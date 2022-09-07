Delhi News Live Updates: CM Arvind Kejriwal to launch AAP’s ‘Make India Number One’ campaign from Haryana today

Delhi News Live Updates Today: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday he will start the AAP’s ‘Make India Number One’ countrywide campaign Wednesday from Haryana and urged the citizens of the country to come together and ‘work like a family’. The chief minister launched the campaign earlier this month with his five-point “vision” of free education, employment, healthcare, respect, dignity, equality and safety for women as well as a fair price for farm crops.

Separately, offices and departments located in the New Delhi district will remain shut after 4 pm, and officials will be asked to work from home on Thursday, as the inauguration of the Central Vista Avenue, is expected to be renamed to Kartavya Path today, on Wednesday evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the stretch on Thursday after 6 pm and most roads in and around the area will be shut between 6 pm and 9 pm. In the lead up to the inauguration of the Central Vista on 8th September, the Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory for that day, anticipating a large number of arrivals post-inauguration.

In other news, of about 56 cities in North India for which data on PM2.5 levels in 2021 were considered in a study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), Ghaziabad was found to be the most polluted, followed by Delhi, Faridabad and Noida. The annual average PM2.5 level in 2021 in Ghaziabad was found to be 116 µg/m3, while it was 109 µg/m3 in Delhi, 106 µg/m3 in Faridabad, and 101 µg/m3 in Noida.