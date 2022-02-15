scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Capital records 586 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Delhi News Live, Delhi Covid News Latest News, Delhi Weather News, Delhi News Updates: The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi came down to 1.37 percent on Monday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 15, 2022 10:10:08 am
delhi news, delhi covid news, delhi schools reopen, delhi latest newsStudents seen attending classes after the Delhi government decided to reopen junior schools, on Monday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday recorded 586 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 deaths, according to the city’s health department. The positivity rate came down to 1.37 percent.

Meanwhile, almost two years of closure and a few stuttered reopening attempts later, pre-primary, primary and middle schools reopened on Monday.

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi Police to file a status report on the Shahdara rape-assault case in response to a petition filed by NGO United Sikhs alleging that it has been denied permission to visit the victim and her family.

More from Delhi

In other news, the salaries of resident doctors from the central government-run Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC) and the two associated hospitals were deducted for the time they were on strike in December. Resident doctors from the medical college wrote to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to ensure that the payments are made.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News: Capital records 586 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; Delhi schools reopen on Monday; Covid positivity rate came down to 1.37 percent; follow this space for live updates

10:10 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Soon, e-autos on Delhi’s roads, 3,500 applicants picked in first draw of lots

Delhi’s roads will soon see electric autos as the transport department Monday held a computerised draw of lots for allotment of 4,261 vehicles. It will soon start the process of issuing a Letter of Intent (LOI) to all successful applicants.

According to officials from the transport department, the main aim behind introducing e-autos in was to curb pollution and boost last-mile connectivity. The scheme was launched last October and the department had invited online applications for registration of 4,261 e-autos. Read more 

10:08 (IST)15 Feb 2022
Fresh push to eliminate plastic in East Delhi by EDMC

In an effort to make markets a plastic waste-free zone, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association, has started an awareness campaign.

This campaign will be run for a month under which plastic exchange-kiosks will be installed at different locations in different markets of East Delhi.

“In these kiosks, local people and shopkeepers will be given cloth bags in exchange of plastic waste and citizens will also be educated about the plastic waste management,” said a senior official of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. Read more 

Delhi: 87-year-old woman raped inside her house in Tilak Nagar, family allege police inaction

An 87-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and raped by an unidentified person inside her home on Sunday. The woman is bed-ridden and was alone at home when the accused broke into her house and attacked her.

The incident took place in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar. The family of the victim alleged that the police delayed action and didn’t take their complaint. The elderly woman lives with her daughter, aged 65, who had gone out to meet a friend.

Delhi HC acquits three men in 2012 gangrape case, upholds conviction of three others

The Delhi High Court Monday acquitted three persons and upheld the sentence of three others in a gangrape case dating back to 2012.

In May 2012, a woman was raped by at least six men in two areas of the capital. The accused were convicted by the trial court in March 2016. The victim in the case was a ragpicker and remained in hospital for seven months for treatment after the incident.

Fresh push to eliminate plastic in East Delhi by EDMC

In an effort to make markets a plastic waste-free zone, the East Delhi Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Indian Pollution Control Association, has started an awareness campaign.

This campaign will be run for a month under which plastic exchange-kiosks will be installed at different locations in different markets of East Delhi.

“In these kiosks, local people and shopkeepers will be given cloth bags in exchange of plastic waste and citizens will also be educated about the plastic waste management,” said a senior official of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.