Thursday, February 24, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 583 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate climbs to 1.05%

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 24, 2022 9:51:17 am
Delhi News Today Live Update, News Delhi LiveA road congested with traffic, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Wednesday reported 583 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths, while the positivity rate rose to 1.05 percent, slightly higher than Tuesday’s numbers. The cumulative number of cases in the capital are now at 18,57,598 and the death toll at 26,109.

Meanwhile, principals of various schools on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss a plea seeking the cancellation of offline board examinations. They said not holding exams cannot become a norm even as a section of parents rued it will add to the stress of students already affected by the pandemic.

In other news, the New Delhi Municipal Council will redevelop roads into ‘smart’ ones that are aesthetically evolved and designed to ensure user convenience and experience without compromising with safety, officials said on Wednesday.

09:51 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Delhi: Metro site, app to offer info on cabs, to-do list

To facilitate smooth travel and commuting, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Wednesday launched its revamped official website and mobile app where  information about arrival, departure, station, distance, fare, last-mile connectivity, restaurants, monuments that fall around a particular station is just a click away. Read more 

09:30 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Delhi records 583 new Covid-19 cases

09:26 (IST)24 Feb 2022
Stage set, grand play on Ambedkar’s life will be screened in Delhi from tomorrow

A 40-feet revolving platform, dozens of LED screens, digital props, 160 dancers and performers will brighten the grand stage at Delhi’s JLN stadium for the musical on Babasaheb Ambedkar’s life. Several Aam Aadmi Party leaders visited the auditorium Tuesday afternoon to take stock of the preparations before the release. Read more 

Delhi: Anxiety, insomnia, depression — for riot-hit families, scars run deep even two years later

The family had just finished dinner and the 16-year-old was speaking to her mother when, mid-sentence, she forgot who she was.

It’s been like this for two years now, ever since she lost her brother, Shahban (25), in the violence during the Northeast Delhi riots.

“She has been having so many episodes of anxiety over the last two years. Now she has started forgetting herself. We took her to two hospitals in Delhi but her condition has not improved. She went into shock after her brother died. We take her to our village now and then to help her feel better,” said her father Aziz Ahmed (55).

DU’s Lakshmibai College plans yagyashala to hold regular havans

As part of its “holistic” village site called Gokul, Delhi University’s Lakshmibai College will soon have an operational yagyashala – a place for performing havan rituals – on the campus. Principal Pratyush Vatsala said yagnas would be performed on various special occasions, with the intention of “purifying air”.

The Gokul – a site filled with swings, a hut, a pond, a temple sight and a cowshed – started coming into creation in 2020.

