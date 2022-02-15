Delhi News Live: Capital records 586 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 586 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the city’s health department. The positivity rate came down to 1.37 percent.
Meanwhile, almost two years of closure and a few stuttered reopening attempts later, pre-primary, primary and middle schools reopened on Monday.
The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the Shahdara rape-assault case in response to a petition filed by NGO United Sikhs alleging that it has been denied permission to visit the victim and her family.
In other news, the salaries of resident doctors from the central government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and the two associated hospitals were deducted for the time they were on strike in December. Resident doctors from the medical college wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure that the payments are made.
Delhi’s roads will soon see electric autos as the transport department Monday held a computerised draw of lots for allotment of 4,261 vehicles. It will soon start the process of issuing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to all successful applicants.
According to officials from the transport department, the main aim behind introducing e-autos in was to curb pollution and boost last-mile connectivity. The scheme was launched last October and the department had invited online applications for registration of 4,261 e-autos. Read more
In an effort to make markets a plastic waste-free zone, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association, has started an awareness campaign.
This campaign will be run for a month under which plastic exchange-kiosks will be installed at different locations in different markets of East Delhi.
“In these kiosks, local people and shopkeepers will be given cloth bags in exchange of plastic waste and citizens will also be educated about the plastic waste management,” said a senior official of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Read more