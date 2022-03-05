Delhi News Live: City logs 302 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Updated: March 5, 2022 9:52:09 am
The positivity rate fell further to 0.62 per cent from 0.77 per cent recorded on Thursday. (Express File/Amit Chakravarty)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Friday recorded 302 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate fell further to 0.62 per cent from 0.77 per cent recorded on Thursday. The city’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,61,189, while the death toll stands at 26,134.

In the Shahdara gangrape-assault case, the Delhi Police has prepared a chargesheet, listing key evidence found during the probe. This includes 5 video clips of the attack recorded by the accused on their phone, the victim’s hair from the autorickshaw she was abducted in, and a trimmer and scissors used to cut the hair.

Meanwhile, Delhi Metro commuters who currently have to take a rickshaw or walk to reach Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi railway station will soon get relief as the much-awaited ‘skywalk’ between there and metro station near it will be inaugurated for public use Saturday.

09:51 (IST)05 Mar 2022
IMD predicts strong surface winds in Delhi today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted strong surface winds of 30 to 40 kmph in Delhi on Saturday. The maximum temperature is likely to be 26 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 14 degrees Celsius. Read more 

 
09:37 (IST)05 Mar 2022
Delhi logs 302 fresh Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi on Friday recorded 302 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate fell further to 0.62 per cent from 0.77 per cent recorded on Thursday. The city's cumulative case count has now reached 18,61,189, while the death toll stands at 26,134.

Ankit Gujjar used phone inside Tihar to make requests for money transfers: CBI

delhi, delhi news, delhi latest news, delhi news live, delhi latest news Ankit Gujjar was allegedly murdered in Tihar Jail. (File Photo)

The Central Bureau of Investigation in a report before the Delhi High Court has said that gangster Ankit Gujjar (29), who was allegedly murdered inside Tihar Jail in August last year, was unathorisedly using a mobile number inside the jail to contact his family and friends to make requests for transfer of payments to various persons, including jail officials.

Delhi: BJP sharpens attack on AAP with ‘booze referendum at over 1,000 locations’

With MCD elections around the corner, the BJP’s Delhi unit Friday conducted a “referendum” at 1,120 places across the city to “collect the opinion of about 10 lakh people” on the Delhi government’s new excise policy.

About 50,000 party workers, MLAs, district morcha presidents and vice-presidents participated in the drive, during which boxes were placed at residential areas to seek “feedback” from the public.

