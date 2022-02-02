Delhi News Live: City records 2,799 new Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 2,779 new Covid-19 infections, along with 38 deaths. The positivity rate was at 6.20 per cent, while the city conducted 44,847 Covid-19 tests.
In other news, terming the Delhi government’s order of wearing masks in cars “absurd”, the Delhi High Court Tuesday questioned why the said order was still prevailing and asked the State why it was not being withdrawn.
On the budget front, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the union budget “ill-thought” and “disappointing”, saying it did not offer any relief to the common man even during the pandemic.
The city witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the IMD said. The Air Quality Index remained in the ‘very pood’ category at 341.
On the occasion of World Wetlands Day, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced that the state will bring an ecotourism policy focusing on homestays to promote tourism in villages around the two Ramsar sites of Haryana, Sultanpur National Park and Bhindawass Wetland in Jhajjar.
Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced two new Ramsar Sites in India, Khijadia Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat and Bakhira Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. India now has total 49 Ramsar sites - highest in South Asia.
Khattar said, "I had gone to Uttarakhand and our party representatives have been campaigning in UP. From everywhere, we are receiving reports that BJP will win the election and form the government in both the States. Even in Punjab, BJP will play a significant role and may even form the government."
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav
January recorded the highest number of Covid cases in Gurgaon since the pandemic began. According to data from district health bulletin, in January 2022, a total of 64,991 Covid cases were reported, higher than the case load during the second wave in April 2021, when 59,540 cases were recorded.
Since then, cases had steadily declined till December 2021, when the omicron variant reared its head. Read more
The Delhi Police has been allocated Rs 10,355 crore in the Union Budget for 2022-23, an increase of Rs 1,701 crore from the last fiscal. The Delhi Police was allocated Rs 8,654 crore in 2021-22.
According to the police, Rs 9,808 crore has been allocated for establishment-related expenditure while Rs 287 crore will be incurred under the capital section for installation of CCTV security surveillance system across Delhi and procurement of various advanced equipment for law and order modernisation. Read more