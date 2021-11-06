Delhi News Live: BJP, VHP leaders at puja on namaz site; Capital records zero Covid-19 death, 32 cases

The NCERT has removed a teachers’ manual on integration of gender non-conforming and transgender children at schools from its website.
While the manual, prepared by a panel of experts following consultations that lasted over a year, was released last month, the NCPCR sent a complaint against it to the NCERT on November 2, seeking “comments and appropriate action in rectifying anomalies in the document” within a week.
The NCERT is yet to respond to the NCPCR letter. However, an expert who worked on the manual has said that the points flagged by the NCPCR reflect “misinterpretation” of their recommendations.
A fire broke out due to a blast at an LPG cylinder shop in Jafrabad on Friday evening. Till Friday night, seven people were reported injured, of which five were DFS personnel. They were taken to GTB Hospital and the firemen were stable, said Fire Chief Atul Garg.
He said the call was made at around 7 pm and six tenders were rushed to the spot.
DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain said, “A call regarding fire in a shop located at Gali No. 42, Jafrabad, was received at about 6.40 pm. Immediately, a police team rushed to the spot and found that fire broke out in a shop where gas stove repair work is carried out and it affected nearby shops (one grocery shop & one mobile shop). As per information received, till now, a total of 7 persons, including 5 firemen, have been reported injured and they have been admitted in GTB Hospital.”
he Centre on Friday said that at present, there is no proposal to extend the provision of free foodgrain via the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to ration card holders, in view of the recovery in the economy and good disposal of foodgrains under the open market sale scheme (OMSS) policy.
Initially, the additional free benefit of 5 kg foodgrain under the PMGKAY scheme was provided for three months (April-June 2020) to address the distress caused by the pandemic. However, with the crisis continuing, the programme was extended for another five months (July-November 2020).
After the onset of the second wave of the pandemic, the scheme was once again rolled out for a period of two months (May-June 2021), which was further extended for five months (July-November 2021).
A week after 26 people, a majority affiliated with right-wing outfits, were arrested for attempting to disrupt Friday namaz in Gurgaon’s Sector 12A, a group of 22 local right-wing outfits Friday held a Govardhan puja at the same site. Organised by the Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti, it was attended by BJP’s Kapil Mishra, Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s international joint general secretary Surendra Jain, and Haryana BJP spokesperson Suraj Pal Amu.
Said Mishra: “Do not use roads for your politics. We saw it in Shaheen Bagh. They had done tamasha by blocking roads. What happened? Has CAA been revoked? Arteries and nerves, if blocked, stop the body’s movements. Similarly, if roads are blocked, the city and country stop.” Read the full report here.
