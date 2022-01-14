Delhi News Live: City logs 28,867 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day spike since Covid-19 begun

Delhi live news: Delhi on Thursday recorded 28,867 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day number since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the city’s health department.
The total number of deaths on Thursday was 31 while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 percent. A total of 164 Covid deaths have been recorded in the first 13 days of January. Most of these patients had comorbidities, according to government data. As many as 70 out of the 97 persons who died of Covid between January 9 and 12 were unvaccinated, according to data provided by Delhi government officials.
The national capital currently has 94,160 active Covid cases, of which 62,324 are in home isolation, the health department bulletin stated.
In other news, Delhi woke up to a foggy morning with visibility recorded at 50m. The AQI is expected to be in the ‘very poor’ category, the IMD had earlier predicted.
Noida Police has stepped up vigil ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls. Officials have been holding flag marches in critical areas to keep a check on illegal activities. With nominations beginning on Friday, the police have also been carrying out checks at the centers to ensure a smooth process.
On Thursday, marches were held in Sector 24, 49, Jewar and Rabupura areas. The officials interacted with the locals to sensitize people against voter intimidation. The police also visited areas where history sheeters reside to issue warnings against anti-social activities during elections. An area domination exercise along with the BSF was also held in the Phase 2 and 3 regions. Read more
The Delhi High Court on Thursday admitted the appeal filed by former Union minister M J Akbar against a trial court order acquitting journalist Priya Ramani in a defamation case filed by him in connection with the sexual harassment allegations against him.
Akbar had filed the defamation case against Ramani in 2018 after she levelled sexual harassment allegations against him. The trial court had acquitted Ramani in the case on February 17 last year.
In the criminal defamation case against Ramani, Akbar had accused her of damaging his reputation by way of tweets and articles published in print and online media. Read more
