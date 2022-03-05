Delhi News Live: City logs 302 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Friday recorded 302 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate fell further to 0.62 per cent from 0.77 per cent recorded on Thursday. The city’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,61,189, while the death toll stands at 26,134.

In the Shahdara gangrape-assault case, the Delhi Police has prepared a chargesheet, listing key evidence found during the probe. This includes 5 video clips of the attack recorded by the accused on their phone, the victim’s hair from the autorickshaw she was abducted in, and a trimmer and scissors used to cut the hair.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro commuters who currently have to take a rickshaw or walk to reach Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi railway station will soon get relief as the much-awaited ‘skywalk’ between there and metro station near it will be inaugurated for public use Saturday.