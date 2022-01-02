Delhi News Live: Arvind Kejriwal to address press conference at 12 pm; city reports 351 Omicron cases so far

Delhi News and Live Updates: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to address a virtual press conference at 12 pm on Sunday.
His address will come at a time the number of Omicron cases in Delhi have risen to 351, the second highest tally in a state after Maharashtra.
The air quality of the national capital was in the “very poor” category on Sunday morning with the AQI clocking 398 at 9 am, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.
Delhiites woke up to a cold morning as the minimum temperature settled at 5 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police registered a case on the complaint of a Delhi-based journalist who alleged that unidentified persons uploaded doctored photos of her on a webpage alongside objectionable comments “aimed at insulting Muslim women”.
The new webpage created on the GitHub app was called “Bulli Bai”. Several women, including the complainant, posted screenshots of their photos with “lewd context” being used on the webpage.
The National Capital reported 1,950 COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.
Delhi schools have been directed to play a central role in the Covid-19 vaccination of eligible students from Monday, and will have to share their vaccination status with the education department every day.
Covid-19 vaccination for children between the ages of 15 and 18 will begin from Monday in 159 government centres and 16 private centres.
Around 60 MCD, government, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Cantonment Board schools themselves will be functioning as Covid-19 vaccination centres for this age group.
Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said his party’s protest against the AAP government’s new excise policy would continue and that all three municipal corporations in the capital have decided to seal liquor shops that violate municipal laws.
He said shops that do not comply with corporations rules or are in close vicinity of a religious place or a school will be sealed with immediate effect.
The BJP would resort to “chakka jam” on January 3 at 14 places across the city if the new excise policy is not withdrawn, Gupta said.
In a bid to ramp up security at city courts, the Delhi Police, following an audit, has decided to procure 1,055 CCTVs, including 60 pan-tilt-zoom cameras, 56 X-ray baggage scanners, 30 explosive detectors, 28 integrated systems for checking vehicles, and 155 iron barricades.
Issues regarding security lapses at city courts came to the light following two incidents last year. In September, two armed men, posing as lawyers, had killed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi inside a courtroom before being gunned down by police personnel. In December, a low-intensity blast went off at the same courthouse.
A Delhi-based journalist has filed a complaint with the cyber cell of south-east district police, alleging that unidentified persons uploaded doctored photos of her on a webpage alongside objectionable comments “aimed at insulting Muslim women”. This comes six months after police in Delhi and Noida registered cases in connection with photos of Muslim women being uploaded on a Github app. No arrests have been made in connection with that complaint.
DCP (south-east district) Esha Pandey confirmed they have received a complaint. “We are looking into it and appropriate legal action will be taken,” she said.
