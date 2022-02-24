Delhi News Live: City logs 583 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 1.05%

The family had just finished dinner and the 16-year-old was speaking to her mother when, mid-sentence, she forgot who she was.

It’s been like this for two years now, ever since she lost her brother, Shahban (25), in the violence during the Northeast Delhi riots.

“She has been having so many episodes of anxiety over the last two years. Now she has started forgetting herself. We took her to two hospitals in Delhi but her condition has not improved. She went into shock after her brother died. We take her to our village now and then to help her feel better,” said her father Aziz Ahmed (55).

As part of its “holistic” village site called Gokul, Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College will soon have an operational yagyashala – a place for performing havan rituals – on the campus. Principal Pratyush Vatsala said yagnas would be performed on various special occasions, with the intention of “purifying air”.

The Gokul – a site filled with swings, a hut, a pond, a temple sight and a cowshed – started coming into creation in 2020.