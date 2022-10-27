Delhi News Live Updates: BJP conspiring to shut AAP govt’s ‘Dilli ki Yogshala’ programme, says Sisodia

Delhi News Live Updates: A day after issuing notice to the Directorate of Training and Technical Education (TTE) secretary, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Wednesday alleged that the BJP is exerting pressure on bureaucrats to deter the AAP government’s flagship ‘Dilli ki yogshala’ initiative. The yoga and meditation programme launched in December last year will be discontinued from November 1.
Meanwhile, with the process for Delhi University’s second round of admissions having begun on Wednesday, there are slim pickings for candidates in prominent colleges, with no unreserved seats remaining vacant in their popular arts and commerce courses. The popular BA (Hons) Psychology course is available in only 12 colleges and none of them has any unreserved seats vacant going into the second round of admissions.
In other news, after according his approval to celebrate Chhath Puja at designated Ghats on the Yamuna, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena Wednesday asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop “misleading and premature publicity” and ensure clean ghats and water for devotees.Quoting Kejriwal’s tweet, the L-G in his approval said, “I consider it important to place on record my serious concern regarding the premature publicity made by Hon’ble CM regarding the celebration of Chhath Puja on ghats of the Yamuna vide his tweet.”
The Delhi High Court, while recently upholding a trial court’s decision convicting three men for throwing acid on a woman in 2014, ruled that the word “acid” used in the provision for punishment of acid attacks includes substances which are acidic in nature and can cause temporary or permanent disability.
A division bench of Justice Mukta Gupta and Justice Anish Dayal explained that Section 326A of the Indian Penal Code covers a situation where partial or permanent damage, burn or deformity, to any part of the body can be caused not only by an acid but by “any other means”. The HC explained the ingredients of the provision and observed: “This Court notes that the Section is predicated upon the following; (i) permanent or partial damage or deformity or burns caused to any part of the body of a person or causing grievous hurt; (ii) by throwing acid or administering acid or using any other means; (iii) with the intent or with the knowledge that it is likely to cause such injuries or hurt.” Read More