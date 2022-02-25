Delhi News Live: DDMA to hold Covid-19 review meeting today

Thunderstorms likely today, AQI deteriorates to very poor

Thunderstorms are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the maximum temperature to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 12.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory. On Thursday, the maximum temperature stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 93%, and the temperature at the same time was 13.8 degrees Celsius.

While a western disturbance lies over Jammu and Kashmir and north Pakistan, another western disturbance lies over northeast Afghanistan. In addition to Delhi, rainfall is also on the forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.