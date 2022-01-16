Delhi News Live: ‘Cold day’ conditions likely to persist today, minimum temperature to climb up from Jan 20

Delhi Live News: With the maximum temperature falling below normal, ‘cold day’ conditions were recorded in parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Saturday and are predicted to continue on Sunday.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 14 degree Celsius, while the minimum is predicted to stand at 6 degree Celsius. Moderate fog remains on the forecast for January 17 and 18. The minimum temperature is forecasted to climb back up to 9 degree Celsius by January 20.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has exempted persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees of the city government’s departments and agencies from attending office, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

After inoculating around 2 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to deploy ASHA and anganwadi workers to create awareness and encourage those left to get the Covid-19 vaccine. It is also planning to set up exclusive centres, such as pink booths, in all sub-divisions and prioritise pregnant women at government vaccination centres.

More than 60 per cent of the people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Delhi did not have any travel history or contact with international travellers, suggesting that its community transmission had happened quite fast, according to a study by the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.