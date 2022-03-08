Delhi News Live: Capital logs 158 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 158 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 0.46 per cent, the city health department notified. The city conducted 32,469 Coronavirus tests the previous day, the notification added.
Meanwhile, the Ashram underpass will open to the public by March 22, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday after he inspected and reviewed work on the stretch at Ashram Chowk.
In other news, the Delhi government Monday told the Delhi High Court that the national capital was becoming an “export centre” of liquor to states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat due to the discounts being offered by stores.
