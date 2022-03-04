Delhi News Live: City logs 326 fresh Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

In another six weeks, Govind Pratap Kurmi (28) would have been happily married. The date was yet to be finalised but the arrangements had started. He had asked his employer to hold his salary for two months for a consolidated payment which he could use for the wedding expenses. However, an accident, in which he was among the four killed on Wednesday night, shattered those plans, said his family.

After seven missed deadlines, the much-awaited Ashram underpass in Southeast Delhi will finally be completed by the month-end and be operational on or before March 31, said officials.

“Work on the Ashram underpass is nearly done and is on target — only the roof, ramps and finishing touches are left — and will be completed by March-end. Once it is inaugurated, commuting to Central Delhi and Faridabad will become smooth,” said a senior PWD official closely associated with the project.