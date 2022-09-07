scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch AAP’s ‘Make India Number One’ campaign from Haryana today

Delhi News Live Updates Today September 7, 2022: Arvind Kejriwal launched the campaign earlier this month with his five-point “vision” of free education, employment, healthcare, respect, dignity, equality and safety for women as well as a fair price for farm crops.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2022 7:42:33 am
Delhi News Live UpdatesDelhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi News Live Updates Today:  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday he will start the AAP’s ‘Make India Number One’ countrywide campaign Wednesday from Haryana and urged the citizens of the country to come together and ‘work like a family’. The chief minister launched the campaign earlier this month with his five-point “vision” of free education, employment, healthcare, respect, dignity, equality and safety for women as well as a fair price for farm crops.

Separately, offices and departments located in the New Delhi district will remain shut after 4 pm, and officials will be asked to work from home on Thursday, as the inauguration of the Central Vista Avenue, is expected to be renamed to Kartavya Path today, on Wednesday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch on Thursday after 6 pm and most roads in and around the area will be shut between 6 pm and 9 pm. In the lead up to the inauguration of the Central Vista on 8th September, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for that day, anticipating a large number of arrivals post-inauguration.

In other news, of about 56 cities in North India for which data on PM2.5 levels in 2021 were considered in a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Ghaziabad was found to be the most polluted, followed by Delhi, Faridabad and Noida. The annual average PM2.5 level in 2021 in Ghaziabad was found to be 116 µg/m3, while it was 109 µg/m3 in Delhi, 106 µg/m3 in Faridabad, and 101 µg/m3 in Noida.

Live Blog

Delhi News Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch ‘Make India Number One’ campaign from Haryana today; PM Modi to inaugurate Central Vista Avenue tomorrow; follow live updates.

07:42 (IST)07 Sep 2022
Welcome to today's blog

Good morning! Welcome to today's Delhi live blog. We bring to you the latest news updates from across the Delhi-NCR region. Stay tuned!

Barely 30 metres from the hall where he studied at a madrasa, the decomposed body of an 11-year-old boy, partially covered in sand with a wooden ply lying on his face and upper body, was found in a small room inside a mosque in Nuh on Monday. Police said the boy, suspected to have gone missing from the madrasa on Saturday evening, was found murdered. No arrest has been made so far as mystery shrouds the circumstances that led to the death. His family said they received information that he had gone missing from the madrasa at 7.05 pm on Saturday.

READ | ‘We thought he would be safe’: Family of 11-year-old found dead at mosque in Nuh

The Delhi High Court has directed the IG Prisons (Delhi) to ensure that isolation medical wards or quarantine zones are created in all jails so that there is no compelling need to release the accused, who may be suffering from a contagious disease, repeatedly on interim bail.

Justice Asha Menon said the fact that a person suffering from contagious diseases is continued to be allowed to stay in jail with no provision for quarantine is a matter of concern. The court passed the order after hearing an application moved by an accused in an NDPS Act case.

READ | Create isolation wards for people with contagious diseases: Delhi HC to IG Prisons

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
First published on: 07-09-2022 at 07:30:20 am