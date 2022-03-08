Delhi News Live: Capital logs 158 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Declining the prayer seeking to restrain BJP MLA Vijender Gupta from posting anything defamatory on social media in relation to alleged irregularities in intended purchase and maintenance of buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation, the Delhi High Court Monday said that no one should be prevented from expressing their opinions, including suspicions or doubts, about the government’s transaction of business.

A 35-year-old Delhi Police constable was apprehended for allegedly killing a stray dog with a baseball bat at Noida’s Sector 44. The accused, Vinod Kumar, had also allegedly dumped the dog near a road, which was later spotted by locals.

A minor scuffle broke out between the constable and locals as they shouted at him for killing the dog. Purported videos of the scuffle were also shared online.