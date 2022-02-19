Delhi News Live: Capital records 607 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths

Delhi University students on the second day of reopening of colleges. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Friday recorded 607 fresh Covid-19 cases and four related deaths, the city’s health department stated. The positivity rate, as such, has further dipped to 1.22 per cent from 1.37 per cent recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon deputy commissioner met the affected families of Chintels Paradiso society at Sector 109 to discuss rehabilitation plans. A portion of the sixth floor of a tower had collapsed all the way to the first floor last week, displacing 64 families of Tower D. The deputy commissioner said residents were offered an option to live in the alternative arrangements made for them in the society without any cost.

In other news, Delhi University colleges saw fewer students on campus on the second day of reopening. However, principals said they expected the numbers to increase again on Monday following the weekend.