Friday, March 04, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Delhi News Live Updates March 4, Delhi Latest News, Delhi Weather Today: When the students landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, they desperately looked for a WiFi connection to send a message to their parents that they were safe.

Updated: March 4, 2022 9:21:56 am
Indians after landing at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, on Thursday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Thursday recorded 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, the city health department notified. The positivity rate further came down to 0.77 percent. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, the health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday that governments should work to make healthcare free for all and not just a select few. Addressing the CII Delhi State Annual Session 2021-22, he said the Delhi government is working on the “largest healthcare expansion plan of the world” with the construction of 15,000 new beds, which will become functional in the next one and a half years.

In other news, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict, an evacuation flight carrying Indians landed safely at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. When the students landed at the Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad, they desperately looked for a WiFi connection to send a message to their parents that they were safe.

Delhi Live News: City logs 326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; positivity rate stands at 0.77%; health minister says Delhi to have 'largest healthcare expansion plan of the world'; follow this space for more updates

09:21 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Delhi HC raps Jharkhand govt, asks Centre to refund Adani Power bank guarantee

The Delhi High Court on Thursday rapped Jharkand government for failing to respond to a petition pertaining to Jitpur coal block and ordered the Centre to refund the bank guarantee of Adani Power (Mundra) Limited within a week of finalisation of the new auction. Read more 

09:17 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Five private firm officials killed after car hits truck on NH-48

Five officials of a logistics firm were killed after their car allegedly rammed into the back of a canter truck on national highway- 48 in Bilaspur in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandra Mohan, 25, a native of Hisar, Haryana; Praveen Sharma, 30, from Siwan, Bihar; Ashish Singh, 25, from Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, Sandeep Jangra, 25, from Kaithal, Haryana and Bharat Bhushan, 28, from Delhi. Police said the victims worked with a private firm which provides logistical support in supply chain to e-commerce firms and were going for dinner after celebrating a birthday party. Read more 

09:14 (IST)04 Mar 2022
Delhi records 326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

Delhi on Thursday recorded 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths, the city health department notified. The positivity rate further came down to 0.77 percent. The number of tests conducted a day ago stood at 42,542, the health bulletin said.

Gurgaon drunk driving: One was saving up for wedding, another for his kids’ education

In another six weeks, Govind Pratap Kurmi (28) would have been happily married. The date was yet to be finalised but the arrangements had started. He had asked his employer to hold his salary for two months for a consolidated payment which he could use for the wedding expenses. However, an accident, in which he was among the four killed on Wednesday night, shattered those plans, said his family.

Delhi: After 7 missed deadlines, Ashram underpass opening next month

After seven missed deadlines, the much-awaited Ashram underpass in Southeast Delhi will finally be completed by the month-end and be operational on or before March 31, said officials.

“Work on the Ashram underpass is nearly done and is on target — only the roof, ramps and finishing touches are left — and will be completed by March-end. Once it is inaugurated, commuting to Central Delhi and Faridabad will become smooth,” said a senior PWD official closely associated with the project.

