Delhi News Live: Congress leaders to march in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi being summoned by ED today

Delhi News Live Updates (June 13): Almost the entire top leadership of the Congress, the party’s two Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel and its Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will converge at the AICC headquarters at around 9 am on Monday, the day their leader Rahul Gandhi is set to appear before the Enforcement Directorate. The plan is to take out a solidarity march to the ED headquarters, while there will be sit-ins outside the ED offices in the state capitals. Rahul Gandhi was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper.

Meanwhile, the MCD election, which was scheduled for April-May but put on hold due to the unification process, is unlikely to be held this year. The Delhi Municipal Corporation Amendment Act, which unified the three municipal corporations in the national capital, states that the number of seats in the unified corporation will not be more than 250 — down from the existing 272 — and will be determined by the “central government at the time of the establishment of the corporation”. This essentially means that a fresh delimitation exercise will be undertaken.

In other news, leaders of the Delhi BJP Sunday met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the national capital, and urged him to supply water to the city from his state. State BJP president Adesh Gupta, who was part of the Delhi BJP delegation, said Khattar assured them of full cooperation on the issue. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday had also urged Haryana to release water, saying that the Yamuna river had dried up.