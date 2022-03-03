scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 03, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 325 fresh Covid-19 cases; light rain likely today

Delhi News Live Updates March 3, Delhi Latest News, Delhi Covid News, Delhi Weather News: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said Wednesday that Delhi’s plan to promote the night-time economy can be a boost for cultural recreational activities, logistics and particular industries.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 3, 2022 10:15:07 am
Workers paint a flyover in Noida. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Wednesday recorded 325 new Covid-19 cases and one death, the city health department data shows. The positivity rate stood at 0.81 percent. The capital’s cumulative case count has now reached 18,60,561 and the death toll stands at 26,127.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said Wednesday that Delhi’s plan to promote the night-time economy can be a boost for cultural recreational activities, logistics and particular industries. Baijal said Delhi’s Master Plan 2041, which promotes a ’24-hour city’ with a night-time economy, will be notified this year.

In other news, six days after a 16-year-old student of a private school in Greater Faridabad died by suicide, with a police complaint by his mother alleging he was harassed over his sexuality, Faridabad police on Wednesday formed a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the case.

The city is expected to witness light rainfall today, the IMD said in its forecast. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 28 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to touch 14 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Live News: City logs 325 fresh Covid-19 cases, 1 death; positivity rate stands at 0.81%; Delhi to promote night-time economy, says L-G; follow this space for more live updates

09:28 (IST)03 Mar 2022
Doctor’s death in hit and run: Medical student held, police say father tried to shield him

Nearly 10 days after a senior resident doctor and an OT technician were killed in a road accident in Najafgarh, the Delhi Police has arrested a 21-year-old medical student from Haryana in connection with the incident. Read more 

 
09:25 (IST)03 Mar 2022
Delhi logs 325 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Seized grenades: Gurgaon Police to write to Army

Police gathers outside a house in Gurgaon where the hand grenades were reportedly found. (Express Photo)

A day after police recovered explosives and ammunition from an unoccupied house in Gurgaon, police said they are writing to the Army Headquarters in Delhi and ordnance factories for information on the factory from where the seized grenades and other explosives had been supplied.

Hiding in Thailand, gangster kept extortion going via internet calls

Operating from Thailand under the name ‘Tiger’, gangster Kala Rana kept committing crimes such as extortion through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calls. Police have found that his associates in India and Canada procured numbers from fake IDs and shared OTPs of WhatsApp, Signal and Wickr apps with him, through which he made calls to people in India.

