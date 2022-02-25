Delhi News Live: DDMA to hold Covid-19 review meeting today

scorecardresearch
Friday, February 25, 2022
Updated: February 25, 2022 10:32:36 am
Delhi News Today Live Update, News Delhi LiveA health workers taking a swab sample for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Delhi Live News: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will hold a Covid-review meeting on Friday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm. Most Covid restrictions, including night curfew and 50 per cent seating capacity in restaurants and bars, are likely to be lifted. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 556 new Covid-19 cases and 6 related deaths. The positivity rate of the national capital stands at 1.10 per cent, the city’s health department said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sent a proposal to the Lieutenant-Governor’s office asking them to withdraw 17 cases registered against the farmers in connection with the violence during the tractor parade on Republic Day last year, said Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana.

In other news, it was reported that at least five rape cases were registered every day in the national capital last year as cases of crimes against women saw an upward tick, the Delhi Police’s statistics revealed.

10:29 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Thunderstorms likely today, AQI deteriorates to very poor

Thunderstorms are on the forecast for Delhi-NCR on Friday, with the maximum temperature to settle around 26 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Friday was 12.5 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory. On Thursday, the maximum temperature stood at 26.4 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Friday was 93%, and the temperature at the same time was 13.8 degrees Celsius.

While a western disturbance lies over Jammu and Kashmir and north Pakistan, another western disturbance lies over northeast Afghanistan. In addition to Delhi, rainfall is also on the forecast for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and West Uttar Pradesh over the next two days.

10:11 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Honorariums hiked but stir by anganwadi workers continues

Following more than three weeks of strike by anganwadi workers and helpers in the capital, the Delhi government announced Thursday that it will be increasing their honorariums by around Rs 3,000 for workers and around Rs 2,000 for helpers.

However, the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union (DSAWHU) have stated they will continue with their strike and protest at Civil Lines near the Chief Minister’s residence. Read more 

09:29 (IST)25 Feb 2022
Delhi sees 556 new Covid-19 cases

Delhi records 556 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths with a positivity rate of 1.10 percent on Thursday, the city health department said.

09:28 (IST)25 Feb 2022
DDMA to hold Covid-19 review meeting today

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday will hold a meeting under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at 12.30 pm. Most Covid restrictions, including night curfew and 50 percent seating capacity in restaurants and bars, are likely to be lifted.

09:27 (IST)25 Feb 2022
19-year-old commits suicide; ‘stalker’ booked for abetment

A 19-year-old woman studying in Class XII allegedly committed suicide after consuming poison at Ballabgarh, Faridabad Wednesday.

Police have booked a 23-year-old man for abetment of suicide after the woman’s family alleged that he had been stalking and harassing her for the past two months. Read more 

Ukraine Ambassador to India: ‘Deeply dissatisfied with India stand, but Modiji makes me hopeful’

Hours after his country came under attack Thursday, Ukraine’s Ambassador to India, Igor Polikha, said Kyiv is “deeply dissatisfied” with India’s position on Russian aggression. While “pleading” for India’s support, he said “I don’t know how many world leaders (Russian President Vladimir) Putin may listen to but the status of (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji makes me hopeful”.

Structural audit ordered for towers of 5 residential societies in Gurgaon

A fortnight after a large portion of sixth floor flat collapsed at Chintels Paradiso society in Gurgaon’s Sector 109 killing two women, the Directorate of Town and Country Planning, Haryana, has ordered a structural audit of towers in five high-rise societies of Gurgaon on an urgent basis.

The cost of the audit, to be conducted by experts from IIT Roorkee, will be borne by the respective developers, officials said.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.