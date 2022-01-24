Delhi News Live: As Covid-19 cases dip, govt to bring up easing curbs with L-G

Delhi Live News: Delhi reported 9,197 Covid cases Sunday at a positivity rate of 13.32%, as a little over 69,000 tests were conducted in the city. The positivity rate on Saturday stood at 16.36%. The positivity rate, which is the share of people who test positive out of those who get tested each day, is an indicator of the spread of the disease in the community and has been coming down steadily over the past week.
The Delhi government, which is in favour of easing the restrictions that were imposed in view of the increased cases earlier this month, is expected to bring it up with L-G Anil Baijal again in the DDMA meeting this week.
Meanwhile, the average minimum temperature in the city on Monday morning was 8.47 degrees Celsius. At Safdarjung the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. At Palam, the minimum temperature stood at 9.4 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, while in Lodhi road, the minimum temperature was one degree above normal at 8 degrees Celsius.
When the Telugu crime drama Pushpa – The Rise released last month, a group of teenagers living in a Northwest Delhi neighbourhood were hooked. They were so taken in by the movie that they copied the look and mannerisms of the titular character played by actor Allu Arjun, and even started a gang called Badnaam along with 10-15 boys. Their fascination, however, took a dark turn when three boys from the group allegedly killed a 24-year-old man inside a park on January 19.
Police said the victim, Shibu Hussain, had objected to the boys playing gilli danda there. The three allegedly beat him up before stabbing him to death. The act was filmed by one of the boys, and police said they were planning to upload it on Instagram to become “popular”. Read Jignasa Sinha's report here
The average minimum temperature in the city on Monday morning was 8.47 degrees Celsius. At Safdarjung the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. At Palam, the minimum temperature stood at 9.4 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees above normal, while in Lodhi road, the minimum temperature was one degree above normal at 8 degrees Celsius.
The city saw respite from rains, which continued throughout the weekend, on Monday morning.