Delhi News Live: City logs 325 fresh Covid-19 cases; light rain likely today

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 325 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate stood at 0.81 percent. The capital’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,60,561 and the death toll stands at 26,127.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said Wednesday that Delhi’s plan to promote the night-time economy can be a boost for cultural recreational activities, logistics and particular industries. Baijal said Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, which promotes a ’24-hour city’ with a night-time economy, will be notified this year.

In other news, six days after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Greater Faridabad died by suicide, with a police complaint by his mother alleging he was harassed over his sexuality, Faridabad police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case.

The city is expected to witness light rainfall today, the IMD said in its forecast. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 14 degrees Celsius.