Delhi News Live: City logs 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

Delhi's air quality on Tueaday deteriorates to 'very poor' from the 'poor' category, with overall AQI at 312, according to SAFAR. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday reported 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases and 24 death, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 percent, according to the city health department.

The daily case count in the national capital has witnessed a downward trend in the past few days. It is said that the reason behind this could be the decrease in Covid-19 testing in the city. Only 44,762 tests were conducted on Sunday, the lowest number since November 2020.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier said that the number of cases has decreased in Delhi over the last four days and the weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial” as fewer people are stepping outside, limiting the spread of the virus.

In other news, Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday deteriorates to ‘very poor’ from the ‘poor’ category, with overall AQI at 312, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).