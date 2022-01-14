Delhi News Live: City logs 28,867 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike since Covid-19 begun

As many as 70 out of the 97 persons who died of Covid between January 9 and 12 were unvaccinated, according to data provided by Delhi government officials. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Delhi live news: Delhi on Thursday recorded 28,867 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the city’s health department.

The total number of deaths on Thursday was 31 while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 percent. A total of 164 Covid deaths have been recorded in the first 13 days of January. Most of these patients had comorbidities, according to government data. As many as 70 out of the 97 persons who died of Covid between January 9 and 12 were unvaccinated, according to data provided by Delhi government officials.

The national capital currently has 94,160 active Covid cases, of which 62,324 are in home isolation, the health department bulletin stated.

In other news, Delhi woke up to a foggy morning with visibility recorded at 50m. The AQI is expected to be in the ‘very poor’ category, the IMD had earlier predicted.