Delhi News Live: DDMA to hold Covid-19 review meeting today

Delhi Live News: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a Covid-review meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm. Most Covid restrictions, including night curfew and 50 per cent seating capacity in restaurants and bars, are likely to be lifted. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 556 new Covid-19 cases and 6 related deaths. The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 1.10 per cent, the city’s health department said.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sent a proposal to the Lieutenant-Governor’s office asking them to withdraw 17 cases registered against the farmers in connection with the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day last year, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.
In other news, it was reported that at least five rape cases were registered every day in the national capital last year as cases of crimes against women saw an upward tick, the Delhi Police’s statistics revealed.
Thunderstorms are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the maximum temperature to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.
The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 12.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory. On Thursday, the maximum temperature stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius.
The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 93%, and the temperature at the same time was 13.8 degrees Celsius.
While a western disturbance lies over Jammu and Kashmir and north Pakistan, another western disturbance lies over northeast Afghanistan. In addition to Delhi, rainfall is also on the forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.
Following more than three weeks of strike by anganwadi workers and helpers in the capital, the Delhi government announced Thursday that it will be increasing their honorariums by around Rs 3,000 for workers and around Rs 2,000 for helpers.
However, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) have stated they will continue with their strike and protest at Civil Lines near the Chief Minister's residence.
A 19-year-old woman studying in Class XII allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison at Ballabgarh, Faridabad Wednesday.
Police have booked a 23-year-old man for abetment of suicide after the woman's family alleged that he had been stalking and harassing her for the past two months.