women's Day, on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 158 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent, the city health department notified. The city conducted 32,469 Coronavirus tests the previous day, the notification added.

Meanwhile, the Ashram underpass will open to the public by March 22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday after he inspected and reviewed work on the stretch at Ashram Chowk.

In other news, the Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital was becoming an “export centre” of liquor to states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to the discounts being offered by stores.

09:01 (IST)08 Mar 2022
Delhi on Monday recorded 158 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent, the city health department notified. The city conducted 32,469 Coronavirus tests the previous day, the notification added. 

Tweets not defamatory, Opposition has right to question govt: Delhi HC to AAP minister

Declining the prayer seeking to restrain BJP MLA Vijender Gupta from posting anything defamatory on social media in relation to alleged irregularities in intended purchase and maintenance of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation, the Delhi High Court Monday said that no one should be prevented from expressing their opinions, including suspicions or doubts, about the government’s transaction of business.

Delhi cop apprehended ‘for killing dog in Noida’

A 35-year-old Delhi Police constable was apprehended for allegedly killing a stray dog with a baseball bat at Noida’s Sector 44. The accused, Vinod Kumar, had also allegedly dumped the dog near a road, which was later spotted by locals.

A minor scuffle broke out between the constable and locals as they shouted at him for killing the dog. Purported videos of the scuffle were also shared online.

