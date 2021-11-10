Delhi news live: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; 33 new Covid-19 cases reported

Delhi: Process begins to remove Sarojini Nagar hawkers

Crowded Sarojini Nagar market seen in July 2021. (Express File)

Following a High Court order, the NDMC and the police are in the process of evicting “illegal encroachments” from Sarojini Nagar market. An NDMC official said the process began mid-September and is ongoing.

Many vendors have not been allowed to set up shop while hawkers are being asked to leave.

On Tuesday afternoon, the market bustled with activity. Around 450 shopkeepers are authorised and 150 ‘pathris’ are allowed to sell items inside the market. The actual number of hawkers and vendors is higher.

Six AUD teachers asked to explain why they were absent from Sisodia event

At least six teachers of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Karampura Campus have been asked by the administration to explain reasons for their “absenteeism” from the inauguration of a multipurpose block and auditorium by Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia.

The event was held on November 2, and the administration said it had taken “serious note” of the incident.

Union minister takes aim at Delhi CM, links pollution to faith

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tuesday waded into the row over not allowing Chhath Pooja on the banks of the Yamuna, saying the decision was akin to disrespecting the voters of Delhi.

“Both Kejriwal and the Delhi government are running away from their responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna. It is unfortunate that rather than cleaning it, they are asking women not to celebrate Chhath. Kejriwal is disrespecting voters of Delhi… It is unfortunate and painful that at the time of Chhath, the Yamuna is polluted. Kejriwal cannot escape from this sin of disrespecting the faith of the people,” he said.