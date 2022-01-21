scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 21, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Delhi News Live: Delhi CM sends proposal to L-G to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

Delhi News Today, Delhi Latest Updates, Delhi Covid Cases, Delhi Live Updates: Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave Covid peak has passed but restrictions in the city will be eased only after the numbers drop further.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 21, 2022 10:18:21 am
republic day celebraitons, delhi news, delhi covid news, delhi covid latest updatesSecurity personnel stand guard at India Gate for the rehearsals of Republic Day 2022 parade. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Weekend curfew in Delhi to be lifted, odd-vven rule in markets and malls will also end. Private offices will be allowed to call 50% of its staff to office. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved these proposals and sent them to the L-G for a final nod.

Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, a decrease from the number of infections detected on the previous day, according to the city health department.

The number of fatalities reached 43, which is the highest since June last year. So far, nearly 400 people have died of the virus this month.  The positivity rate of the proportion of samples tested came down by 2.38 percent.

Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave Covid peak has passed but restrictions in the city will be eased only after the numbers drop further. “The peak is gone, but not the infection. The number of cases increased from 50 a day to 28,000, now it has come down to 12,000 but that is still high. When it comes down further, we will definitely remove the restrictions,” said Jain.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Thursday further slashed the prices of Covid-19 testing, reducing the cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test to Rs 300 if the samples are given at the lab or hospital and Rs 500 if they are collected from home.

More from Delhi

In other news, Delhi is likely to witness light rainfall on Friday, the IMD said in its weather forecast. The minimum temperature in the city today settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius. The air quality will, yet again, remain in the ‘very poor’ category today but is expected to improve after the rainfall.

Live Blog

Delhi Live News: City logs over 12k new Covid cases; health minister says third wave peak passed; total covid deaths on Thursday were 43; so far, January logs nearly 400 deaths; light rainfall likely today; follow this space for more updates

09:51 (IST)21 Jan 2022
NE Delhi riots case: First person to be convicted gets five-year jail term

A Delhi court Thursday sentenced the first person to be convicted in a Northeast Delhi riots case to five years rigorous imprisonment for trespassing into a woman’s home and setting it on fire.

Sentencing the convict, Dinesh Yadav, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat said: “It cannot be gainsaid that the offence committed by the convict was a very serious one. However, no evidence had been led by the prosecution to prove that the unlawful assembly of which the convict was a member had been formed in pursuance to some conspiracy.” Read more 

09:43 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Covid test prices slashed again; private labs say not consulted, can’t break even

The Delhi government on Thursday further slashed the prices of Covid-19 testing, reducing the cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test to Rs 300 if the samples are given at the lab or hospital and Rs 500 if they are collected from home. Several private lab owners, however, said it will be impossible for them to sustain business at these rates.

Last year in August, the government had fixed the prices at Rs 500 for lab collection and Rs 700 for home collection. The cost of the less accurate rapid antigen test was also fixed at Rs100, reduced from Rs 300 previously fixed by the government. Read more 

09:41 (IST)21 Jan 2022
Delhi records 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths

Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, a decrease from the number of infections detected on the previous day, according to the city health department.

Yes Bank’s former MD Rana Kapoor denied bail in money laundering case

yes bank md rana kapoor money laundering Former Yes Bank managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor (Express File Photo)

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former MD and CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, in a money laundering case related to the wrongful loss of Rs 466.51 crore to the bank observing that he appears to be the man pulling the strings.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal denied relief to Kapoor, observing that prima facie “Kapoor appears to be the controlling mind of the fraudulent transaction along with one Gautam Thapar, as both were at the apex of corporate ladder qua Yes Bank and Avantha Group respectively”.

A Delhi court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of former MD and CEO of YES Bank, Rana Kapoor, in a money laundering case related to the wrongful loss of Rs 466.51 crore to the bank observing that he appears to be the man pulling the strings.

EOW: Need to probe 82 staff at Rohini jail who helped Sukesh, took crores from him

Two months after Delhi Police arrested seven jail officials for allegedly helping inmate Sukesh Chandrashekhar extort Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has asked the jail administration to allow it to probe 82 officials and staff of Rohini jail under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Police have claimed that Sukesh paid around Rs 25-30 crore to jail staff to secure an entire barrack for himself.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.