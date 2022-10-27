Delhi News Live Updates: BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt’s ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme, says Sisodia

Delhi News Live Updates: A day after issuing notice to the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE) secretary, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that the BJP is exerting pressure on bureaucrats to deter the AAP government’s flagship ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ initiative. The yoga and meditation programme launched in December last year will be discontinued from November 1.

Meanwhile, with the process for Delhi University’s second round of admissions having begun on Wednesday, there are slim pickings for candidates in prominent colleges, with no unreserved seats remaining vacant in their popular arts and commerce courses. The popular BA (Hons) Psychology course is available in only 12 colleges and none of them has any unreserved seats vacant going into the second round of admissions.

In other news, after according his approval to celebrate Chhath Puja at designated Ghats on the Yamuna, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop “misleading and premature publicity” and ensure clean ghats and water for devotees.Quoting Kejriwal’s tweet, the L-G in his approval said, “I consider it important to place on record my serious concern regarding the premature publicity made by Hon’ble CM regarding the celebration of Chhath Puja on ghats of the Yamuna vide his tweet.”