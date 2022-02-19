scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Breaking News
Live now

Delhi News Live: Capital records 607 new Covid-19 cases, 4 related deaths

Delhi News Live Updates, Delhi Latest News, Delhi Covid News, Delhi News Today, Delhi Weather News: The Covid-19 positivity rate further dropped to 1.22 percent from 1.37 percent recorded on Thursday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 19, 2022 10:08:15 am
Delhi University students on the second day of reopening of colleges. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Friday recorded 607 fresh Covid-19 cases and four related deaths, the city’s health department stated. The positivity rate, as such, has further dipped to 1.22 per cent from 1.37 per cent recorded on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon deputy commissioner met the affected families of Chintels Paradiso society at Sector 109 to discuss rehabilitation plans. A portion of the sixth floor of a tower had collapsed all the way to the first floor last week, displacing 64 families of Tower D. The deputy commissioner said residents were offered an option to live in the alternative arrangements made for them in the society without any cost.

More from Delhi

In other news, Delhi University colleges saw fewer students on campus on the second day of reopening. However, principals said they expected the numbers to increase again on Monday following the weekend.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News: City logs 607 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; Deputy commissioner meets affected families of Chintels Paradiso society collapse; DU sees fewer students on second day of reopening; follow this space for more updates

10:08 (IST)19 Feb 2022
Palika Bazar on US list of notorious markets, traders object

The Palika Bazaar Association Friday objected to the market being mentioned in the notorious market list of the US Trade Representative (USTR) for allegedly selling ‘counterfeit’ products, and demanded that the ‘fake allegations’ be withdrawn and the name of New Delhi’s popular underground market be removed from the list.

“This is very shocking. According to the list, Palika Bazar market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches, and eyewear. We strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us,” said Darshan Lal Kakkar, president, Palika Bazaar Association. Read more 

10:06 (IST)19 Feb 2022
Delhi HC says no to researchers wanting to be heard in case against academic pirate websites

The Delhi High Court has rejected the application of three researchers requesting it to allow them to intervene in a copyright infringement suit filed by major global publishers against pirate websites Sci-Hub and Libgen.

“If such intervention is permitted, it would be a blanche for persons, who claim to be beneficiaries of material which is alleged to be infringing in nature, to start intervening in the infringement proceedings, which would seriously impact the prosecution of the proceedings in the court,” said Justice C Hari Shankar in an order. Read more 

Palika Bazar on US list of notorious markets, traders object

The Palika Bazaar Association Friday objected to the market being mentioned in the notorious market list of the US Trade Representative (USTR) for allegedly selling ‘counterfeit’ products, and demanded that the ‘fake allegations’ be withdrawn and the name of New Delhi’s popular underground market be removed from the list.

“This is very shocking. According to the list, Palika Bazar market is involved in selling counterfeit products such as mobile accessories, cosmetics, watches, and eyewear. We strongly condemn the false allegations levelled against us,” said Darshan Lal Kakkar, president, Palika Bazaar Association.

Noida fire victims: Manager on first day of her job, man who came in for a haircut

Radha Chauhan (26) was excited — she had just landed a job as manager of a spa centre in Noida and Thursday was her first day at work. That evening, a short circuit at the spa-salon led to a fire and she, along with a man who was there for a haircut, suffocated to death.

Noida Police Friday registered an FIR against the spa’s owner and manager and are on the lookout for the duo. Police said the place was not following fire safety rules — there was no fire exit or extinguisher on the premises.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.