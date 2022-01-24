Delhi News Live: As Covid-19 cases dip, govt to bring up easing curbs with L-G

Medical staff attend to admitted Covid-19 patients at the Shenai Banquet quarantine and care centre in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The rainfall that Delhi received recently shattered previous records to become the highest amount of rainfall received so far in January from 1901 onwards.

The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 88.2 mm of rainfall this month, till January 23. This is the highest amount of rainfall the weather station has recorded for the same time frame in the past 122 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year’s rainfall has surpassed the record that was previously held — 79.7 mm of rainfall in January 1989.

Punjab polls round the corner, Kejriwal claims ED about to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed Sunday that Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were set to arrest Health Minister Satyendar Jain ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab.

“We have learnt through our sources that the ED is about to arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain just ahead of the polls in Punjab. They are welcome. The Centre has raided Satyendar Jain twice earlier and has come up empty handed. If they want to come again, they are most welcome,” Kejriwal said.

