Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Delhi News Live: City logs 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

Delhi Covid-19 Omicron Active Cases Today Live Updates 18 Jan, Delhi Corona Cases 3rd Wave News, Delhi Weather, Cold Wave Updates, Delhi Curfew Guidelines, Lockdown Today Updates: Health minister said that cases has decreased in Delhi and the weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial".

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 18, 2022 10:30:53 am
Delhi coronavirus cases Today Live Update, Weekend Lockdown Delhi LiveDelhi's air quality on Tueaday deteriorates to 'very poor' from the 'poor' category, with overall AQI at 312, according to SAFAR. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi Live News: Delhi on Monday reported 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases and 24 death, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 percent, according to the city health department.

The daily case count in the national capital has witnessed a downward trend in the past few days. It is said that the reason behind this could be the decrease in Covid-19 testing in the city. Only 44,762 tests were conducted on Sunday, the lowest number since November 2020.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain earlier said that the number of cases has decreased in Delhi over the last four days and the weekend curfew is proving to be beneficial” as fewer people are stepping outside, limiting the spread of the virus.

In other news, Delhi’s air quality on Tuesday deteriorates to ‘very poor’ from the ‘poor’ category, with overall AQI at 312, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Coronavirus 3rd Wave in Delhi Live Updates: City logs 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths; positivity rate stood at 27.99%; only 44,762 tests were conducted on Sunday; health minister says weekend curfew proved to be beneficial; follow this space for more updates

10:24 (IST)18 Jan 2022
Air Qiality Index likely to remain in 'very poor' category, current AQI at 334

Image via Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi

10:15 (IST)18 Jan 2022
Delhi records 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Monday reported 12,527 fresh Covid-19 cases and 24 death, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 percent, according to the city health department. On Monday, the city recorded 18,286 fresh Covid cases and 28 deaths. 

10:14 (IST)18 Jan 2022
Delhi nurses body demands compensation for kin of those who died during Covid duty, says will go on strike

The Delhi Nurses Federation (DNF) has said that they would go on strike over non-release of compensation to families of nurses who died while on Covid duty.

According to the DNF Secretary General Liladhar Ramchandani, eight nurses working in Delhi government hospitals died during the second wave of the pandemic and their families have not yet received the Rs 1 crore ex-gratia compensation that was promised by the government in May last year. Read more 

Despite ICMR guidelines, hospitals liberal with testing

Huge crowd seen at Covid-19 testing centre at a government hospital in Noida. (Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Several hospitals in Delhi are still testing patients for Covid-19 at the time of admission and before procedures to prevent in-hospital transmission, despite the new testing guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) stating that asymptomatic patients should not be tested. Doctors also fear that the surgical outcomes could be worse in patients with an active infection.

“Asymptomatic patients undergoing surgical/non-surgical invasive procedures including pregnant women in/near labour who are hospitalised for delivery should not be tested unless warranted or symptoms develop,” the new guidelines read.

Coal block scam: CBI court takes cognizance of offences against senior bureaucrats

In a coal block scam case, a CBI court took cognizance of offences under charges of criminal conspiracy, corruption and cheating against five people, including senior bureaucrats of the Union Ministry of Coal (MoC).

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj, on January 12, took cognizance of the offences under Sections 120-(b) (Criminal conspiracy), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

