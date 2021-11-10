scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Delhi news live: Air quality remains ‘very poor’; 33 new Covid-19 cases reported

Delhi News, Delhi AQI, Delhi Latest News: Delhi today recorded a 370 AQI on the SAFAR website which is the 'very poor' category.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 10, 2021 9:28:50 am
delhi pollution, delhi air quality todayHazy skies seen in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi News Live: Almost a week after Diwali, the air quality in Delhi continues to be a red flag with 370 AQI recorded today, according to the latest data by SAFAR. The AQI fell in the ‘severe’ category right after Diwali and remained there for 3 consecutive days before moving towards ‘very poor’ category.

Delhi on Tuesday recorded 33 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths in a day while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 percent, the city’s health department said. Currently, there are 349 active cases in the national capital. Ninety-five percent of the vaccinated people in Delhi who have a history of Covid-19 have developed antibodies as compared to 82 percent unvaccinated ones.

Following a High Court order, the NDMC and the police are in the process of evicting “illegal encroachments” from Sarojini Nagar market. An NDMC official said the process began mid-September and is ongoing. Many vendors have not been allowed to set up shop while hawkers are being asked to leave.

Live Blog

09:28 (IST)10 Nov 2021
Delhi University first-year classes to begin from November 22

Classes for the newly admitted batch of Delhi University undergraduate students will begin on November 22.

Admissions against the fifth cut-off list are currently ongoing in Delhi University. Following this, the university has scheduled a special admission drive starting November 18. Read more 

09:28 (IST)10 Nov 2021
Delhi AQI continues to be in 'very poor' category

Delhi: Process begins to remove Sarojini Nagar hawkers

delhi news, delhi news today Crowded Sarojini Nagar market seen in July 2021. (Express File)

Following a High Court order, the NDMC and the police are in the process of evicting “illegal encroachments” from Sarojini Nagar market. An NDMC official said the process began mid-September and is ongoing.

Many vendors have not been allowed to set up shop while hawkers are being asked to leave.

On Tuesday afternoon, the market bustled with activity. Around 450 shopkeepers are authorised and 150 ‘pathris’ are allowed to sell items inside the market. The actual number of hawkers and vendors is higher.

Six AUD teachers asked to explain why they were absent from Sisodia event

At least six teachers of Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) Karampura Campus have been asked by the administration to explain reasons for their “absenteeism” from the inauguration of a multipurpose block and auditorium by Deputy Chief Manish Sisodia.

The event was held on November 2, and the administration said it had taken “serious note” of the incident.

Union minister takes aim at Delhi CM, links pollution to faith

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tuesday waded into the row over not allowing Chhath Pooja on the banks of the Yamuna, saying the decision was akin to disrespecting the voters of Delhi.

“Both Kejriwal and the Delhi government are running away from their responsibility of cleaning the Yamuna. It is unfortunate that rather than cleaning it, they are asking women not to celebrate Chhath. Kejriwal is disrespecting voters of Delhi… It is unfortunate and painful that at the time of Chhath, the Yamuna is polluted. Kejriwal cannot escape from this sin of disrespecting the faith of the people,” he said.

