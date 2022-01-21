Delhi News Live: Delhi CM sends proposal to L-G to end weekend curfew, ease restrictions

Delhi Live News: Delhi Chief Minister Weekend curfew in Delhi to be lifted, odd-vven rule in markets and malls will also end. Private offices will be allowed to call 50% of its staff to office. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has approved these proposals and sent them to the L-G for a final nod.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 12,306 fresh Covid-19 cases, a decrease from the number of infections detected on the previous day, according to the city health department.
The number of fatalities reached 43, which is the highest since June last year. So far, nearly 400 people have died of the virus this month. The positivity rate of the proportion of samples tested came down by 2.38 percent.
Health minister Satyendar Jain said that the third wave Covid peak has passed but restrictions in the city will be eased only after the numbers drop further. “The peak is gone, but not the infection. The number of cases increased from 50 a day to 28,000, now it has come down to 12,000 but that is still high. When it comes down further, we will definitely remove the restrictions,” said Jain.
In other news, Delhi is likely to witness light rainfall on Friday, the IMD said in its weather forecast. The minimum temperature in the city today settled at 7.6 degrees Celsius. The air quality will, yet again, remain in the ‘very poor’ category today but is expected to improve after the rainfall.
A Delhi court Thursday sentenced the first person to be convicted in a Northeast Delhi riots case to five years rigorous imprisonment for trespassing into a woman’s home and setting it on fire.
Sentencing the convict, Dinesh Yadav, Additional Sessions Judge Virender Bhat said: “It cannot be gainsaid that the offence committed by the convict was a very serious one. However, no evidence had been led by the prosecution to prove that the unlawful assembly of which the convict was a member had been formed in pursuance to some conspiracy.” Read more
The Delhi government on Thursday further slashed the prices of Covid-19 testing, reducing the cost of the gold-standard RT-PCR test to Rs 300 if the samples are given at the lab or hospital and Rs 500 if they are collected from home. Several private lab owners, however, said it will be impossible for them to sustain business at these rates.
Last year in August, the government had fixed the prices at Rs 500 for lab collection and Rs 700 for home collection. The cost of the less accurate rapid antigen test was also fixed at Rs100, reduced from Rs 300 previously fixed by the government. Read more
