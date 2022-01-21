Delhi News Live: Delhi CM sends proposal to L-G to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

Delhi Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Weekend curfew in Delhi to be lifted, odd-vven rule in markets and malls will also end. Private offices will be allowed to call 50% of its staff to office. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved these proposals and sent them to the L-G for a final nod.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, a decrease from the number of infections detected on the previous day, according to the city health department.

The number of fatalities reached 43, which is the highest since June last year. So far, nearly 400 people have died of the virus this month. The positivity rate of the proportion of samples tested came down by 2.38 percent.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave Covid peak has passed but restrictions in the city will be eased only after the numbers drop further. “The peak is gone, but not the infection. The number of cases increased from 50 a day to 28,000, now it has come down to 12,000 but that is still high. When it comes down further, we will definitely remove the restrictions,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday further slashed the prices of Covid-19 testing, reducing the cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test to Rs 300 if the samples are given at the lab or hospital and Rs 500 if they are collected from home.

In other news, Delhi is likely to witness light rainfall on Friday, the IMD said in its weather forecast. The minimum temperature in the city today settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius. The air quality will, yet again, remain in the ‘very poor’ category today but is expected to improve after the rainfall.