Delhi News Live: Capital records 586 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Students seen attending classes after the Delhi government decided to reopen junior schools, on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 586 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the city’s health department. The positivity rate came down to 1.37 percent.

Meanwhile, almost two years of closure and a few stuttered reopening attempts later, pre-primary, primary and middle schools reopened on Monday.

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the Shahdara rape-assault case in response to a petition filed by NGO United Sikhs alleging that it has been denied permission to visit the victim and her family.

In other news, the salaries of resident doctors from the central government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and the two associated hospitals were deducted for the time they were on strike in December. Resident doctors from the medical college wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure that the payments are made.