Delhi News Live: City records 2,799 new Covid-19 cases, 38 deaths

A man seen cycling amid heavy fog witnessed in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Tuesday recorded 2,779 new Covid-19 infections, along with 38 deaths. The positivity rate was at 6.20 per cent, while the city conducted 44,847 Covid-19 tests.

In other news, terming the Delhi government’s order of wearing masks in cars “absurd”, the Delhi High Court Tuesday questioned why the said order was still prevailing and asked the State why it was not being withdrawn.

On the budget front, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called the union budget “ill-thought” and “disappointing”, saying it did not offer any relief to the common man even during the pandemic.

The city witnessed moderate fog on Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the IMD said. The Air Quality Index remained in the ‘very pood’ category at 341.