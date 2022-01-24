scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Delhi News Live: As Covid-19 cases dip, govt to bring up easing curbs with L-G

Delhi Covid-19 Active Cases Today Live Updates 24 Jan, Delhi Corona Cases 3rd Wave News, Delhi Weather Today, Cold Wave Updates, Delhi Curfew Guidelines, Lockdown Updates: The average minimum temperature in the city on Monday morning was 8.47 degrees Celsius.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 24, 2022 9:55:43 am
Tableaux on the life of Subhas Chandra Bose during The full dress-rehearsal of Republic Day Parade at Rajpath in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi reported 9,197 Covid cases Sunday at a positivity rate of 13.32%, as a little over 69,000 tests were conducted in the city. The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 16.36%. The positivity rate, which is the share of people who test positive out of those who get tested each day, is an indicator of the spread of the disease in the community and has been coming down steadily over the past week.

The Delhi government, which is in favour of easing the restrictions that were imposed in view of the increased cases earlier this month, is expected to bring it up with L-G Anil Baijal again in the DDMA meeting this week.

Meanwhile, the average minimum temperature in the city on Monday morning was 8.47 degrees Celsius. At Safdarjung the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. At Palam, the minimum temperature stood at 9.4 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, while in Lodhi road, the minimum temperature was one degree above normal at 8 degrees Celsius.

Live Blog

Delhi on Sunday logged 9,197 new Covid-19 infections; Punjab polls round the corner, Kejriwal claims ED about to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

09:55 (IST)24 Jan 2022
In Delhi, a murder inspired by crime shows, with eye on social media fame

When the Telugu crime drama Pushpa – The Rise released last month, a group of teenagers living in a Northwest Delhi neighbourhood were hooked. They were so taken in by the movie that they copied the look and mannerisms of the titular character played by actor Allu Arjun, and even started a gang called Badnaam along with 10-15 boys. Their fascination, however, took a dark turn when three boys from the group allegedly killed a 24-year-old man inside a park on January 19.

Police said the victim, Shibu Hussain, had objected to the boys playing gilli danda there. The three allegedly beat him up before stabbing him to death. The act was filmed by one of the boys, and police said they were planning to upload it on Instagram to become “popular”. Read Jignasa Sinha's report here

09:37 (IST)24 Jan 2022
After a rainy weekend, Delhi's average minimum temperature at 8.47 degrees Celsius

The city saw respite from rains, which continued throughout the weekend, on Monday morning.

The city saw respite from rains, which continued throughout the weekend, on Monday morning.

Medical staff attend to admitted Covid-19 patients at the Shenai Banquet quarantine and care centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Rainfall in Jan so far is capital’s highest in 122 yrs

The rainfall that Delhi received recently shattered previous records to become the highest amount of rainfall received so far in January from 1901 onwards.

The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 88.2 mm of rainfall this month, till January 23. This is the highest amount of rainfall the weather station has recorded for the same time frame in the past 122 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year’s rainfall has surpassed the record that was previously held — 79.7 mm of rainfall in January 1989.

Punjab polls round the corner, Kejriwal claims ED about to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Sunday that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were set to arrest Health Minister Satyendar Jain ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab.

“We have learnt through our sources that the ED is about to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain just ahead of the polls in Punjab. They are welcome. The Centre has raided Satyendar Jain twice earlier and has come up empty handed. If they want to come again, they are most welcome,” Kejriwal said.

In Delhi, a murder inspired by crime shows, with eye on social media fame

Delhi Hardlook: School’s out

