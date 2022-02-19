Delhi News Live: Capital records 607 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Friday recorded 607 fresh Covid-19 cases and four related deaths, the city’s health department stated. The positivity rate, as such, has further dipped to 1.22 per cent from 1.37 per cent recorded on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Gurgaon deputy commissioner met the affected families of Chintels Paradiso society at Sector 109 to discuss rehabilitation plans. A portion of the sixth floor of a tower had collapsed all the way to the first floor last week, displacing 64 families of Tower D. The deputy commissioner said residents were offered an option to live in the alternative arrangements made for them in the society without any cost.
In other news, Delhi University colleges saw fewer students on campus on the second day of reopening. However, principals said they expected the numbers to increase again on Monday following the weekend.
The Palika Bazaar Association Friday objected to the market being mentioned in the notorious market list of the US Trade Representative (USTR) for allegedly selling ‘counterfeit’ products, and demanded that the ‘fake allegations’ be withdrawn and the name of New Delhi’s popular underground market be removed from the list.
“This is very shocking. According to the list, Palika Bazar market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches, and eyewear. We strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us,” said Darshan Lal Kakkar, president, Palika Bazaar Association. Read more
The Delhi High Court has rejected the application of three researchers requesting it to allow them to intervene in a copyright infringement suit filed by major global publishers against pirate websites Sci-Hub and Libgen.
“If such intervention is permitted, it would be a blanche for persons, who claim to be beneficiaries of material which is alleged to be infringing in nature, to start intervening in the infringement proceedings, which would seriously impact the prosecution of the proceedings in the court,” said Justice C Hari Shankar in an order. Read more