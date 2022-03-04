Delhi News Live: City logs 326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday recorded 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, the city health department notified. The positivity rate further came down to 0.77 percent. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, the health bulletin said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that governments should work to make healthcare free for all and not just a select few. Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session 2021-22, he said the Delhi government is working on the “largest healthcare expansion plan of the world” with the construction of 15,000 new beds, which will become functional in the next one and a half years.
In other news, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an evacuation flight carrying Indians landed safely at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. When the students landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, they desperately looked for a WiFi connection to send a message to their parents that they were safe.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday rapped Jharkand government for failing to respond to a petition pertaining to Jitpur coal block and ordered the Centre to refund the bank guarantee of Adani Power (Mundra) Limited within a week of finalisation of the new auction. Read more
Five officials of a logistics firm were killed after their car allegedly rammed into the back of a canter truck on national highway- 48 in Bilaspur in the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Chandra Mohan, 25, a native of Hisar, Haryana; Praveen Sharma, 30, from Siwan, Bihar; Ashish Singh, 25, from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, Sandeep Jangra, 25, from Kaithal, Haryana and Bharat Bhushan, 28, from Delhi. Police said the victims worked with a private firm which provides logistical support in supply chain to e-commerce firms and were going for dinner after celebrating a birthday party. Read more
