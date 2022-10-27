scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022
Live now

Delhi News Live Updates: BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt’s ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme, says Sisodia

Delhi News Live Updates: The yoga and meditation programme launched in December last year will be discontinued from November 1.

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: October 27, 2022 9:11:49 am
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. (PTI)

Delhi News Live Updates: A day after issuing notice to the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE) secretary, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that the BJP is exerting pressure on bureaucrats to deter the AAP government’s flagship ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ initiative. The yoga and meditation programme launched in December last year will be discontinued from November 1.

Meanwhile, with the process for Delhi University’s second round of admissions having begun on Wednesday, there are slim pickings for candidates in prominent colleges, with no unreserved seats remaining vacant in their popular arts and commerce courses. The popular BA (Hons) Psychology course is available in only 12 colleges and none of them has any unreserved seats vacant going into the second round of admissions.

In other news, after according his approval to celebrate Chhath Puja at designated Ghats on the Yamuna, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop “misleading and premature publicity” and ensure clean ghats and water for devotees.Quoting Kejriwal’s tweet, the L-G in his approval said, “I consider it important to place on record my serious concern regarding the premature publicity made by Hon’ble CM regarding the celebration of Chhath Puja on ghats of the Yamuna vide his tweet.”

Live Blog

BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt's 'Dilli ki Yogshala' programme, says Sisodia; Slim pickings for students in Delhi University round 2. Follow Live Updates

09:11 (IST)27 Oct 2022
‘Acid includes anything acidic in nature capable of causing disability’: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court, while recently upholding a trial court’s decision convicting three men for throwing acid on a woman in 2014, ruled that the word “acid” used in the provision for punishment of acid attacks includes substances which are acidic in nature and can cause temporary or permanent disability.

A division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal explained that Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code covers a situation where partial or permanent damage, burn or deformity, to any part of the body can be caused not only by an acid but by “any other means”. The HC explained the ingredients of the provision and observed: “This Court notes that the Section is predicated upon the following; (i) permanent or partial damage or deformity or burns caused to any part of the body of a person or causing grievous hurt; (ii) by throwing acid or administering acid or using any other means; (iii) with the intent or with the knowledge that it is likely to cause such injuries or hurt.” Read More

In the capital, an arts festival to remind students from Kerala of time growing up

As Kerala School at Delhi’s Canning Road gears up for an arts festival, many in attendance would be reminded of the annual school and college competitions conducted back in the state.

Conducted by the Kerala government’s information and public relations department and Kerala House in Delhi, Thina Delhi Kalostavam 2022, organised on October 22 and 26, has participants from universities such the JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, University of Delhi, Central University of Rajasthan, Amity University and Ambedkar University Delhi.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-10-2022 at 08:36:18 am
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments