Delhi News Live: City logs 583 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 1.05%

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate rose to 1.05 percent, slightly higher than Tuesday’s numbers. The cumulative number of cases in the capital are now at 18,57,598 and the death toll at 26,109.
Meanwhile, principals of various schools on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a plea seeking the cancellation of offline board examinations. They said not holding exams cannot become a norm even as a section of parents rued it will add to the stress of students already affected by the pandemic.
In other news, the New Delhi Municipal Council will redevelop roads into ‘smart’ ones that are aesthetically evolved and designed to ensure user convenience and experience without compromising with safety, officials said on Wednesday.
To facilitate smooth travel and commuting, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Wednesday launched its revamped official website and mobile app where information about arrival, departure, station, distance, fare, last-mile connectivity, restaurants, monuments that fall around a particular station is just a click away. Read more
A 40-feet revolving platform, dozens of LED screens, digital props, 160 dancers and performers will brighten the grand stage at Delhi’s JLN stadium for the musical on Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life. Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders visited the auditorium Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the preparations before the release. Read more