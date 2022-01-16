Delhi News Live: ‘Cold day’ conditions likely to persist today, minimum temperature to climb up from Jan 20

Delhi Live News: With the maximum temperature falling below normal, ‘cold day’ conditions were recorded in parts of Delhi for the second consecutive day on Saturday and are predicted to continue on Sunday.
The maximum temperature on Sunday is likely to be 14 degree Celsius, while the minimum is predicted to stand at 6 degree Celsius. Moderate fog remains on the forecast for January 17 and 18. The minimum temperature is forecasted to climb back up to 9 degree Celsius by January 20.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has exempted persons with disabilities and pregnant women employees of the city government’s departments and agencies from attending office, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.
After inoculating around 2 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to deploy ASHA and anganwadi workers to create awareness and encourage those left to get the Covid-19 vaccine. It is also planning to set up exclusive centres, such as pink booths, in all sub-divisions and prioritise pregnant women at government vaccination centres.
More than 60 per cent of the people infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in Delhi did not have any travel history or contact with international travellers, suggesting that its community transmission had happened quite fast, according to a study by the Delhi government-run Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences.
After inoculating around 2 lakh pregnant women and lactating mothers in the capital, the Delhi government has decided to deploy ASHA and anganwadi workers to create awareness and encourage those left to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
It is also planning to set up exclusive centres, such as pink booths, in all sub-divisions and prioritise pregnant women at government vaccination centres. There are about 4,000 ASHA and anganwadi workers in all 11 districts.
Under the campaign, workers will visit each division, sub-division, RWA, colony, street, and slum cluster to talk about why vaccination is important for expectant women, who constitute 2% of Delhi’s total population, and to break the myth that it is harmful for the baby.
The camera traps at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary have shown the presence of around 20 mammals, while a bird survey conducted on Saturday counted around 45 species of birds.
The mammals at the sanctuary include five leopards that have been found to mostly use streams and forests of dhau trees within the sanctuary for movement, said Sohail Madan, who heads the Conservation Education Centre of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary.
There are two adult males, two adult females, and one sub-adult — the fifth leopard that was recently spotted on the camera traps.
A day after an improvised explosive device (IED) was discovered inside an unattended bag at East Delhi’s Ghazipur flower market, police said preliminary forensic examination has revealed that it was a military-grade explosive, which is not easily available and has been used in the past by “external elements” for making bombs.
Security agencies had a scare on Friday as the IED, set to go off at 11.40 am, was discovered a little over an hour earlier. It was destroyed via a controlled explosion by the National Security Guard’s (NSG) bomb detection and disposal team, which first created an eight-foot-deep ditch in an open area. An FIR has been registered at the Special Cell police station.
A draft policy has been prepared by the Delhi government to make the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) mandatory for ride aggregators and delivery services in newly inducted vehicles.
Going by the policy, aggregators and delivery services will have to ensure 10% of all newly inducted two-wheelers and 5% of new four-wheelers are electric within three months of the date of notification. And, a total of 50% of all new two-wheelers and 25% of all new four-wheelers will have to be electric by March 2023.
The minimum temperature is forecasted to climb back up to 9 degree Celsius by Jan 20, while the maximum temperature is also likely to rise to around 19 degrees by then, going by the IMD forecast. A western disturbance is likely to affect parts of northwest India from Jan 18 onwards and the IMD has predicted the possibility of rainfall for Delhi on Jan 21.
Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 fresh Covid-19 cases, nearly 4,000 less than the previous day’s tally, according to the Delhi state health bulletin. The decline in the number of cases, however, was driven by fewer tests being conducted after the new ICMR guidelines did away with testing on demand.
The positivity rate – proportion of samples that return positive – remained the same as the previous day at 30.64 per cent. This, however, is less than the positivity rate of over 36 per cent seen during the delta variant-driven wave of infections in April-May last year.
