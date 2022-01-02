Delhi News Live: Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference at 12 pm; city reports 351 Omicron cases so far

Delhi News and Live Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a virtual press conference at 12 pm on Sunday.

His address will come at a time the number of Omicron cases in Delhi have risen to 351, the second highest tally in a state after Maharashtra.

The air quality of the national capital was in the “very poor” category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 398 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

Delhiites woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a case on the complaint of a Delhi-based journalist who alleged that unidentified persons uploaded doctored photos of her on a webpage alongside objectionable comments “aimed at insulting Muslim women”.

The new webpage created on the GitHub app was called “Bulli Bai”. Several women, including the complainant, posted screenshots of their photos with “lewd context” being used on the webpage.