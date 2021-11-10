Delhi news live: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; 33 new Covid-19 cases reported

Delhi News Live: Almost a week after Diwali, the air quality in Delhi continues to be a red flag with 370 AQI recorded today, according to the latest data by SAFAR. The AQI fell in the ‘severe’ category right after Diwali and remained there for 3 consecutive days before moving towards ‘very poor’ category.
Delhi on Tuesday recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent, the city’s health department said. Currently, there are 349 active cases in the national capital. Ninety-five percent of the vaccinated people in Delhi who have a history of Covid-19 have developed antibodies as compared to 82 percent unvaccinated ones.
Following a High Court order, the NDMC and the police are in the process of evicting “illegal encroachments” from Sarojini Nagar market. An NDMC official said the process began mid-September and is ongoing. Many vendors have not been allowed to set up shop while hawkers are being asked to leave.
Classes for the newly admitted batch of Delhi University undergraduate students will begin on November 22.
Admissions against the fifth cut-off list are currently ongoing in Delhi University. Following this, the university has scheduled a special admission drive starting November 18. Read more
The air quality in Delhi continues to be a red flag with 370 AQI recorded today, according to the latest data by SAFAR. The AQI fell in the ‘severe’ category right after Diwali and remained there for 3 consecutive days before moving towards ‘very poor’ category.